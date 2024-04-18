As DEI dies, equality rises
The 1970s called. It wants you to use its equal opportunity policy again
Jeannie Suk Gersen was the first Asian American woman to earn tenure at Harvard Law School. She freelances at the New Yorker and tenure allowed her to comment on the Asian Americans who sued Harvard for its race discrimination. She brought up an odd fact. The Supreme Court had to demand the trial judge — Allison Burroughs, an Obama appointee — release transcripts of the trial including sidebars.
Gersen and various media companies had sued to obtain the transcripts of the sidebars. In a court hearing, the judge said, “There are a lot of things in those sidebars that were really just meant to be out of the hearing of the jury, not meant to be out of the hearing of the entire world for all time.”
In the New Yorker, Gersen wrote, “Strange, since there was, in fact, no jury at that trial.”
What Gersen was after — and what the SJW judge wanted to hide — was a racist joke shared by Thomas Hibino, the federal civil rights overseer of Harvard, with William Fitzsimmons, Harvard’s longtime dean of admissions.
Gersen wrote:
After Hibino oversaw the federal investigation into Harvard’s alleged discrimination against Asian American applicants, decades ago, he and Fitzsimmons became friends, and by 2012 their exchanges included banter about lunch dates and running races together, and teasing when one opted to sleep in. But the relationship wasn’t all palling around, because Hibino was still at the federal agency regulating Harvard. In April of 2013, he wrote to Fitzsimmons, “Regarding the impact of legacy on Asian American applicants, what proportion of AA applicants are legacies and what proportion of white applicants are legacies? Of course I’m happy to talk about this if necessary!” More than anything, the e-mails reveal the coziness of the federal regulator toward the regulated entity.
On November 30, 2012, amid a friendly back-and-forth about lunch plans, Hibino e-mailed Fitzsimmons an attachment that he described as “really hilarious if I do say so myself!” Hibino explained, “I did it for the amusement of our team, and of course, you guys” — presumably Harvard admissions officers — “are the only others who can appreciate the humor.” The joke memo had been written on Harvard admissions-office stationery, during the earlier investigation. It was purportedly from an associate director of admissions and parodied the admissions officer downplaying an Asian American applicant’s achievements. The memo denigrated “José,” who was “the sole support of his family of 14 since his father, a Filipino farm worker, got run over by a tractor,” saying, “It can’t be that difficult on his part-time job as a senior cancer researcher.” It continued, “While he was California’s Class AAA Player of the Year,” with an offer from the Rams, “we just don’t need a 132 pound defensive lineman,” apparently referring to a slight Asian male physique. “I have to discount the Nobel Peace Prize he received. . . . After all, they gave one to Martin Luther King, too. No doubt just another example of giving preference to minorities.” The memo dismissed the fictional applicant as “just another AA CJer.” That was Harvard admissions shorthand for an Asian American applicant who intends to study biology and become a doctor, according to the trial transcript.
Not bad but where’s the black applicant joke?
The Supreme Court took the 14th Amendment and smacked Harvard upside the head. The message was clear. Affirmative action will soon be as dead as separate-but-equal.
The decision has encouraged Republicans in Florida, Texas and elsewhere to enforce the 14th and shut down DEI (Didn’t Earn It) offices. This will end the black privilege, female privilege and LGBT privilege that socialists have foisted on Americans. Of course that privilege is revoked if you are Clarence Thomas, Sarah Palin, Ric Grenell or anyone else who thinks for himself.
The New York Times boasted, “With State Bans on D.E.I., Some Universities Find a Workaround: Rebranding.”
The story said, “Florida State University, in Tallahassee, seems to be taking a ‘damage mitigation approach,] Will Hanley, a history professor at FSU, said in an interview.
“The school has reshuffled jobs and turned the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office into the Office of Equal Opportunity Compliance and Engagement.”
Wow, how clever. They’ll just call it equality instead of equity — which is exactly what they began as 50 years ago when Nixon was president and hot pants were in style.
NYT said, “For some universities, the opposition to diversity programs comes at a challenging time. They face an incoming student shortage, the result of declining birthrates and skepticism of the value of an expensive college degree. Others are worried about how the ban on race-conscious admissions will affect the complexion of their campuses.”
Complexion? Oh no, Harvard Yard will get zits if it admits too many Asian Americans.
I join David Mastio, formerly of USA Today, in celebrating the return to a color blind society.
He wrote, “Equity as practiced in big corporations, university campuses, unions and government is about substituting mandated equality of outcomes for broadly-supported equality of opportunity — the equal treatment by race and sex mandated by the 14th Amendment. Equity segregates workers and students by race and sexuality in affinity groups while naming itself an enemy of racism and discrimination. It fosters enmity among colleagues and classmates while claiming to build belonging. It claims to fight microaggressions and ends up restricting expression.”
I will be blunt. This is about keeping the fight going. If American foreign policy is merely a string of wars overseas then its domestic policy is merely a string of civil wars here at home.
I don’t know how we can disengage from the world, but I do know how we can stop hating one another.
Mastio wrote, “Every university should have a state-funded and mandated Office of Equal Opportunity Compliance.
“Their job would be to root out the destructive race, gender and sexuality-based discrimination that the liberals who run universities, private and public alike, have salted their schools with over the decades when higher ed went from fighting for equality to embracing the DEI mantra of equal outcomes.
“Women-only scholarships? No. Black-only graduation ceremony? No. Race, gender and sexuality-based advisory groups? No. Quotas for diversifying the professorate? No. Segregated diversity training? Also no. LGBTQIA+-only spaces? Also no.”
There were many things wrong about the 1970s.
Equal opportunity was not among them. Let’s welcome its return.
"Equal opportunity." Has such a nice ring to it, doesn't it? It did when it first came into vogue, as well, back in Thee Olden Tymes of the '60's. When well meaning white PIP's (People In Power) decided that all 'Merica needed to do in order to rectify all those years of evil racism was put black people at the head of every line in which they stood because their great-great-grandparents might have been brough here as slaves. (To digress, to be brought to North America from Africa as a slave was a distinct level up from such person's lot in life back in The Dark Continent, and their progeny should have been grateful for the luck of having been born on these shores. Maybe not so much if you were shipped to the Caribbean of worse luck, Brazil, but that's another story.) Talk about unintended consequences! On second thought, were those consequences perhaps intended? You be the judge.
"Affirmative Action" soon expanded exponentially to include women (not a minority, but hey, that's beside the point) as well as other non-slave-descendant ethnicities and sexual perverts, to the point that now, all those "disadvantaged minorities" compose a large majority of citizens! The only group not given this unfair benefit was, need I say, heterosexual men of European ancestry. You know, the ones who really (sorry, all you descendants-of-slaves seeking to claim this distinction) built this country with the sweat of their brows, backs and brains. We saw a mad scramble to claim "disadvantaged minority status" once it became clear that the road to success was paved for those fortunate enough to gain that status by the success of the so-called "civil rights movement" on behalf of blacks. Next it was females, then the queers, followed by every non-white heterosexual group known to man. Check out any legislatively defined "protected class." Here in The Keystone State, it includes groups defined by "Color, Religious creed, Ancestry, Age (40 and over), Sex, National origin, Familial status (only in housing), Handicap or disability and the use, handling, or training of support or guide animals for disability and Retaliation for filing a complaint, opposing unlawful behavior, or assisting investigations" all of which are precluded from being a basis upon which one may choose to act. N.B., it has never, to my knowledge, been used to punish discrimination against white men or Christians of any color. To make my intended point, however: if you think that a return to "equal opportunity" means a colorblind (and everything else but merit) based society, you are in for a rude awakening. That's where this present imbroglio began, my friend. Words mean only what those using them intend for them to mean, so "equal opportunity" can and will be used to disfavor the same group of people that DEI more openly discriminates against. Ironically, white PIP's use it to maintain their favored position against all comers, including other white people (excluding females and sexual perverts, of course). We have come to the end of the road for our once glorious constitutional republic; we are reduced to the proverbial elemental state so nicely defined by Hobbes: a state of war in which life is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short” because individuals are in a “war of all against all”. So buckle up, buckaroos, we are in for a bumpy flight from here on out.
