Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
6h

Your 21k + readers are grateful that you ended up here! I appreciate your wisdom, humor, candor, and writing. Keep it up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jack's avatar
Jack
6h

Keep up the great writing. You deserve a garage full of Bentleys!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
160 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture