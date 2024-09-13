Slate’s reaction to Kamala’s great, big, huge, enormous win in the debate was, “Kamala Harris isn’t in terrible shape right now, but her supporters don’t have to look too far to find reasons to panic, if they’re inclined toward that sort of thing.”

She’s a terrible candidate chosen because of her incompetence. Propping her up is more difficult than the Weekend At Biden’s act the media and the insiders have engaged in over the last four years. They are stuck with her.

Ryan James Girdusky said on CNN, “She is the worst polling Democrat against Donald Trump in history on national polls — NO ONE is performing worse than her...she is losing key factions of the Democratic base.”

The desperation of DC to hang on to power deteriorated into parody last weekend as Kamala’s campaign grasped at neocon straws.

The endorsement of Kamala by Dick Cheney greatly amused Meghan McCain as she reveled in it backfiring just like every other scheme by Democrat-RINO Incorporated had failed since they cheated President Trump out of a second term.

She tweeted, “Seeing all of these extreme progressives suddenly become Dick Cheney fans is objectively hilarious.”

Of course, they are not really fans of his. No way. Instead of winning over Trump supporters, the move is turning off liberals who spent most of the first decade in this century hating on Darth Cheney. Oh sure, they’ll take one for the team. This time. But they have already taken a few for the team, including Kamala’s refusal to publicly support eradicating Israel. One more and a lot of people will stay home on the Fifth of November.

On the other hand, the endorsements remind MAGA voters of all those betrayals by the Republican Establishment. There were no weapons of mass destruction.

This is another battle the Family Cheney will lose because the Lord did not deflect that bullet just to have The Donald lose on November 5th.

I agree with Steve Hayward, who wrote, “I continue to think he is going to win, because I have a near mystical belief that he’s a world-historical figure of destiny. No, it’s not rational in any conventional sense, though perhaps I can spin a neo-Hegelian case. (But that wouldn’t be prudent.)

“I can give you rational reasons why he should be favored to win, too, but why crib from Nate Silver’s work. The point is, Trump may not be sufficiently articulate, but he has become the surprising and unexpected champion of everyone around the globe who has had it with our conventional ruling elite of nearly all historic political parties.

“The old order is dying, and a new one is struggling to be born, against fierce opposition and long odds. And while I am fully aware of Trump’s many defects, our ruling class, our corrupt institutions, universities, government bureaus, and mass media, deserve to lose to him.”

The Cheney endorsement is a high risk, no reward move for Comrade Kamala. Having Dick Cheney and his Mini-Me Liz side with Kamala is the latest failure by Democrats and RINOs to stop Donald Trump.

Let me count the ways they have failed.

Their insurrection, in which they derailed a peaceful protest by luring a few people into the Capitol, failed to keep him off the ballot.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago failed.

Lawfare failed.

The mugshot failed.

The indictments failed.

The conviction failed.

The conviction failed so badly that the judge postponed sentencing hum until after the election because imprisoning Trump would have given him a 50-state landslide.

The first assassination attempt failed.

The thing about failure is it turns off fans. The one thing I have learned in my lifetime as a Cleveland ’dians fan is not many people show up for the games when the team posts 100 losses in one season.

Winning however got the team 455 consecutive sellouts.

And so it goes with politics. Republicans in West Virginia did not control the legislature for 84 years. The nadir came after Republican Governor Arch Moore went to prison. After that election, Republicans were down to their last man (a woman) in the 34-seat state Senate.

Things won’t be that bad for Democrats.

For now.

But they sense a bad day at the office on November 5th. They are fighting to Save Our Senate because Kamala is looking more unelectable by the day.

But West Virginia will give Republicans their 50th senator, Montana their 51st and now Ohio the 52nd as Democrats lose their Senate seats in the red states.

The Cheneys are the worst endorsement possible because the left’s embrace of Liz and Dick proves that the Republican-Democrat battle in DC is a Punch-and-Judy show in which Republicans blame their failure to deliver on promises on Democrats — and vice versa.

The media is cheering the support of the Cheneys while ignoring the Dick. ABC reported, “Big-name Republican endorsers of Vice President Kamala Harris are testing just how many disgruntled GOP voters are up for grabs in her race against a polarizing former President Donald Trump.”

ABC promoted Liz’s defection but did not mention her father until Paragraph 6. A former vice president is a bigger deal than a few terms congresswoman who was primaried with a vengeance after she voted to impeach Trump. But the media still cannot say anything nice about Darth Cheney, can they?

Hillary tried to use Establishment Republicans to discredit Trump in 2016. Her biggest catch was House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, a state that hadn’t gone Republican in 28 years. Trump carried the state without Ryan’s help.

She ignored the fact that the 2012 Republican ticket that failed to stop Obama had failed to stop Trump’s nomination. Kamala, though, is confident that this time it will work.

Just like communism did.

Kamala picking as a running mate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota over Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania was a no brainer, as in showing no brains at all. Minnesota has gone Democrat in the last presidential 12 elections. Pennsylvania has picked the winner in each of the last 4 presidential elections.

The last Democrat to win the presidency without Pennsylvania was Harry Truman.

Kamala passed on Shapiro because he’s Jewish and the Palestinians in Michigan would have stayed home on Election Day. She also would have lost all her campus supporters and other secret anti-Semites.

Besides, she figured having a Jewish husband would keep Jews happy.

She picked Walz because he said he was a combat veteran (he isn’t), a state champion head football coach (he isn’t) and normal (he isn’t). But he’s brought in tons of LGBT money and that is what matters. Also Chairman Xi likes him having approved 30 visits to Red China by the Not A Command Sergeant Major.

Kamala would have been better off picking Buttigieg and be done with it. Men don’t like her anyway and she apparently believes she cannot fix it. The NYT/Sienna poll showed a 17-point gap for her among men which was larger than Trump’s 11-point gap with women.

Incredibly, her incompetence and poor decision-making are not Kamala’s biggest liability. It’s her stupid politics, stupid.

Nate Silver (who now seeks a Trumpian audience) wrote that the “NYT/Siena poll contained a pair of questions on whether voters think Harris is too liberal/progressive and whether Trump is too conservative. The numbers were lopsided in Trump’s favor. Only 32% of voters said Trump was too conservative, while 47% said Harris was too liberal. The demographics on this question are about what you might expect. Harris is faring poorly among white voters without college degrees, rural voters, and older voters: the types of voters who are plentiful in Blue Wall states like Pennsylvania.”

The NYT/Sienna poll’s significance is twofold. One, it tells Trump supporters what they want to hear. Remember, polls are meant to shape public opinion and not to measure it.

The second is that it was the first post-Labor Day poll. General elections in America last two months. Oh sure, we talk about them all the time but people in other countries prepare for their next election all the time as well. The difference in each case is most people don’t have time for all this and pay little attention until the actual election nears.

NYT/Sienna gives Trump a one-point lead. The post-Labor Day Marist poll gives her a one point lead.

That’s a tie between the two of them — and well below the 3.2-point lead had on Election Day 2016. The actual final score was Hillary plus 2.1 points.

Judging by Kamala’s actions — “Darth Cheney, you’re my only hope” — I would say Kamala is in as much trouble as a duck in Springfield.

You know the story. Democrats flew in the 101st Haitian-Born Division (Voodoo) to liberate Springfield, Ohio, from civilization and re-introduce it to the Third World lifestyle it enjoyed before white people arrived from Kentucky in 1801 to clear the woodlands, farm and eventually patent the Wright Brothers airplane.

10,000 to 20,000 men of military age are a division. Most of the media denies the men are acting like animals and eating pets, but the New York Post editorialized, “Springfield, Ohio’s Haitian migrants crisis (and missing ducks) prove Harris and Biden erased our border.”

Americans hate open borders and their new neighbors — and rightly so. They do not belong here.

Madam Harris cannot win on the issues because she is way off in outer space when it comes to her beliefs and policy. Her debate performance did not impress Miranda Devine, the discoverer of Hunter’s laptop. She tweeted:

Instant debate verdict, for what it’s worth: 1. Trump missed numerous “kill shots”, was fuzzy, and allowed himself to be baited. 2. Harris didn’t answer questions but delivered rehearsed set pieces which came across as weak and inauthentic. 3. On optics, he came across as serious and resolute. Harris’ haughty split-screen pantomime came across as unserious and unlikeable. It goes without saying that the ABC was a disgrace.

Kamala’s campaign matches her policy; both are terrible. At stake is whether we are a self-governing nation of free men or ruled by a rather incompetent bureaucracy north of Richmond. Expect something worse from them between now and January 20th.

But with their track record, this should not keep you up at night.

