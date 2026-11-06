Don Surber

Don Surber

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dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
7h

I am 82. Never in my lifetime have I been as concerned about the government as I was under Biden....I prepared for the book burnings to come....my fear of dying in a communist country...that the communist adage of taking America would come true...and now we have a Democratic Congress...how could the Republicans vote Democrat just because gas is high? Or because Trump got us involved in Iran? Either you trust Trump or you don't....If you're not capable of seeing the big picture of what he's doing, sit it our or educate yourself...and Tucker ain't it...No wonder we are a Republic and and not a Democracy (mob rule)...but the Democrats believe in mob rule....

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
7h

“ Anti-Semitism and flat-out communism are all the rage today as 60 years of teacher unions finally pay a big dividend.”

Now, the “sheep” are so stupid, they line up to go to the slaughterhouse because they’ve been promised free food as long as they live.

If you thought the news coverage for President Trump was bad before, we are about to go into 24/7 coverage for 2 years because that’s all these communist pricks know how to do, primp and preen for the cameras.

When George Carlin reminded us about how stupid the average person is, and then realizing that 1/2 of the people are more stupid than the average, he missed the mark. It appears that about 80% are dumber than the average armadillo.

Pray for your family, pray for your Nation. It’s going to get rough.

My final advice…GO DOWN SWINGING.

Never succumb to their wickedness. Better to die in the glory of battle than to wallow in communism.

May GOD Almighty bless the remaining patriots of this Nation and crush the socialists with the weight of their own decisions.

APS

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