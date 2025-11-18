Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
2h

I think Trump has given up on the ‘22 War du Jour…it’s impossible to stop a war that’s profoundly profitable for its leaders. What Ukraine needs to do is depose Lil’ Z and get someone in there who is honest. But yellow and blue flags be damned, it’s going to be tough to find an honest man on either side of that debacle. Best we let Europe take care of it.

Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
2h

I will never fight with you, brother veteran and former ink-stained wretch I love and respect...

Putin. Not a good guy, but man, there are several other 'leaders' I can think of who are equally bad. Who eliminated our 4th amendment(and 10th) in the early ought's? Who sent us to war for 20 years and stole our trillions? Who put is $37T in debt? Who locked us down over a harsh flu virus? Who allowed trillions of our money to be stolen and given to NGO's that enriched everyone else? Who pushed NATO eastward after we told Russia that we wouldn't?

Who's actions were the responsible for the rise of Putin after we stripped Russia of its assets in the 90s?

Whew, I feel a little better. Putin has never been a direct threat to the United States.

47 more comments...

