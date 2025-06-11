Democrat Senator John Fetterman posted the above picture and tweeted, “I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos.

“My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement.”

The video behind the photo is even more damning.

This is just one of the many, many examples of Twitter—now called X—defeating the lying media in covering the story of the day. This time it is the LA riots.

Here is another example of what is going on.

Despite news coverage that has been consistently 90% negative toward Trump, the people stand behind him. Insider Advantage pollsters asked 1,000 people, “Do you approve Trump’s National Guard deployment?”

59% said support.

39% said oppose.

The reason the media cannot control the news—cannot make it out to be a local story—is Twitter. Elon Musk bought it and brought it out of control by the U.S. government and communist employees at a censorious social media outlet.

Without Twitter, the media could manipulate the story to the advantage of the federal intelligence community, which seems to have run the country for the last, oh, 30 or 35 years. I don’t think hiding the news was what Gil Scott-Heron had in mind when he wrote The Revolution Will Not Be Televised in 1971.

Maybe he did.

The word is getting out and NYT is furious. It published, “Fake Images and Conspiracy Theories Swirl Around L.A. Protests,” whining:

Misleading photographs, videos and text have spread widely on social media as protests against immigrant raids have unfolded in Los Angeles, rehashing old conspiracy theories and expressing support for President Trump’s actions. The flood of falsehoods online appeared intended to stoke outrage toward immigrants and political leaders, principally Democrats. They also added to the confusion over what exactly was happening on the streets, which was portrayed in digital and social media through starkly divergent ideological lenses. Many posts created the false impression that the entire city was engulfed in violence, when the clashes were limited to only a small part.

And Jack the Ripper only stalked a small part of London. What is the point?

NYT also called out James Woods for posting “a video of burning police cars that was from 2020.” Oh, thanks for the clarification that during the BLM riots, Governor Newsom let police cars be burned—just like he is doing now.

Former NYT media critic, Brian Stelter of CNN, followed the same narrative of don’t believe what anyone says outside the mainstream media.

Breaking 911 tweeted, “Brian Stelter says you shouldn't believe the riot videos on social media because they could be ‘hours old. You might see a video from 2 days ago!’ ”

The TV stations in LA and a few others in the mainstream are providing accurate stories and videos about the riots. But NYT has its head up its heinie because it insists that it still controls the narrative.

Is everything on X accurate? Of course not, but X has about the same record as NYT—which pushed lie after lie after lie about President Trump in his first term. The intelligence community used NYT to vouch for the Russiagate Lie which led to an investigation that found nothing, but certainly hid the real story that Russiagate was a lie to cover-up illegalities by the intelligence community against Mister Trump.

I suppose I could post that GIF from one of the Naked Gun movies of the cop telling people there is nothing to see here while a building is bombed in the background.

But why settle for fiction when reality arrives?

Newspaper coverage is the worst. ‪Ryanne Mena‬ of the Los Angeles Daily News posted on Bluesky a picture of her leg and said, “This is my leg less than two days after a Homeland Security agent shot me with a ‘less lethal’ pepper ball bullet while covering an immigration raid protest in Los Angeles.”

The responses on Bluesky, which is a highly liberal outlet, were brutal. “FAFO” and “Haha. You deserved it. Did you learn your lesson?” and “Bwhahahahahaha!!!!” were the first three replies.

ABC tweeted, “There are now more U.S. troops deployed to Los Angeles than in Iraq and Syria. There are 4,800 activated Guard and Marine personnel in LA, compared to the 2,500 troops in Iraq and 1,500 in Syria.”

This raises the question:

Why do we have troops in Iraq and Syria?

The best posting on X on Tuesday was a thread by the Vigilant Fox. This was the best part of that posting:

The most electric moment of President Trump’s address at Fort Bragg wasn’t about military budgets or renaming bases. It came when he spoke from the gut—about the riots engulfing Los Angeles. This was a battle for the soul of America. The violence had spiraled for days. But aside from a few posts on Truth Social, Trump had largely stayed quiet. That ended the moment he looked out across the crowd of troops and launched into what sounded less like a speech and more like a battlefield briefing. “Before going further and want to say a few words about the situation in Los Angeles, California. Have you heard of the place?” He spoke directly to the men and women who would be responsible for defending patriotism for generations into the future. “I've deployed thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to protect federal law enforcement from the attacks of a vicious and violent mob and some of the radical left.” This wasn’t just about law and order—it was about survival. “They say that's not nice, well if we didn't do it, there wouldn't be a Los Angeles—it would be burning today, just like the houses were burning a number of months ago.” Then came the line that brought the room to its feet: “Generations of army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion and third world lawlessness here at home, like is happening in California.” “As commander in chief I will not let that happen. It's never going to happen.” [Troops erupt] He has seen enough, it was time to end the grotesque assault on America.

The media can run, but it cannot hide the truth. The X Files show was wrong. The truth isn’t out there somewhere. It’s on X.

