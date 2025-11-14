Don Surber

Shrugged

Poll: I might have chosen "pay down debt" if I thought Congress would begin to act the slightest bit responsible. Congress would take the money, and in a showy blitz, pretend to apply it to the national debt only to turn around 24 hours later and let NGOs waste our money. NGOs are the "outsourced spending operation" that Congress is too lazy to manage themselves.

Our Congress has eroded well below the point that Article V was written to change/control.

MLR

“The fate of Trump’s tariffs is in the hands of the Supreme Court,” So the SCOTUS will decide that the President of the USA is actually not in charge of foreign or domestic policy since tariffs are being used by DJT for those purposes. Recall that it was the SCOTUS with their 5 eminent “scientists” who decided that CO2 was a pollutant and essentially led to the spending of billions on the climate scam. It was also the SCOTUS that “saved” Obamacare, res ipsa loquitur!

