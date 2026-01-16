Don Surber

Flier
15h

The Grand Strategy of the Democratic party in the USA is to oppose everything Trump wants. Before he moves further on Greeenland, Trump should announce a policy that neutralizes the Democrats. Let's say, for instance, that Trump announces tomorrow on X that from now on, he forbids all Democrats from wearing dunce caps. 214 Members of Congress would show up in the Capitol tomorrow wearing dunce caps. Minnesota Gov Tim Walz would start wearing a dunce cap. And so on. You get the picture.

James Mead
15hEdited

An island to offset the septic tank of Puerto Rico would be awesome .

An excellent look at dig sleds & Bentleys 😉

