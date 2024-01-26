The Hill reported, “Republican governors are backing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in his standoff against the federal government over border authority.

“On Tuesday, the Texas National Guard appeared to ignore a Supreme Court decision and continued building razor wire barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border, preventing the federal Border Patrol from doing their jobs.

“In a statement Wednesday, Abbott justified the actions by claiming his authority to combat an invasion of the state supersedes federal law.

“GOP Govs. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Brian Kemp of Georgia have all said they support Abbott’s actions.”

The Republican Governors Association later released a letter signed by 25 of the nation’s Republican governors backing Abbott. The letter said:

President Biden and his Administration have left Americans and our country completely vulnerable to unprecedented illegal immigration pouring across the Southern border. Instead of upholding the rule of law and securing the border, the Biden Administration has attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country. We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border. We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally. The authors of the U.S. Constitution made clear that in times like this, states have a right of self-defense, under Article 4, Section 4 and Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution. Because the Biden Administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation.

Meanwhile, President Trump reminded the world, “When I was President, we had the most secure Border in History. Joe Biden has surrendered our Border, and is aiding and abetting a massive Invasion of millions of Illegal Migrants into the United States. Instead of fighting to protect our Country from this onslaught, Biden is, unbelievably, fighting to tie the hands of Governor Abbott and the State of Texas, so that the Invasion continues unchecked. In the face of this National Security, Public Safety, and Public Health Catastrophe, Texas has rightly invoked the Invasion Clause of the Constitution, and must be given full support to repel the Invasion.

“We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border. All Americans should support the commonsense measures by Texas authorities to protect the Safety, Security, and Sovereignty of Texas, and of the American people. When I am President, on Day One, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other Border States to Stop the Invasion, Seal the Border, and Rapidly Begin the Largest Domestic Deportation Operation in History. Those Biden has let in should not get comfortable because they will be going home.”

What Texas is doing is legal.

John Lucas wrote, “The Press Misleads. The Supreme Court has not Eliminated Texas’ Right to Defend Its Property.”

He said, “The Court’s order vacated an injunction previously entered by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that had prohibited the Government from damaging or destroying Texas’ wire. The Supreme Court’s order has been the subject of widespread and sometimes fiery commentary. However, the press and commentators are misanalysing the order. Governor Abbott and Texas are still free to prevent the feds from cutting their wire. The Supreme Court’s order does not forbid that. The press is misleading you.”

Many in the press — and many readers — believe we are headed to a civil war. The parallels to the first Civil War are obvious. We have a weak president. Biden makes James Buchanan look like a genius and Kamala like a C student. Once again, Democrats are trying to keep the Republican presidential nominee off the ballot.

To gaze upon the parallels is to gaze upon your navel. Look up and out. What Texas is fighting is something larger than America because the attack on America’s borders is just a battle in the war between Western civilization and Third Worlders seeking retribution for the West bringing them indoor plumbing and the like. The chief beneficiaries of colonization now resent it.

The battle prep for this war has been going on for more than five decades. The 1972 massacre of 11 members of the Israeli Olympics team tested our perimeter. The next year came the oil embargo, which was designed to shut down the West’s economy, and the Yom Kippur War, which failed to obliterate Israel.

The tests continued over the years and each time those who would destroy the West learned it wasn’t time.

Then came 9/11 and the West finally failed. While the president of the United States inspired and rallied Americans, his first priority was to block Islamophobia.

I get that we should not blame all Muslims for the acts of 19 of them, but when do conservatives receive the same consideration for Timothy McVeigh? Never but terrorist leader Bill Ayres elected a president and the Boston Marathon bomber was given Britney Spears treatment by Rolling Stone.

Sure, Bush sent troops to Afghanistan ostensibly to capture Osama bin Laden. (We found him in Pakistan 10 years later.) But Afghanistan is the graveyard of great armies because even if you win, you lose because who in the heck wants to deal with Afghanis? Not only did Biden surrender the country, but he paid tribute to the Taliban in the form of $8 billion in war materiel left behind.

Obama’s sneak attack on Libya de-stabilized the country and led to a civil war that led to Libyan refugees fleeing to Italy and creating huge problems there. Syrians have swept over Europe, as its socialists leaders attack Islamophobia and not Islamic invaders.

The de-stabilization of the West goes beyond the invasions. Western leaders turn their back on the Lord as the devil collects the souls of nation upon nation. Countries no longer praise the men who freed them but instead shame today’s white people for what are declared past sins.

In Canada, Justin Castreau made up a story about Catholic boarding schools killing Indian students and burying them in shallow graves — without evidence. Conveniently, they won’t dig up the alleged graves because that might disrespect them.

In America, LGBT groomers use child porn in schools to recruit kids. Public schools have become a poor man’s Epstein Island. I won’t go into the transmania today because it sickens me so.

Given the attempts at suicide by our society, how can historians not conclude that the terrorists won 9/11?

Consider the Western world’s reaction to the October 7th invasion by Palestinian soldiers, who broke a cease-fire and entered Israel. They proceeded to rape, torture, murder and mutilate 1,400 Israelis and foreign visitors. They also took 240 hostages. Every one of these acts is a war crime.

Instead of universal condemnation of this horror, the world condemned Israel for retaliating. The world demanded a cease-fire, effectively saying Palestinians may attack Israel without consequence. The Biden administration then gave the Palestinians billions in aid knowing full well the money would be used to re-arm.

Claudine Gay lost her job as president of Harvard not because she defended calls for killing Jews but because of her rampant plagiarism. It did not help her that a prominent Jewish billionaire donor shut his wallet to Harvard in response to its anti-Semitism. (Apparently Bill Ackerman is completely unaware of the history of Harvard.) College presidents exist to raise money, which is why having a black woman president was so important. It made donors feel like they are helping poor black people. Never mind that her parents were well-to-do and she went to Exeter.

The return of mainstream acceptance of anti-Semitism is one of many signs of the decline of the Western world. We battle a world war on two fronts: domestic and foreign. The gatekeepers are allowing Chinese spies, Hispanic gangs, Muslim terrorists, fentanyl dealers and a window dressing of poor families (whose pot bellies belie the argument that they are hungry) to enter America.

The Supreme Court is fine with this. Texans and other Americans are not. The argument that they are defying a Supreme Court order fails on two counts.

The first is that the court did not say Texas cannot defend its border; it said the Biden administration can cut razor wire.

The second is New York state and Harvard both are trying to work around the court’s orders to obey the Second Amendment in New York’s case, and the 14th Amendment in Harvard’s case.

We are in a fight for survival. Texans finally remembered the Alamo and started defending their border. God bless them. God bless America. It never is too late.

Share

Leave a comment

Refer a friend