Before I get into today’s subject, let’s look at that video of Karoline Leavitt giving the White House briefing on Wednesday afternoon. Look at how happy she is to be briefing the press. A happy person makes others happy. Her happiness stems from within and really is a great asset for Trump in getting out his message.

Too early to say she’s the best? Maybe, but she is off to a good start.

Now then, in August 2016, while Hillary was hobnobbing with millionaires at fundraisers, Donald Trump was out in the hustings holding rallies in places that the experts said he had no chance of winning. Michigan, for example. The fool.

On August 19, he went to a tiny suburb of Lansing—Dimondale, population 1,134—to make an obligatory pitch to black voters. The town is 96% white and less than 1% black.

My how the press laughed at this amateur.

NBC reported:

Citing poverty, high unemployment and broken education systems, Donald Trump on Friday continued to court African-American voters with the simple question: “What do you have to lose? “Look at how much African-American communities have suffered under Democratic control. To those hurting, I say: What do you have to lose by trying something new like Trump?” he read from a teleprompter at a Michigan rally. “You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good. You have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed, what the hell do you have to lose?”

What was Trump doing in Dimondale? Test marketing. His focus group were thousands of supporters attending the rally. His message was clear but reporters couldn’t figure it out because he didn’t pander to black people. He didn’t promise free stuff. He simply said he would not take black voters for granted, unlike Democrats who had turned their cities into sewage.

Buried in his speech was this one prophetic nugget: “Hillary Clinton would rather provide a job to a refugee from overseas than to give that job to unemployed African-American youth in cities like Detroit—who have become refugees in their own country.”

He took his message to larger venues with larger black populations as he built up his momentum. Finally he gave a speech at a black church in Detroit, allowing to cross off the political campaign bucket list: reaching out to black voters.

Like every Republican candidate, Trump’s outreach failed to attract many black voters, just as he would fail four years later.

But last year, he broke through a little. 21% of black men who voted went for Trump.

After three weeks back on the job, Trump’s support among black men doubled.

Paul Bedard reported:

President Donald Trump has Democrats on the ropes with his surging support from African Americans, prompting a poll to declare that “black men love Trump.” In a new Cygnal survey shared with Secrets, Trump has a shocking 42% approval rating from black men, a massive edge over any past Republican president. Brock McCleary, Cygnal vice president of polling, told Secrets, “42% of black men approving of Trump’s job so far is no small thing. Unlike Democrats’ approach previously, this isn’t about placation or offering new attractive policies with no follow-through. His popularity and approval surges because he does the things he says he’ll do — and that’s a breath of fresh air for everyone.”

Open borders is partly responsible for this. Texas busing illegal aliens to big cities showed that in the Totem Pole of Politics, Democrats have knocked black people down a peg or two, moving them below trannies and illegals.

After being on top for more than a half-century, black Democrats understandably developed a sense of entitlement.

Seeing New York house illegals in luxury hotels instead of being deported was eye-opening.

Democrat overkill with impeachments, indictments and lawsuits also turned off voters of all colors. That mugshot cost Democrats the election. There were not enough fraudulent mail-in ballots this time for Democrats to escape their awful fate from voters mighty fury.

Trump’s biggest boost, however, comes from his actions, not words. Tom Homan has ramped up actual deportations (the press is using FJB’s apples to compare to the Orange Man’s, well, oranges). The lamentations of the purple-haired women (I think) are music to mine ears.

Striking down DEI helps Trump among minorities. The Wall Street Journal reported:

Some of President Trump’s Black and Latino supporters say they are pleased with his immediate efforts to dismantle federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to interviews conducted by The Wall Street Journal, though they were uneasy about the way he talked about race and some worried he might spark a rise in discrimination. Ending so-called DEI programs—which include efforts to foster a more diverse workforce—was a frequent promise by Trump during the campaign, during which he broadly picked up a higher share of support from nonwhite voters than in his 2020 and 2016 bids. Sicen taking office, Trump has made slashing DEI programs a priority, signing executive orders to eliminate programs within the federal government and ordering up lists of federal employees involved in those efforts. He also revoked a six-decade-old executive order that requires government contractors to proactively root out discrimination on the basis of race and sex. Federal agencies have scrambled to adjust to the new directives, and some private companies have followed suit. “I’m very happy that DEI is hopefully going to disappear starting from the government and hopefully it’ll catch on,” said George Ortiz, a 52-year-old high-end furniture upholsterer from Chicago, who is Latino. He said he tells his children they need to earn jobs based on merit, not because of diversity initiatives. While Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won nonwhite voters in both the 2020 and 2024 elections, Trump in 2024 saw an 8 percentage point increase with Black and Latino voters, as well as a 5 percentage point jump in support from Asian voters, according to the election survey AP VoteCast.

There is the minority voter outreach that works. Don’t pander, just treat everyone like you do a white man.

Elon Musk, another testosterone-driven billionaire, is running rings around the deep state as his merry men of software engineers with their algorithms are discovering just how the bureaucracy wastes your money. He’s having fun dunking on the media. He even had the hostesses on CNN saying “big balls.”

What a time to be alive.

In 2016, Trump asked black voters, “What the hell do you have to lose?”

In 2020, they elected FJB and found out.

In 2025, a growing minority of black voters are pleased to have Trump back.

