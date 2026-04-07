Don Surber

Don Surber

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
2h

Marco Rubio is the gift that keeps on giving. This man kills it every time he is interviewed. As Trump would say, "the best foreign diplomat ever, there's never been anyone like him!"

And BTW, does anyone pay attention to anything Jonah Goldberg says anymore?

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Jake's avatar
Jake
2h

The Trumpster can't leave NATO but he can pull troops out of Europe. Time to bring most of them home.

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