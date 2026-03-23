Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The audience didn’t disappear—the audience migrated. People are still glued to the story, they’re just not getting it from the old gatekeepers anymore. When TV news traded reporting for panels and narratives, viewers went where the information felt faster, rawer, and less filtered. Under Donald Trump, that disconnect became impossible to ignore. The war is being followed in real time—just not on legacy broadcasts. That 42% drop isn’t apathy, it’s rejection. The public didn’t tune out—they tuned elsewhere. And until MSM figures that out, those numbers aren’t coming back.

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Don M's avatar
Don M
2h

I remember, when I was about 12 years old,

watching the news with Walter Cronkite.

Because of his blatant distortion of the facts, I thought the US was defeated in the Tet Offensive. I’m from Texas and I also remember asking my dad why was the national news always talking about the NE United States and not the rest of the country.

Liberal bias then, liberal bias now.

Haven’t watched national news on the big 3 for over 50 years because of what I experienced in my childhood.

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