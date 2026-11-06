As the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said, “The process of the U.S.’s collapse has accelerated.”

The world laughs at us for trying to castrate our best president in 40 years.

The Washington Sun reported, “Abdul El-Sayed’s Win Could Launch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Into the 2028 Race.”

Sandy from the ’hood in Westchester campaigned hard for Alallu Akbar in Michiganistan and gave him a million dollars. The million came from her campaign fund, which is a slush fund Congress created so congressmen and senators can launder their bribes legally.

AOC is poised to be the next Bernie, working to win the nomination and then sell it back to the kingmakers so they can bestow the crown to someone more electable, although after the crazies voters elected on Tuesday, she may be more electable than Governor Brylcreem in California and Governor Karen of New York.

President AOC. A lighter skinned and more masculine version of Barack Hussein Obama.

Alas, poor Pete Buttigieg. I knew him, Horatio. He was hot. Now he’s not. No one wants to have a gay old time anymore. LGBT tokenism is out. Anti-Semitism and flat-out communism are all the rage today as 60 years of teacher unions finally pay a big dividend.

One of the dumber takes on the election was from Seth Masket, “The return of the Democratic South?”

Really? They are bringing back George Wallace, Orval Faubus, Bull Connor and Jim Crow? Wow.

I heard screamin’ and bullwhips cracking

How long? How long?

Eh. This time the racism is against white people—egged on by white people cowed by guilt.

Democrat plans are unprecedented and many. Topping the list is bankrupting Musk and putting his head on a pike as a warning to anyone who dares challenge DC’s authority. They plan to do to Musk what Chairman Xi did to Jack Ma, once the richest man in Red China.

I went into that yesterday. Let’s just say that nationalizing SpaceX will cost $2 trillion in compensation under the Fifth Amendment and since Twitter is now part of SpaceX, it provides First Amendment coverage as well.

But first up for Democrats is removing Pete Hegseth because they want to pry the military from President Trump’s hands. He’s the commander-in-chief. In his first term Trump blew it by letting guys like Mark Milley ignore him without penalty. Hegseth is his war consigliere. He has Trump’s back.

Democrats hope Republicans will aid and abet this attack on Hegseth and the Constitution.

CNN reported, “Many Republican lawmakers and allies alarmed by Tuesday’s wipeout are moving swiftly to pin blame for the election results on Hegseth, arguing behind the scenes that he played a chief role in convincing Trump to attack Iran with no exit strategy—and no plan for managing the inevitable political fallout.”

The story also said, “Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the famously anti-Trump GOP lawmaker, told CNN…”

Actually Massie is famous for being Liz Cheneyed by voters because he refused to help the man they elected president.

Axios reported, “It’s a de facto motto in the Trump White House: ‘Somebody’s gotta take the fall.’ Lately, that person looks like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.”

It’s the motto of every administration. Sadly Nixon had no one left to take the blame. Reagan had Oliver North and I am glad he finally married Fawn Hall. You are never too old to flip off liberals.

There will be show trials too. The media hopes the show trials will be good clickbait and will boost ratings.

The Hill boasted:

Democrats made clear after Tuesday’s stunning midterm victories that they will use their historic gains in Congress to flex their investigative muscles, swiftly issuing warnings to Trump administration officials they say have thus far dodged their oversight. “Lawyer up,” was the two-word statement issued by incoming House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), whose side of the panel has already lobbed a number of inquiries at Trump administration officials. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) was even more brief, posting online only “Subpoenas” — a reminder that the party will now have the power to compel testimony from the administration and beyond.

AP joined in, saying, “Corruption topped the list of concerns for voters who ousted Republicans and handed Democrats control of Congress in the midterm elections. Now, the newly empowered Democratic Party is putting the issue front and center as its leaders chart their course for investigations and policymaking.

“Senior Democrats in both chambers of Congress have vowed to marshal the subpoena powers and larger investigative staffs that come with their soon-to-be majorities to probe what they say is the self-enrichment that President Donald Trump and people in his orbit have done at the public’s expense. The Republican president and his White House have long denied any wrongdoing.”

Where’s the “without evidence” line? Anything Trump says always includes that.

Ted Cruz may be willing to help Democrats, writing, “2026 was not simply a blue wave; it was a blue tsunami. It was an ass kicking. It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election. It was a Watergate-level repudiation.”

Watergate, eh? Instead of a comparison to the Tea Party in 2010, the Teddy Bear went there.

Democrats plan to spare no one. Purging like an anorexic is what Democrats like best about being a communist leader.

The Washington Sun reported, “Senior congressional Democrats have been studying a 181-page dossier that identifies hundreds of executives and companies for them to investigate after they take control of the House and Senate next year.

“The document, drafted by the think tank Groundwork Collaborative and reviewed by The Washington Sun, argues that the party should respond to the results of the election by aggressively probing large corporations, including the biggest tech giants, artificial intelligence labs, natural gas firms, private prisons and nursing home operators, among dozens of others.”

With that January 6 setup, in which Democrats and RINOs conned peaceful protesters to storm the Capitol at the instigation of hundreds of FBI agents and informants, Democrats realized that targeting supporters was easy and very productive.

All those tech industry tycoons now have a target on their backs. The stock price of tech stocks plummeted on Wednesday on the realization that Democrats will stop Artificial Intelligence—much to the delight of Chairman Xi because Red China does not want competition.

But as dystopian as things may get, Democrat control of Congress will be entertaining. DSA Watch tweeted, “Abdul El-Sayed says he wants Chuck Schumer to be removed from Senate Leadership. Schumer spent $30 million to get him elected.”

Cheeseburger Chuck committed Jewicide.

CNN: Why would you not support Schumer now? EL-SAYED: It’s about action…not about who or who not… CNN: But it has to come from a who… EL-SAYED: I agree…who is best placed to get us action…I am for Chris Van Hollen.

That makes sense because when last seen, Chris was wasting away in Margaritaville, El Salvador with a deported illegal alien gangbanger. Gotta be in good keeping with the street criminals if you want to be a leader in the Democrat Party.

Once they get 10 Muslims in the Senate tent, Van Hollen is out.

The ayatollah bragging about the Democrat takeover of Congress shows he knows his stuff and learned the lesson of American impotence that Jimmah taught the world. In the 47 years since, Democrats have not stopped fighting for America's enemies.

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