Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
12h

On your choices of who is the Trumpiest of all, you left out Stephen Miller! He is in my opinion the most articulate in a group of impressively articulate individuals. As far as the “press” is concerned, their role as the fourth estate which is supposed to protect the people from government tyranny has metamorphosed into this country’s most dangerous fifth column and they need to be made to look like the Marxist fools that they really are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
12h

And the names listed are why I voted for Trump.

I want someone who fights for me and my values.

Unlike most politicians of both stripes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
202 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture