President Trump is a Rolling Stones fan, but his actions this week reflect a Led Zeppelin tune.

Ah!

Ah!

We come from the land of the ice and snow

From the midnight sun where the hot springs flow

The hammer of the gods

Will drive our ships to new lands

To fight the horde and sing and cry

Valhalla, I am coming

That comes from Immigrant Song, a tribute to the Normans who invaded and conquered England—much like the Muslims are doing today but with more intelligence and fewer gang rapes.

The USA has been defending Greenland longer than Denmark because on April 9, 1940, the Danes fought the Germans valiantly for 6 hours but threw in the towel because Denmark did not want to be annihilated. The Danes were in this position because while the Germans built up their military after the Great War ended, the rest of the countries that make up the western portion of today’s EU did not.

A year to the date after the surrender, Danish Ambassador Henrik Kauffmann (acting independently) signed an Agreement Relating to the Defense of Greenland with U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull. To paraphrase Groucho Marx, remember, we were fighting for their honor, which probably was more than they ever did.

Foolishly, we let Denmark keep Greenland after the war despite its strategic location in the Cold War.

President Trump wants to correct that mistake because if we are going to be Greenland’s defenders, we need to get something more than just a few igloos and the cost of being its military.

Greenland has not been a very good guardian of the natives, who call themselves the Kalaallit. They are 85% of the population.

On September 25, the New York Times reported, “Denmark Forced Contraception on Greenlandic Girls, a Scathing Report Confirms.”

The story said, “In the 1960s and 1970s, and to a lesser degree in the decades that followed, Danish doctors implanted IUDs in thousands of Greenlandic women and girls, in many cases without their permission.

“It was part of an official government campaign, carried out by Denmark for decades, that was intended to control the growth of Greenland’s population.

“The scandal stands as a painful symbol of what Greenlanders consider generations of mistreatment by the Danes, and the report’s findings come at a delicate time.”

On Tuesday, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told reporters in Copenhagen, “If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU.”

Nielsen was born in Greenland but is not a Kalaallit. But liberals assure us that colonialism was evil in America and South Africa, but not Greenland.

After centuries of blessed neglect and occasional cruelty, the Danes are talking about battling America, which is a NATO ally. Oh, let’s be candid. The USA is NATO. We created NATO as an excuse to put our military on our side of the Iron Curtain.

Naturally, libs side with Denmark because they have all the patriotism of Benedict Arnold.

CBS tweeted, “Though President Trump mocked Greenland’s increased defense as ‘an extra dog sled,’ the Danish kingdom has plans for more Arctic naval vessels, long-range Arctic drones and the option to buy American F-35 fighter jets. NATO allies are also sending troops to Greenland now for a hastily-arranged military exercise as Arctic security heats up.”

Has plans.

I have plans of buying a Bentley. You see how that works?

Denmark should be proud of its Sirius Dog Sled Patrol. It is as underappreciated as a winter sunset.

Its official history says, “After the end of World War II, the escalation of the Cold War soon led to a desire for improved, systematized surveillance of North and North-East Greenland. The Navy, which is responsible for monitoring Greenland, recommended the creation of a military sledge patrol. The Danish government endorsed the proposal, and in 1950, in the greatest secret—in the direction of the Navy—one created a sledge patrol under the name Operation Resolut. The patrol was born on August 18, 1950. It was the day that the crew was first assembled at Ella Island Patrol’s base the first year.”

Meanwhile, in 1943. America built what is now called the Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base).

Vigilant Fox tweeted with video:

Bill O’Reilly explains what Trump is really after in his “secret” meeting with Danish officials over Greenland. Trump knows the American people won’t back an invasion of Greenland, but he believes Marco Rubio will get the Danes to deliver “what we want.” And what we want is a “submarine base in Greenland.” O’Reilly is confident that “we’ll get it.”

Now then, ask not what America can do for Greenland. Ask what Greenland can do for America.

Plenty.

Greenland is strategic militarily in the fight to control the Arctic and it has the eighth-largest reserve of rare earth elements in the world (the USA ranks ninth). That’s just what can be mined today in Greenland. Estimates are that it has 24 times as large a reserve under the ice.

The reserves go untapped because of Greenland’s 2021 ban on mining uranium.

What can America do for Greenland? Plenty more such as developing its economy and protecting it from Russia and Red China.

So now you’d better stop

And rebuild all your ruins

For peace and trust can win the day

Despite of all your losing

