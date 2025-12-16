President Donald John Trump’s tweet about Rob Reiner, whose son killed him and his wife over the weekend, offended liberals because he said the film-maker suffered a mental illness called Trump Derangement Syndrome. He ended his post, “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The post was factual. Dr. Charles Krauthammer, a psychiatrist, diagnosed people obsessed with President George Walker Bush as suffering Bush Derangement Syndrome. This is worse. People become so wrapped up in hating Trump that they lose the focus on their own lives.

After the 2024 election, Reiner finally realized this and signed off on social media. He did not check himself into a mental health facility as some reports say. He checked in his son, Nick, who on Saturday stabbed his parents to death.

But clearly Rob Reiner was obsessed by Donald Trump.

Reiner was a brilliant film-maker. Sure, his father Carl helped get his foot in the door but his son shined because he was a terrific storyteller. Although the subject in Monday’s newsletter was the Bondi Beach Massacre, I ended it with a note, “RIP, Rob Reiner. Thank you for This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, The American President, The Bucket List, and many more.”

Could someone like Reiner even get to see the door today? Jacob Savage reported how Hollywood has changed, “The doors seemed to close everywhere and all at once. In 2011, the year I moved to Los Angeles, white men were 48 percent of lower-level TV writers; by 2024, they accounted for just 11.9 percent. The Atlantic’s editorial staff went from 53 percent male and 89 percent white in 2013 to 36 percent male and 66 percent white in 2024. White men fell from 39 percent of tenure-track positions in the humanities at Harvard in 2014 to 18 percent in 2023.”

And people wonder why the media is dying.

Trump’s post was not my cup of tea but then again, Reiner didn’t imply for 10 years that I was a Nazi. You are not a critic if you denounce everything a man does. You’re a spoiled brat who is angry that you didn’t get you way.

Frankly, I doubt that those demanding satisfaction much care about Reiner. Politics is theater. The virtue signalers demand Republicans denounce Trump for bringing up Reiner’s mental illness.

Sadly, some Republicans used the tweet to bash Trump. The New York Times reported:

President Trump seized on the stabbing death of Rob Reiner and his wife to make a baseless attack on the Hollywood director less than a day after reports of his killing, suggesting that Mr. Reiner’s criticism of Mr. Trump may have led to his murder. The attack on Mr. Reiner, so soon after his death, prompted a rare backlash against the president from some MAGA-aligned Republicans, some of whom urged the president to retract his comments. Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that Mr. Reiner’s death was “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” Asked by reporters later in the day whether he stood by those comments, Mr. Trump was unapologetic: “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person.” He added, “I thought he was very bad for our country.”

Reiner suffered TDS and tried to ameliorate his situation in the last year. If Trump’s enemies can be butt-hurt over the things he says, shouldn’t he be allowed the same privilege for being called Hitler?

Many Democrats suffer TDS as well, but on thing they share in common is the knowledge that they can safely attack Trump without fear of reprisal. Obama was another matter, wasn’t he?

Obama used the FBI to spy on Trump. This was an unprecedented abuse of power that did what Democrats said Nixon tried to do with Watergate—a bungled attempt by amateurs to spy on Democrats.

Obama’s Operation Crossfire Hurricane to spy on Trump was approved by friendly judges under the premise of Russian interference in the 2016 election. There was no interference. The FBI fudged facts in their applications for special warrants to spy under FOSA, ironically a post-Watergate reform that enabled a president to use profession spooks to spy on political enemies.

Democrats defended Obama.

Years later, they defended Biden for siccing the FBI on Trump. The Raid on Mar-a-Lago under the guise of seeking classified material (the president declassified all materials sent to his home) was unprecedented. The demands by the press to denounce Biden’s action were nonexistent.

Obama and Biden threw out the old rules. Trump said OK, we’ll play by your rules.

Two wrongs don’t make a right. But there was nothing wrong with Trump’s post. It was factual.

Writing about Trump in self-righteous anger though spares the press from having to deal with the Bondi Beach Massacre of Jews celebrating Hanukkah by the sea by two Muslims.

I had Monday’s newsletter prepared on Saturday but after midnight on Sunday, I provided my take on the tragedy.

Dumping on Trump again before acknowledging a Muslim terrorist attack on Hanukkah is a low-IQ move.

