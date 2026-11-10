Don Surber

Don Surber

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Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
8h

I haven’t finished the column yet but I just had to post…

It sounds as though Romney gets all of his news from Rachel Madcow. I want my 2012 vote back.

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Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
8h

Thune is worse than a defrocked priest. I like a Rubio/De Santis ticket. We don’t need an appeaser like Vance(Pence).

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