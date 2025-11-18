War! What is it good for?

Well in Volodymyr Zelensky’s case, $100 million in kickbacks and bribes. Fox reported:

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is battling the deepest crisis of his presidency after a money-laundering probe named members of his inner circle, including an associate accused of living in “golden toilet” luxury, a former government official has claimed. Their comments came as the president faces scrutiny over the investigation that agencies said Monday involves associates allegedly linked to a plot to siphon around $100 million from Ukraine’s energy sector during the war with Russia. “Ukrainians don’t have any motivation to fight now because of enormous human rights violations and also because of this corruption now exposed,” the former official told Fox News Digital, under condition of anonymity.

When it comes to evil, the Little Z is nowhere near Putin, who poisons some opponents and tosses others out of third-story windows. It depends on his mood that day. KGB training comes in handy when you are a dictator.

But definitely Zelensky is in the Joe Biden League when it comes to greased palms politicking. In one of his rare lucid moments as president, FJB told a Labor Day crowd in 2023, “You know, I wouldn’t have been elected to the United States Senate in the first place were it not for Philadelphia—that’s not a joke—with all the help and support I got from Philly.”

I believe him. Votes from Philly electing him makes sense. How else does one explain an unknown upsetting a Republican incumbent in a year when Richard Nixon swept 49 states including Delaware?

Corrupt rich men installed Zelensky as president and he has turned Ukraine’s government into an ATM.

Hunter Biden received a million-dollar-a-year no-show job from Burisma in 2014 when FJB was the No. 2 in the White House. Under Zelensky, it is open season for Hunter and all the other spawn of politicians in Kyiv thanks to the Russian invasion.

Fox reported, “Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s financial system has come under scrutiny and now some Ukrainians are accused of taking kickbacks from projects meant to protect energy plants during wartime, prompting public outrage and undermining faith in government.”

The story went on to say:

Over 15 months, a sweeping investigation dubbed “Operation Midas” by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine uncovered the schemes. In one major Energoatom probe targeting Ukraine’s state nuclear power company and its energy contracts, businessman Tymur Mindich was named. Mindich co-owned the entertainment company Kvartal 95 with the president and, according to The Kyiv Independent, Mindich was alleged to be the ringleader of that network. The Financial Times also reported that investigators found bags of cash and a gold-plated toilet in one of the bathrooms of his apartment.

Following a long post-USSR tradition, when confronted with evidence of corruption, Zelensky sought to get rid of the investigators or at least take control of NABU. That backfired. Amid protests from both the public and the EU—the financeers of this war—Zelensky made it an independent agency again.

Politico said, “The agency has charged 71 current and former MPs with corruption, 42 of them during the period between 2022 and 2025. 31 of the charged MPs still sit in the Ukrainian parliament.”

That was in July. The commode of corruption was full. Now it overflows. The Financial Review reported:

Law enforcement searches inside opulent Kyiv apartments, one with a golden toilet. Pictures of duffel bags filled with cash. Audio recordings of officials discussing money laundering strategies. These are among the details that have shocked Ukrainians over the past week as President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration was engulfed in the biggest corruption scandal since he took office, destabilising Kyiv’s leadership at a critical moment in the war. Zelensky and his closest aides had tried this European summer to neuter independent anti-corruption agencies as they were finalising a sprawling probe targeting the president’s inner circle. But the Ukrainian president and his allies were forced to abandon the attempt after mass protests and outrage from the country’s western partners. Undeterred, investigators this week released a trove of detailed evidence, including damning claims that senior figures were taking kickbacks on construction projects to protect power stations from Russian missile attacks, at a time when Ukrainians are living with daily rolling blackouts. The revelations prompted a wave of public anger—“how the president’s friends robbed the country in wartime” read a typical headline on the news website Ukrainska Pravda—and forced a change of tack. Zelensky finally turned on the suspects in an attempt to protect his presidency.

Z’s buddy got the golden toilet, the people got toilet paper. The big shots are rolling in money while the people suffer rolling blackouts.

And of course the death and destruction from the war continue because no one in officialdom on either side wants the war to end.

Case in point, Ukraine is loading up on jets. The New York Times reported, “France Agrees to Sell Up to 100 Fighter Jets to Ukraine.

“Some in Ukraine criticized the 10-year timeline for the warplanes and other defense equipment, but France called it a long-term commitment to the country.”

Macron saw his shadow and so we get 10 more years of war.

But sell like sex depends on what the meaning of the word is is, to paraphrase a certain president. Grok said:

Ukraine’s war-strained budget cannot cover the estimated €70+ billion cost alone. France’s proposed 2026 aid budget allocates only €120 million for all Ukraine support (civilian and military), far short of what’s needed. Implementation relies on: EU mechanisms: Including the €150 billion SAFE loan for defense projects and potentially €140 billion from frozen Russian assets (though the latter remains unagreed upon). French export credits and phased payments: Allowing Ukraine to spread costs over time. Joint production: Zelenskyy mentioned exploring co-manufacturing in Ukraine to offset expenses and build local industry. Broader European contributions: Macron expressed hope that other EU countries would help fund the purchases, similar to joint aid for previous weapons like Caesar howitzers.

Don’t look upon this as an endless war. Look upon this as the boondoggle it has become. Never mind the dead and wounded that the media never mentions because they’re not Palestinians.

Zelensky sits on a throne of bribes. And it’s golden and you can flush it.

