The death of Brigitte Bardot was so important that the New York Times gave her two obituaries, which is not bad for a French sex kitten from the 1950s and 1960s. She was smart enough to end her movie career at age 40 when film audiences no longer saw her as a sex kitten.

The first obit said, “From Sex Appeal to the Far Right, Brigitte Bardot Symbolized a Changing France.”

Oh, France has changed all right, but the 1,800-word story did not mention Muslims or Islam.

The other, 1,400-word obit did, but NYT waited until the 16th paragraph to bring the topic up.

In recent decades, she continued to appear in public to promote animal rights, but she gained notoriety for her political views, which many saw as racist. This came to particular light in her two-volume memoir, Initiales B.B. (1996-97), in which she made negative comments about several groups, including Muslims. In 2004, Ms. Bardot was convicted of inciting racial hatred, and fined, for similar comments in A Cry in the Silence, a nonfiction best seller in which she referred to Muslims as “cruel and barbaric invaders” and made derogatory comments about gay people. By 2008, she had been convicted of the same charge five times.

That was pretty big news and my guess is once upon a time that part of her life would have made the headline instead of animal rights. Betty White, Doris Day, Bob Barker and many other celebrities championed the cause and may God bless them for it.

What distinguished Bardot’s post-acting life was her opposition to the Islamization of France. The French government was relentless in seeking to punish her.

One June 11, 2004, the Associated Press reported:

Brigitte Bardot was convicted of inciting racial hatred for portraying Muslims in a negative light in her best-selling book, A Cry in the Silence. The Paris court said the former film star compared Muslims to ‘invaders, cruel and barbaric.” She and her publishing house, Éditions du Rocher, were fined $6,050 each, to be paid to two antiracism groups that took them to court. Ms. Bardot, 69, who is an ardent animal rights campaigner, was not present for the verdict. In the book, which topped the nonfiction best-seller list last year, she denounced the “infiltration” of France by Islamic extremists and what she called the “Islamization of France.” She has been fined on similar charges in the past, but this time the court found that her words could lead a reader to “reject members of the Muslim community through hate and violence.”

The press seemed to delight in portraying her as a far-right cat lady.

On June 4, 2008, the Guardian reported:

Brigitte Bardot was yesterday found guilty of provoking discrimination and inciting racial hatred with a letter lambasting the influence of Islam on French culture. The 73-year-old former actor was not in the Paris court to hear the ruling and may well have viewed the result as a forgone conclusion. This was her fifth conviction for inciting racial hatred. The charge arose out of a letter Bardot wrote to the then Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy in December 2006, protesting the slaughter of sheep at the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. In it, the animal rights campaigner claimed that France was “tired of being led by the nose by this population that is destroying our country by imposing its acts.” The letter was also published on Bardot’s official website. Bardot was one of the key sex symbols of the 1950s and 60s, thanks to her roles in And God Created Woman, Contempt and Viva Maria. She retired from cinema at the age of 40, pledging to use her fame to highlight the issue of animal rights. But in recent years she has also become known for her forthright views on immigration. Her current husband, Bernard d’Ormal, is a former adviser to the far-right Front National party. The court ruled that Bardot pay fines of 15,000 euros (£12,000). She later released a statement insisting that she has a right to speak up for animal welfare.

The press now stops short of calling her Islamophobic because since that last guilty verdict, Muslims have Islamified France through fear. Politicians who turn a blind eye to this reality aid and abet the invasion.

Via Grok, France has suffered:

March 2012—Toulouse and Montauban shootings. 7 dead.

January 2015 —Charlie Hebdo shooting. 17 dead.

November 2015—The Bataclan massacre. 130 dead.

July 2016—Truck attack in Nice. 86 dead.

June 2016—Magnanville stabbings. 2 dead.

December 2018—Strasbourg Christmas market attack. 5 dead.

October 2019—Paris police headquarters stabbing. 4 dead.

And on and on the list goes because terrorism works.

The Free Press said in an editorial, “The threat of Islamist terrorism has stifled celebrations from France to Germany and Austria. The continent will either surrender its traditions or correct the mistakes that fostered the problem.”

On June 2, the Free Press reported, “How the Muslim Brotherhood Is Capturing Europe.”

In 1954, Egyptian President Nasser solved the problem by simply banning the Muslim Brotherhood outright. Obama revived it 55 years later with his highly praised—and suicidal—Arab Spring speech.

European women figured out how to avoid Muslim rapes.

Bardot died at 91 vindicated. I doubt she wanted to see her fears come true. But her fears were not unfounded and definitely were not a phobia. She warned France and was hounded by her own government. May she now rest in peace.

France may join her soon.

Just a reminder that tomorrow is New Year’s Eve. We will ring in 2026 at the stroke of midnight—except in Paris where it will remain 1447 until Al-Hijra on June 15, when they welcome 1448.

