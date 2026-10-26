Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

A rescue becomes a ransom demand when the recipient decides yesterday’s help entitles him to tomorrow’s obedience. Zelensky’s accusation reeks of that entitlement. Geraldo Rivera then supplies the confiscation fantasy: seize the company if its owner refuses the mission you want. What a magnificent advertisement for helping anyone. Governments fail to build the capability, an entrepreneur delivers it, and suddenly the entrepreneur becomes the obstacle requiring government control. I want America First leaders to reject that logic with both barrels of political argument. Ukraine’s dependence creates a problem to negotiate. It grants Zelensky no ownership stake in SpaceX and gives television blowhards no warrant to demand its seizure.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

“Carney and the EU barkers are calling for meetings on developing an alternative to Starlink, using it as an excuse to shut down Starlink in their countries.” That’s a joke isn’t it. Canada and the EU can’t even control their streets, their borders or air condition their homes so old people don’t die from heat exhaustion.

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