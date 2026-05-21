Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
5h

The Dem bench is fatally thin. Their Presidential candidates are awful and there's nothing on the bench that is better. If they can't cheat, they can't win. The Dem party of my youth is dead and gone. JFK would not recognize today's Dem party.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
5h

Usually somebody should not be judged by his worst moments, but this guy is off the reservation. I know that Maine is as unhinged as the rest of New England, but if those people put him in office, all I can say is GFL - good luck.

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