Kirby Newburger was 31 and working as a financial planner for Legg Mason in New Orleans during the 1991 gubernatorial runoff between Duke and Democrat Edwin Edwards.

Edwards was a former three-time governor seeking a fourth term. He was one of the more corrupt governors of the Pelican State.

Duke was a Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and a member of the state’s lower house. Newburger lived in Duke’s district and faced a dilemma. He struggled with the issue before deciding to vote for the crook. It’s important.

He liked the line so much that he paid a printer to make 250 bumper stickers that said, “Vote for the Crook: It’s Important.”

The slogan struck a nerve and stuck. The Republican Party denounced Duke from President Bush on down.

Sure, in the previous 114 years since Reconstruction, only one Republican had won the governorship in Louisiana but Republicans shunned the Klansman believing the KKK belongs to its founding fathers—the Democrats.

Edwards won and served a four-year term in the governor’s mansion—and later an 8-year term in a federal prison after a jury convicted him on 17 counts of racketeering, extortion, conspiracy, money laundering, mail fraud, and wire fraud related to rigging riverboat casino licenses during his final term as governor.

Duke continues writing and commenting as is his right, but Republicans wanted no part of him.

Democrats laugh and laugh and laugh. They would never risk a governorship simply because their candidate was a toxic waste site. Why would they give up all those patronage jobs, kickbacks and bribes like that? They live To Serve Man—as a burger, steak, chili, you name it.

On top of that, for a few years they dragged out David Duke and said he supported various Republican candidates.

Which brings me to Matt Margolis. He’s a nice writer and he asked, “How Much Longer Can Graham Platner’s Senate Campaign Survive?”

He wrote, “Graham Platner has now been the presumptive Democratic nominee for Maine’s Senate seat for a few weeks, and I’m starting to wonder how much longer it will last.”

Margolis pointed to Platner’s Nazi SS tattoo, which in typical Democrat fashion he covered up instead of removing it. He was 23 when he got the tattoo—41 when he decided to run for Senate and covered it up.

He shouldn’t have bothered. Anti-Semitism is back with a vengeance. Democrats now embrace Hamas and shun Israel. Platner could wear it as a badge of honor.

I have never met him, but he seems like a horrible man.

Margolis wrote:

The problem is that his internet paper trail is so extensive and full of troubling comments. Previous reporting revealed other Reddit posts in which he described himself as a “communist,” called rural white Americans “actually” racist and stupid, and attacked all police officers as “bastards.” He also once defended Marines urinating on dead Taliban fighters and described war as “the most enjoyable experience,” which is an odd posture for someone who brands himself as an anti-war candidate.

Indeed, Platner now complains, “Susan Collins voted to send me to Iraq.”

He also mocked a wounded U.S. soldier.

This video never gets old. Dumb motherf*** didn’t deserve to live.** At least his stupidity and fat a-- wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouth-breather made it home.

The victim was PFC Ted Daniels.

Maybe PTSD got to Platner. He’s on a 100% VA disability, which is odd because he’s now oyster farming, which requires heavy lifting.

But his sentiments about a wounded warrior echo the disdain Obama and Biden have for the military. The former viewed Marines as his servants.

The latter repeatedly checked at his watch as he reviewed the return of the remains of the 13 service men and women who died in his haste to surrender Afghanistan and billions of dollars in military equipment to the Taliban.

In many ways, Platner’s upcoming nomination echoes Tim Walz. Democrats selected both men in an attempt to sway Trump supporters.

Walz was supposed to be this championship winning high school football coach and command sergeant major. But the truth was Walz was an assistant coach and he wasn’t really a CSM. In fact, he was a coward who retired instead of deploying with his troops to Iraq.

Plus he went to Red China 30 times and he and his wife honeymooned there.

But Walz wasn’t poorly vetted. Democrats knew. The man is a money machine. We have since learned that as governor, Somali fraudsters bilked billions from American taxpayers and sent the money to their real nation.

As for Platner, when you view Trump as Hitler, you conclude that his supporters are Nazis. Democrats decided to fight Nazis with Nazis.

Democrat leadership poured millions into his campaign in an effort to beat Governor Janet Mills in the primary for the Senate. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ruben Gallego and Martin Heinrich endorsed him. Mills got the hint and dropped out.

Herr Platner wins.

It is not that Republicans are perfect angels. Massie portrayed his opponent as a pawn of Israel, saying on Election Night, “I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”

But Republicans chose Gallrein over Massie, didn’t they?

Democrats are not that picky—in Maine.

In Texas, they are dumping on Maureen Galindo, sex therapist and housing activist, who is running for Congress as a Democrat. She faces Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Garcia in a runoff.

Referring to herself in the third person, she said, “When Maureen gets into Congress, she’ll write legislation so that all Zionism and support of Zionism is undoubtedly Anti-Semitic, since it’s the Zionists harming the Semites.

“She’ll turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking.

“It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists.”

Democrat leaders want her out—because in that district they have a better candidate in the wings.

In Maine, they don’t. They have a Nazi who is worse than David Duke. Democrats don’t care. They want this seat. No openly Democrat (Angus King is an independent) has won a Senate election in Maine since William Hathaway in 1972.

So the answer to the question by Matt Margolis is Platner won’t drop out of the race. Democrats won’t let him.

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