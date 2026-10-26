After Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov used Twitter like it was R2D2 to send a message of desperation to Elon Musk, who was their only hope. They needed Starlink so they could communicate.

Musk got the message and took action without getting a contract or price. He saw a need. He saved a country.

Larry Press, a Professor of Information Systems at California State University, wrote four years later, “At 4:04 a.m. on February 26, 2022, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, asked Elon Musk to activate SpaceX’s Starlink service over Ukraine. That same day, Musk replied that service was active, and within forty-eight hours, a truckload of terminals arrived. Minutes after their arrival, Ukrainian engineer Oleg Kutkov posted a speed test from Kyiv. Starlink was live.

“At the time, this looked like a dramatic but limited response—an emergency patch to help a government under attack stay online. Over the next three years, it became something much more consequential: a privately owned satellite network evolved into a core layer of wartime infrastructure. Today, there may be as many as 200,000 terminals in Ukraine, making it the biggest Starlink user in Europe.”

On August 17, Federov posted on Twitter (now owned by Musk) a 38-second clip of his interview with CBS, in which he said, “Elon Musk is probably the most important tech person and entrepreneur in the world for our country. By shutting down Russia’s illegal use of Starlink on Ukrainian territory, Musk and SpaceX protected our air defense, saved our air force, and spared thousands of civilian lives. This is an invaluable contribution to our defense, and every Ukrainian is deeply grateful to him for it.”

Musk replied, “Trying to do the right thing. I hope there is peace soon.”

On August 26, AP reported, “President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday awarded Elon Musk Ukraine’s Order of Freedom, one of its highest state honors, for his ‘outstanding personal merits’ in protecting human life and freedom and strengthening ties with the United States.

“Musk, the founder of the aerospace company SpaceX, has become one of the most influential, and contentious, private sector figures in Ukraine’s war effort. His decision to provide access to Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet network, was a lifeline for Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 and remains critically important.

“Starlink has become deeply embedded in Ukraine’s military operations, with commanders and soldiers relying on satellite connectivity to communicate and coordinate operations.”

Now, two months later and the people waving Ukrainian flags in the USA are decrying him as a war criminal over restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Starlink.

Those restrictions exist because militarizing Starlink makes every one of SpaceX’s 11,000-plus satellites a legitimate target. Putin has such power. On November 15, 2021, the Russian military launched a Nudol direct-ascent ASAT missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. It intercepted and destroyed Cosmos-1408, a defunct Soviet-era Tselina-D electronic intelligence satellite launched in 1982.

Zelensky does not care if Putin destroys SpaceX. I am sure his globalist puppet masters would enjoy such destruction.

The monkeys in the media just do not get it. They hate Musk.

Geraldo Rivera tweeted, “If Musk crippled Starlink/Starshield leading to dead Ukrainians, then that is justification for a federal takeover. No matter his fabulous wealth, Musk cannot have veto power over life or death.”

As a native Clevelander who grew up near Shaker Heights, let me just say: take him back, New York. We’re still trying to live down 10 Cent Beer Night.

Fox News told Musk’s side of the story:

Elon Musk on Saturday continued to defend Starlink after Ukraine faced more than a week of speed restrictions that disrupted its war effort against Russia, saying SpaceX has done more to defend the country than any other private company “by far,” while accusing the country of using the technology in violation of its terms of service “to kill people.” “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote on X, claiming that Ukraine had “violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.” He explained that Starshield is a different system controlled by the U.S. government. “What they decide to do is up to them.”

Globalists are using Zelensky’s lies to attack Musk. Carney and the EU barkers are calling for meetings on developing an alternative to Starlink, using it as an excuse to shut down Starlink in their countries. Like California’s high-speed railroad, the Canadian and European competitors will never be anything more than a boondoogle.

Democrats are calling for restrictions on Starlink. They don’t understand how it works, so they are going to regulate it. What a mess.

On Saturday, Zelensky blamed Musk for the Starlink mess. He said, “It’s a big mistake. A lot of losses. This decision will bring a lot of human losses. Of course, people will die. If attacks continue and if Starlink does not work, of course. I mean it’s not helpful.”

And then came this line, “People are dying because of his decision.”

Fact-check: People are dying because Putin and Zelensky refuse to hold a ceasefire.”

We know why Zelensky keeps the war going and going.

Deutsche Marks or dollars

American Express will do nicely, thank you

Let me loosen up your collar

Tell me, do you wanna see me do the shimmy again?

The green-shirted elf who called Musk a hero in August made him a scapegoat in October.

Musk tweeted:

Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be.



Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them.



Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.



Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact.



Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia.



SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR.



That said, I have nothing but UTTER CONTEMPT for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell.

When Putin tried to overrun Ukraine, Musk helped stop him. This is how Zelensky thanks him. In July, Zelensky fired Fedorov, the man who called Musk in to save the country.

Clowns gotta clown..

Ilhan Omar/Ilhan Nured Elmi explained.

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