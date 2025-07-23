Late last night, ex-President Obama finally responded to evidence that he conspired with his FBI director and his appointees to the intelligence community to spy on Trump and then later kneecap his presidency.

The Big Zero said, “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.

“Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

Widely accepted, eh? That’s a non-denial denial. As Karen Carpenter sang, “We’ve only just begun.”

But before there was Obama pretending he is above the fray, there was Hillary who believed the very nomination of Trump would lead to her coronation as the first woman president.

On October 10, 2016, AP reported, “Donald Trump says he’ll jail opponent Hillary Clinton if he wins the presidency.”

The story covered a presidential debate between the two.

She said, “[It’s] awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country.”

He said, “Because you’d be in jail.”

AP then said, “That drew applause in a town hall-style debate that was supposed to be free of audience participation.”

Aren’t town halls where the audience participates? Oh well, it was my second favorite debate line from Trump that year. My favorite was his response to Jeb! whining about his mother whom he called a saint.

Trump replied, “She should run.”

The “you’d be in jail” line was a response to Obama’s FBI Director Jimmy the Worm Comey explaining why—despite mountains of evidence that she broke national security laws—she was being left off the hook. He told reporters that July 5:

Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case. Prosecutors necessarily weigh a number of factors before bringing charges. There are obvious considerations, like the strength of the evidence, especially regarding intent. Responsible decisions also consider the context of a person’s actions, and how similar situations have been handled in the past.

In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts. All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of: clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information; or vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct; or indications of disloyalty to the United States; or efforts to obstruct justice. We do not see those things here.

To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances, a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences. To the contrary, those individuals are often subject to security or administrative sanctions. But that is not what we are deciding now.

As a result, although the Department of Justice makes final decisions on matters like this, we are expressing to Justice our view that no charges are appropriate in this case.

That wasn’t an explanation. That was a Racketeer Influence Corrupt Organization known as the Obama administration spiking the ball. Obama sent Comey out to shove the power of the deep state in the face of America. The message was clear: You cannot defeat us.

Obama was so sure that Trump would lose bigly that the Big Zero thought he could get away with anything.

Trump taught Obama and the rest of Washington a lesson.

Having vanquished the House of Bush and the Shed of Clinton—both spent twice what he did—Trump became president but he never got around to appointing that special prosecutor he had promised. Maybe Republicans talked him out of it. Maybe he was being a gentleman. Maybe he feared retribution.

Maybe it was chivalry.

Democrats had no hesitation to go after him. Obama believes civility is for losers. Democrats created three scandals to dog Trump in an attempt to de-legitimize his presidency:

Russiagate

The Zelensky call

January 6

After he left office they raided his home. They indicted him on 91 counts in four cases and New York State sued him for taking out a loan and paying it back with interest. They tried to humiliate him with a mugshot. He raised money off it.

Trump had already decided to make Obama pay. The rumor is Biden sent the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago to find any documents that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Obama and the rest of the seditious snakes.

Six months into Trump’s second presidency, he revealed that there is enough evidence to indict and convict.

On Tuesday, Trump explained to a disinterested press:

“After what they DID TO ME! And whether it’s right or wrong, it’s time to GO AFTER people. Obama’s been caught directly!

“There should be very severe consequences for that. You know, when we caught Hillary Clinton, I said, you know what? Let’s not go too far here. It’s the ex-wife of a president, and I thought it was sort of terrible. And I let her off the hook, and I’m very happy I did.

“It’s Obama. His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed. The papers came right out of their office. They sent everything to be highly classified. And what they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal. It’s criminal at the highest level. So that’s really the things you should be talking about.”

Trump knows what he is doing and maybe it was chivalry, but I liked that ex-wife dig. If she had taken care of Bill, Monica Lewinsky would have married Jake Tapper (they dated once).

Trump also said, “We found absolute—this isn’t like Evidence—this is proof, irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama was trying to lead a coup, and with Hillary Clinton and all these other people, but Obama headed it up. This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country. It really goes on even to the auto pen.”

I am not surprised by Trump going all in. He is protecting us because if they can do it to him and get away with it, they will do it to you. Remember how they banned him on Twitter? Who got the last laugh on that one?

As I always say, no excitement without an indictment. This time, however, don’t write that possibility off just yet. Never bet against The Donald.

Oh yes, and I also say Donald John Trump is still our president.

Two polls today because the cat got into the catnip.

