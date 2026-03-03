Remember the old election question of who will take the call at 3 AM?

But our beloved President trump doesn’t wait to take calls.

On Saturday, Trump made the call at 3 AM. A joint attack by Israel and the USA wiped out 8 leaders in the Islamic regime in Iran, including Ayatollah Khamenei. Reports are Iranians cheered. Their release from a thugocracy that has killed 7,000 Iranians so far this year should be soon. We shall see.

Venezuela, Iran, tariffs, White House ballroom, Voter ID, deportations, cleaning up crime and city grime, planning the 250th anniversary—Trump is busier than a juggler on a unicycle keeping 10 bowling pins in the air while delivering a hilarious extraneous comedy monologue.

Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch Trump. He’s the gingerbread prez.

Time is no longer on his side. He barely holds Congress and is a death away or a Tom Massie resignation from seeing Hakeem Jeffries become the first black Speaker of the House. The upside is Jeffries got the job because of the color of his skin and not his ability to perform. The dime-store Obama won’t have Pelosi around to hold his hand and guide him along like a good granny.

Polymarket gives Democrats an 84% chance of winning. History gives them even better odds. Since World War 2 ended, only twice did a president’s party gain seats in the House in a midterm—Clinton in 1998 and Bush in 2002.

Trump spent four years out of office plotting his revenge. He was not going to waste time prosecuting. Jimmy the Weasel Comey’s arrest proved to be a joke when a judge arbitrarily threw out his first indictment and Democrat friendly grand juries refuse to re-indict him.

No, his revenge is to have the best presidency in this century just to spite them.

He learned two things as our 45th president:

Don’t rely on congressional Republicans for help.

The House will flip in 2026.

That is the reality. Keeping the House is Plan B, which makes losing the House Plan A. Plan A is to do it all at once.

His foreign policy is the best since Reagan squared off against the Evil Empire. Trump is about to solve the 60-plus year puzzle of Cuba. After 47 years in power, the Islamic regime in Iran is shutting down. Arresting and extracting Maduro put the dictators of the world on notice.

Trump is an excellent negotiator who always keeps the other side guessing. His tariff policy proved that because I remember Modi of India bragging that he talked Trump down to an 18% tariff.

The tariff on India was 3% when Trump returned to office.

But Trump was not alone in observing that he has two years to get it done. Democrats, RINOs and leaders across the world could hear the clock ticking on him. Washington tried to slow-walk him again. Our former allies stalled around.

Canada’s carney, who happens to be named Carney, tried to string him along. Trump walked away. Many other world leaders believe they can just wait him out because he will be gone and forgotten by 2029, replaced by a Democrat who will reverse Trump’s gains.

Democrats tried lawfare against him to slow him down by filing frivolous lawsuits to block his policies. Democrats shopped for judges willing to ignore the law and the Constitution to stop Trump.

In September, the Supreme Court knocked down a blockheaded judge’s declaration that arresting illegal aliens in Hispanic neighborhoods is racial profiling.

THREE-QUARTERS OF ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE HISPANIC!

Let us stop labeling good police work as “racial profiling.”

Trump is not letting his adversaries dictate. When the Supreme Court struck down his very legal and very constitutional tariffs, he had a back up plan and used another law to re-institute tariffs at 10%.

This Trump presidency was explained by Congressman Pat Harrigan, who served in Afghanistan. He tweeted, “We were allowed to do enough to not lose, but we never were allowed to do what we needed to do to win.”

Trump changed that. Harrigan said, “President Trump tried to take the handcuffs off during his first term. He did some bold things—demolishing ISIS in weeks and assassinating Soleimani on the tarmac of Baghdad International. But what we are seeing now is a fully formed doctrine: clarity of purpose, decisive action, and no apologies for defending American interests.

“Enter President Trump’s second term.

“An incredibly decisive operation in Midnight Hammer, sending a clear message to Iran. Picking off Maduro in Venezuela—sending the clearest message to all of the adversaries of the United States that we are willing to use unprecedented capabilities and are truly done messing around.

“And today, Ayatollah Khomeini is dead. He was an evil man, and American and Israeli airpower sent him into the next world, straight to Hell.

“Gone are the days of failed regime change and capacity building. Gone are the days of kicking the can down the road and getting nothing done. Gone are the days of sacrificing our military authority and capabilities on the altar of political correctness.”

Maybe, just maybe, the thrill of victory will carry Trump through the midterms and Plan B will come into play. That is a longshot now but this weekend’s decapitation of the despotic Islamic rulers of Iran may have staying power.

Brit Hume said, “The public reaction is likely to be favorable, and I think these Democrats are kind of trapped. These Democrats, with rare exception, feel their job in life is to resist and oppose Donald Trump in every way, almost no matter what he does.

“Over time, those who are critical may feel vindicated if things start to go badly, but if they don’t, they’re going to be stuck with this. If the Iranian regime goes down, and things turn out well in Iran, that will be a burden around their necks.”

William Wolfe, Executive Director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, tweeted, “The fact that a billionaire real estate playboy who liked to slap his name on steaks and wine has proven to be a better diplomat and military strategist than every other politician and foreign policy expert over the last 30 years is such a damning indictment of the DC establishment I honestly don’t know how they recover.”

As for Iran, DataRepublican (small r) tweeted, “People forgot we conquered Afghanistan and Iraq in weeks. Remaking them into our image was the forever war part.”

Actually, it was Afghanistan that was the problem. We went after the Taliban for 20 years and quit.

As Holden tweeted, “I am tired of the talking point that Iraq was a failure. Iraq today is a stable country that doesn’t brutalize its people or threaten its neighbors.”

Certainly Israelis would agree that ending the suicide bombers was a good thing.

I am not writing off the midterms and neither is The Donald. The optimism is still there and it is genuine.

Farmers say you gotta make hay while the sun shines. Just maybe the sun will still shine after the November election.

Trump is taking no chances.

TWO POLLS TODAY.

