Democrat wins gave Never Trumpers a contact high. What they refuse to acknowledge is Democrats could not care less about them. It is a reminder that after he defected, British elites largely shunned, distrusted, and marginalized Benedict Arnold.

Many British elites strongly admired George Washington both during and after the American Revolutionary War. King George said of Washington stepping down as commander-in-chief, Washington would be “the greatest man in the world.”

He was. Still is admired 200+ years after his death.

Who knows how history will remember Trump. If America survives another 250 years, he certainly will be praised as a savior of the country. If not, who cares? Who is left to mourn Logan and all that.

But we know the fate of the Old Guard that fought Trump harder than they did Obama or Biden. They think they get the party back but our Lord never said the meatballs will inherit the party.

The aptly named Jeff Flake told The Atlantic, “It feels literally like a 10-year fever just broke. I’ve been saying to my wife, It’ll break. It’ll break, and she’s been saying, When? When? When? And it looks like it has.”

Flake has learned nothing in the past decade—a decade that saw Trump beat the Old Guard thrice to win the party’s presidential nominee.

Mitt Romney is another slow learner. He said, “Bad policy, bad character make bad politics: erratic tariffs, impulsive Iran war, blanket pardons, apparent corruption, weaponized justice, ICE brutality, mountainous deficits, hiding Epstein, abandoning allies and coddling enemies. Hoping for a course correction, for the country and for my party.”

Who needs Democrats when Romney is there to lie?

Then there is Joe Walsh, not the talented guitarist, but the Old Guard Republican who surfed into Congress on the Tea Party wave and now regrets it. He said, “No political party and no president have ever deserved an electoral thumping and a complete political repudiation more than this political party and this president deserve.”

Spoken like a true Democrat.

The Bushes, the McCains, Liz Cheney and the rest of the Walsh Wipeouts who held power from the departure of Reagan to the arrival of Trump mistakenly believe Republicans will turn to them for leadership now that MAGA has—in the eyes of Never Trumpland—failed.

But Polymarket gives a 67% chance that the Republican nominee will be either Vance, Rubio or DeSantis. You may not like DeSantis but he’s still MAGA. That’s why Republicans kept Florida this year.

In the NASCAR of politics, MAGA is the Tea Party is the Gingrich Revolution is the Reagan Revolution, and the Old Guard drafts off those victories. Once in power, the Republicans ignore the revolution that brung them. They pay no price of course as Clinton, Obama and Biden punished the people who believed in change and voted Republican.

After being burnt three times, what we call MAGA now is not going to give the party back. If communists can take over the Democrat Party, then Americans can take over the Republican Party. Dumping Cornyn, Cassidy and Massie sent a message. It looks like Republican senators failed to acknowledge this. Oh well, MAGA can always primary the Old Guard in 2028.

Senate Republicans may kick John Thune to the curb this week. But if not, voters will. He’s South Dakota’s Liz Cheney.

Thune took to the Senate floor on Monday and gave a great speech. I remind readers that under the Debate Clause of the Constitution, senators can lie like the devil on the Senate floor without consequence.

He blabbed, “Madam President, there is no doubt about it, Tuesday night was a tough election night. It was certainly not the outcome that we had hoped for, but it was the outcome the American people chose. And we have to listen to them.”

Why? Thune and the senators who elected him as their leader never listened to us. They listened to the money.

After not working with Trump for two years, Thune promised to work with Democrats.

Weird Beard Massie wants to impeach Pistol Pete Hegseth. Speaker Johnson should let him have his vote because I am sure senators will appreciate spending their Christmas vacation in DC for the impeachment trial. Best of all, an acquittal prevents a Democrat Congress from impeaching him next year on any of the same charges.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to be your president and prime source of entertainment.

He had billionaire Dana White of UFC fame work as his press secretary, ending a streak of blonde secretaries with a bald guy. White’s turn was a one-day wonder that ended:

TRUMP: “Dana — would you like to be Press Secretary of the United States of America? Or do you just want to stay with this ridiculous UFC?” WHITE: “I do not want to be in politics. No.” TRUMP: “I am devastated to hear this. Goodbye everybody!”

As an aside, Trump was an early and avid supporter of UFC. Without Trump booking its events, it would have died on the vine.

Stephen Miller is now his chief counsellor. The fight is on, and if the Old Guard wants to sit on the Democrat side, let them.

But in a surprise effort, Thune allowed the Senate to vote 73-25 to pass a Trump bill that will:

Have data centers pay the full cost of the new grid they need.

Speed spending at least $10 BILLION a year in HUD housing money.

End automatic historic preservation reviews for many federally backed housing projects.

Require planning for power lines across regions, with a federal backstop when states or localities block them.

That helps. This from Eric Daugherty helps even more:

🚨 BREAKING: Honda is officially surging $3 BILLION into a brand new vehicle assembly plant in Ohio, which means 2,000+ American jobs

The TRUMP EFFECT strikes again! 🔥

It’s Honda’s first new mass-production U.S. vehicle assembly plant since 2008 ‼️

It comes months after Honda indefinitely suspended an $11 BILLION EV and battery plan in CANADA

The new plant in Marysville, Ohio will build 240,000 vehicles a year

Audi just announced more than $4 billion for its first-ever U.S. plant in Georgia, and GM, Ford, Toyota and Hyundai are all pouring billions into U.S. facilities

“This is not simply an investment in another plant. It is an investment in the future of Honda manufacturing in America.” — Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda

They said tariffs would kill American manufacturing. Instead, the plants are coming HOME

It’s the economy, stupid. After losing the 1982 midterms, Reagan’s tough love economics led to a 49-state sweep for Republicans two years later.

The next president will need many people to help him. But be he Democrat or Republican, Never Trumpers need not apply.

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