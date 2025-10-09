Newsweek reported, “Prominent influencers within President Trump’s MAGA movement have called for former special counsel Jack Smith to be arrested after the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee published documents indicating the FBI targeted the cell phones of eight GOP Senators as part of its Arctic Frost investigation. This formed the basis of Smith’s special counsel investigation into Trump, which in turn led to criminal charges.

“Smith’s team claimed Trump and key allies broke the law when attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election result though charges were dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential election in November.”

Once again the Democrat Party used the Department of Justice to spy on Republicans and the pinheads in the press see nothing wrong. Sergeant Schultz had better eyesight.

I don’t want to hear another word about Watergate because the outrage was feigned. In retrospect, the deep state and the press just wanted to get rid of Dick Nixon after he became the first president to carry 49 states. A dozen years later, Reagan would do the same thing. Thankfully, Oliver North fell on his sword and saved the Republic and Reagan, in that order.

The deep state spied on Donald Trump and likely others at the behest of Emperor Obama. The press helped cover up this crime against America by pimping the patently false Russiagate scenario.

The deep state intercepted a phone call between Zelensky and Trump to set the president up for an impeachment.

Obama’s use of the FBI to spy on President Trump was Watergate on steroids.

The press sided with Obama because reporters love to parrot Democrat talking points because it is easier and the rewards can be television appearances and book deals.

The press is brushing aside Jack Smithgate, with the New York Times leading the way:

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Republican lawmakers repeatedly denounced Jack Smith, the former special counsel, and the Biden administration for taking the phone records of more than a half-dozen G.O.P. senators to determine who they spoke to just before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. [SNIP] The analysis of phone toll records is a common investigative tactic, though there are occasional policy and political debates about when and how such data should be taken. Such toll record information does not include the contents of conversations, which would require a court-approved wiretap.

Smith dodged the law and safeguards that protect privacy to spy on U.S. senators.

Well, why not? They raided President Trump’s private residence, didn’t they? Mad Merrick Garland authorized the use of lethal force in that raid. Instead of decrying the weaponization of DOJ, the press repeated DOJ’s lies about nuclear codes and such.

With the revelation that Jack Smith spied on Republican senators, Democrats rolled out their ever-reliable excuse that it’s old news.

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said, “It’s not even news. Jack Smith cites these conversations in his report. So this is not like he was trying to keep this a secret. And remember what Smith was investigating. He was investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election through the use of fake electors in Congress.”

Once again, no one is above the law unless they are part of the deep state.

One of the victims of Jack Smith’s spying, Lindsey Graham, said, “Here’s what I believe. If he [Trump] had never announced he was going to run for president, none of this would have happened. They were trying to destroy his comeback.

“This was all orchestrated by Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Fanni Willis, Letitia James to destroy this man so he could not win in 2024. I’ve seen this movie before. I am going to look at what happened to me and my fellow senators. If they did this without good reason and without cause, I’m going to sue the crap out of these people.”

I hope he does.

America’s Senator, John L. Kennedy, said, “I’m appalled. It’s unconscionable. It really is breathtaking. I thought [Smith] was smarter than this. I mean, I’ve got rocks in my driveway that are smarter than this.”

“This is serious as 4 heart attacks and a stroke! This is the sort of thing that happens in a country whose Powerball jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat! This doesn’t happen in America!”

But it does and it did happen. Kash Patel is making sure it doesn’t happen again.

Fox reported:

The FBI has already terminated employees and abolished the CR-15 squad just one day after it was revealed that several Republicans’ private communications and phone calls had been tracked. FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday announced the actions the bureau had taken in response to the revelation of the “baseless monitoring” during the Biden administration and promised more actions to come. “We are cleaning up a diseased temple three decades in the making—identifying the rot, removing those who weaponized law enforcement for political purposes and those who do not meet the standards of this mission while restoring integrity to the FBI. I promised reform, and I intend to deliver it,” Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. Patel also posted about it on X, saying, “Transparency is important, and accountability is critical. We promised both, and this is what promises kept looks like… We terminated employees, we abolished the weaponized CR-15 squad, and we initiated an ongoing investigation with more accountability measures ahead.” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino replied to the post and echoed Patel’s message, writing, “We promised you transparency and accountability. We will continue to deliver on those promises. You deserve better.”

Good.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

In his second term, President Trump has taken control of the Justice Department in ways he could have only dreamed of during his first. Then, he publicly railed against senior department officials but largely heeded the counsel of aides who urged him to trust the legal process. This term, all it took was one errant post to get what he wanted. On Sept. 20, Trump meant to send a private message to Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey and his other favored targets, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump wrote. Trump believed he had sent Bondi the message directly, addressing it to “Pam,” and was surprised to learn it was public, the officials said. Bondi grew upset and called White House aides and Trump, who then agreed to send a second post praising Bondi as doing a “GREAT job.” The misfire provided a window into how, through command and chaos, Trump has executed a wholesale transformation of the Justice Department.

Yes, the department no longer belongs to Democrats and the deep state.

Obama and Biden owned the Department of Justice from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2025, and still have hundreds of flunkies serving as moles. Comey’s son-in-law was an attorney in the U.S. attorney’s office that indicted Comey.

Yesterday, Comey made his initial court appearance and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Comedian Michael Rao tweeted:

Charged with a felony... allowed to surrender and sneak into court. Charged with a misdemeanor... arrested, shackled in leg irons and put in a dank prison for 3 days prior to arraignment. Guess which one supports Trump? Guess which one is part of the deep state?

Yes, it stinks like dog doo on a summer day, but Comey’ll be tried. Maybe. At least he had to lawyer up.

The real lesson of Watergate is Nixon had an enemies list and every person on the list was an enemy, including Art Buchwald. Trump’s took note and is taking care of his enemies.

