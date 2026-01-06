Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, “Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he is not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you.”

He also said, “Mexico has to get their act together because they’re pouring through Mexico and we’re going to have to do something.”

He also said, “Cuba looks like it is ready to fall.”

But the best thing he said was “You know what Denmark did recently to boost up security on Greenland? They added one more dog sled. It’s true. They thought that was a great move.”

OK, he jested. The Danes have deigned to spend $4.2 billion boosting its security. That’s less than 1% of its GDP. Now for the punchline: to defend themselves from the USA, they’re buying 16 F-35s. That’ll bring their total to 43.

Lockheed Martin delivered its 500th F-35 to the American military in August.

Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, warned on Monday, “If the United States decides to militarily attack another NATO country, then everything would stop—that includes NATO and therefore post-second world war security.”

A little advice to any Marines sent to Greenland: Watch out where the huskies go, and don’t you eat that yellow snow. You’ll thank me later.

The arrest of Maduro clarified just who is in charge.

God.

He has the whole world in his hands. The Lord spared Trump on July 13, 2024, to do His bidding. The Lord gave The Donald his task and purpose when he was on the stage under his Secret service detail. When he rose and said, “Fight, fight, fight,” we knew the providence had intervened.

Drugs, torture and rape are bad things that Trump is fighting to eliminate. The devil may have met his match.

Trump shut our border down. He defunded NGOs by crushing USAID. He imposed tariffs to level the playing field. He destroyed Iran’s nuke program. Now he has extracted a brutal dictator from his home in the wee hours without any notice. It was a sphincter closing moment for tyranny.

Peace through strength, stealth and speed.

That raid also showed how useless Russian and Red Chinese air defense and radar are. The doubt he sowed keeps Xi at bay.

Gordon G. Chang tweeted, “China, not able to save either Venezuela or Iran, does not look like a superpower this week.”

He also said, “China has a hard time replicating the sophisticated equipment that it steals.” And, “Who is now going to buy Chinese military equipment that does not work?” And, “China has gotten used to buying discounted Venezuelan and Iranian oil.”

I understand that the American military also took out Venezuela’s drone factory, which means Iran is further screwed.

The Bush-Gorbachev New World Order is long gone. The World Economic Forum is in the hospital with a Do Not Resuscitate tag on its big toe. The nations of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are on notice.

The UN is committing suicide. Its Security Council held a meeting knowing America will veto whatever action Russia and Red China want to take.

UN Ambassador Michael Waltz called Nicolás Maduro an “illegitimate, so-called president”—arguing the U.N. should not treat Maduro like a duly elected world leader: “If the UN confers legitimacy on an illegitimate narco terrorist and the same treatment in this charter of a democratically elected president or head of state, what kind of organization is this?”

John Konrad answered:

Somalia leads the UN Security Council

Panama leads the UN maritime body that regulates 90% of world trade.

Colombia leads the UN Aviation body that’s meant to keep air travel safe

Jordan runs the UN Woman Agency

Guyana runs the UN Population Fund

Ethiopia runs the World Health Organization

China runs UN Agriculture

Togo runs the other UN Agriculture Agency

Georgia is in charge of UN Tourism

The UN is as illegitimate as the offspring of a Baby Daddy with 12 Baby Mamas. Ditto Maduro.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “I don’t care what the UN says.”

The world, however, hangs on to every word Trump says. He’s the captain now.

Public support for Trump extracting Maduro from Venezuela is so large that the Babylon Bee found itself reporting actual news, “British Ask If Trump Can Please Do That Same Thing With Keir Starmer.”

That is true.

But more fun are the don’t-do-it posts that give the addresses of leaders in Canada, France, Australia, Pakistan and Uganda. We can outsource that last extraction to Israel which has experience.

AP on Monday asked what I asked readers on Saturday night: “Who’s next?”

The story said, “With thinly veiled threats, Trump is rattling hemispheric friends and foes alike, spurring a pointed question around the globe: Who’s next?”

Good. If friends fear you, they’re not your friends—and that includes most of NATO.

My readers selected Minnesota as next up, but Nick Shirley took care of that by exposing massive fraud by Somalians in Minnesota.

NBC reported:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement Monday that he is ending his re-election bid and will not seek a third term. Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, cited heightened attention on fraud allegations in Minnesota, adding that “the political gamesmanship we’re seeing from Republicans is only making that fight harder to win.” “But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all,” he said. “Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.” “So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work,” Walz said.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, president of Somalia, must have told him to take a powder because Minnesota is no longer a state. It’s a suburb of Mogadishu.

John Konrad also tweeted:

I’ve spoken with multiple senior Pentagon officials and others indirectly involved in the Maduro raid. Two things stand out. First: the operation was far more impressive than the public realizes. Second: in my assessment as an observer, the decisive factor behind its speed and success was set months earlier at Quantico when Trump and Hegseth delivered a blunt message directly to ALL the generals and admirals: “You can take more risk because we have your back.”

Twitter not only delivers news quicker but opens the world to voices the liberal media refuses to platform.

Trump is the bane of the elitists but the champion of the people. Hungary’s Viktor Orban spoke for all of us when he said, “I will not shed a single tear over the fall of any narco state ever. The fewer there are, the better.”

If you side with Maduro and protest his arrest, you do not suffer TDS.

You just are evil.

