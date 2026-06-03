“I stand with the indigenous people of the UK”—Matt Walsh.

Vickrum Digwa, 22, repeatedly stabbed and killed Henry Nowak, 18, in Southampton, England, around 11 PM local time last December 3. Police arrived as Nowak lay dying. He said, “I can’t breathe.” Digwa—a British-born Sikh of Punjabi origin—told police that Nowak attacked him and called him racist names. Police arrested and handcuffed Nowak as he lay dying.

Until that chance encounter, the victim and his killer had never met.

On May 28, a jury found Digwa guilty of murder and carrying a bladed article in public. Jurors convicted his mother of assisting an offender. On Monday, Honour Judge William Mousley KC (King’s Counsel) sentenced him to life in prison for a minimum of 21 years.

At sentencing, the judge told Digwa, “Henry Nowak, aged 18, died on [December 3]. He was a much loved, kind, hard-working and ambitious young man, devoted to his family and with a bright future. He was a first-year student at Southampton University, the first in his family to go to university. He was careful and principled, full of humour, warmth and promise.

“You, Vickrum Digwa, murdered him. By doing so, you robbed him of all those he loved, all the things he cared about and liked to do. He would have been expected to live a long, hopefully, happy and fulfilling life. You have brought misery and a lifetime of loss upon his family and great sadness to everyone who knew him.”

Later, the judge addressed a grievance many white Britain’s have with enforcement with restrictions on the possession of knives. Religious exemptions allow Sikhs to carry a knife.

The judge said to the convicted murderer, “You were sober but were carrying a large Sikh dagger in a sheath attached to a belt over the outside of your clothing. It is a strict requirement of the Sikh faith to have a knife, called a kirpan, at all times.

“Generally, this will be a small knife, hidden from view, often on a length of cord and worn around the neck. You had that but, in addition, the large dagger in a sheath. You are a member of an order of Sikhs called the Nihang who have a tradition of having a second knife, or kirpan and that is often fully visible, believing that the guru will look favourably on that. You observed that tradition in your everyday life, at work and in public.

“However, it was not a strict requirement; that is borne out by the fact that neither your brother nor father who arrived on the scene after you had stabbed Henry were so dressed.”

The judge explained why he imposed a life sentence that must be served 21 years before parole can be considered.

Firstly, you stabbed Henry three other times than when inflicting the fatal wound, all with a highly dangerous weapon. Secondly, mental suffering was inflicted on Henry once he lay dying from his injuries, by your attitude towards him of which he would have been aware and, separately, by your lies which had resulted in a young adult of good character being arrested and handcuffed. Thirdly, there was additional degradation by filming his suffering. Fourth, your repeated and concerted actions after the event included attempts to cover up and to conceal evidence had a tendency to pervert the course of justice. Fifth, you wrongly placed blame on Henry and your lies also led to unnecessary arrests for members of your family which would not have happened if you had told the truth. Sixth, you prevailed upon your mother to assist your attempts to pervert the course of justice. Seventh, Henry was only 18, unarmed and alone which made him additionally vulnerable. Eighth, the offence has had a significant community impact upon others as described and evidenced in press reporting and social media reaction. Ninth, your lies misled the attending police officers which influenced their decision not only to arrest and handcuff Henry but also to give subsequent emergency first aid in ignorance of the fact that he had a serious chest wound. Lastly, you abused the privilege extended to Sikhs to have a knife in a public place for religious reasons, dishonored your religion and have now put others at risk of repercussions.

The murder upset white people who have seen the number of non-whites grow in Britain unabated.

45 years ago, 5% of the population of the United Kingdom was non-white.

Within 40 years, it grew to 18%—with the media and the government promoting the colonization of their own country.

The release of police bodycam video—which showed the cops arresting and handcuffing the victim—ignited a protest that isn’t peaceful outside the Southampton Central Police Station.

Henry Nowak

Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) told the crowd, “If Henry wasn’t white, he wouldn’t have been handcuffed.”

And “I heard someone say this wasn’t about race, this is about race. Even after they found out he [Digwa] had stabbed him five times, they still didn’t handcuff him. A white boy who done nothing was handcuffed, a murderer in possession of a knife who stabbed someone five times isn’t.”

And “As white people we are treated like second-rate citizens by our own government. White privilege? Does Henry look like he has white privilege when he was on the floor?”

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, said, “The fear of being called racist was greater than dealing with Henry Nowak’s murder. We should respond to this with pure cold rage. Britain’s historic way of life is being thrown away.”

He hit that nail on the head so hard, he drove it through the board.

Konstantin Kisin blamed America. Hear him out:

Cast your mind back exactly six years. It is the summer of 2020 and Britain is undergoing what its commentariat breathlessly described as a “reckoning.” The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, thousands of miles away, sent hundreds of thousands of British people into the streets. As American cities burned, across the pond, statues were toppled. Multinational corporations issued groveling statements. Police officers—British police officers, in British cities, policing British people—took a knee before British protesters. So did Keir Starmer, then leader of the opposition and now prime minister. So did every major soccer team in the country. People were fired, companies changed, a new code of acceptable behavior was drawn up. Life in Britain changed, if not quite as much as it did across the Atlantic. The message that was repeated endlessly by politicians, journalists, and institutions of every stripe was unambiguous: Racism kills, and we will do whatever it takes to make sure it never happens again.

And there is the problem. Kisin wrote, “You train officers to weigh an allegation of racism so heavily that it overrides the evidence in front of their eyes.”

He concluded:

What is particularly striking about this case is the way it mirrors, almost exactly, the injustice that movement was supposedly designed to prevent. George Floyd died saying “I can’t breathe” while a police officer knelt on his neck. Henry Nowak died saying “I can’t breathe” while police officers, kneeling on his back, handcuffed him. The British establishment that wept for Floyd has been conspicuously quiet about Nowak. Politicians who marched through London’s streets in 2020 have not rushed to the cameras. The corporations that changed their logos and funded diversity initiatives have not issued statements.

George Floyd was never about George Floyd because he was merely the vessel used to create racial tension where there had been little. Totalitarianism needs chaos and crisis to gain power and rule.

The murder of Henry Nowak is the event that triggered a bullied people to fight back.

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