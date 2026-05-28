Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln, Reagan, and Trump. Get over it. The old establishment can whine, pout, write memoirs, join CNN, or leak to The New York Times, but the voters have settled the question. Trump was nominated (and won) three times. He remade the GOP into a working-class, middle-class, America First party. Kinzinger is gone. Cheney is gone. Romney is gone. Massie, Cassidy, and Cornyn just got flushed. If the swamp rhinos want the party back, they can earn it at the ballot box. Until then, MAGA owns the field.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

RINO Thune is next. We need to wipe out any vestige of Mitch and his ilk.

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