Don Surber

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Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
6hEdited

Henry Nowak was murdered. George Floyd was not.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
6h

“The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer…” St. GEORGE was not murdered, he died in police custody of a drug overdose and coronary artery disease. The medical examiner lied when he called Floyd’s death a homicide. It is disappointing and alarming to me that the lie has been accepted by a person as intelligent and perspicacious as Kisin and demonstrates how difficult it is for truth to prevail.

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