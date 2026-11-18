On Thursday, Trump will meet with Putin and Xi in Red China to divvy up the world. Trump is looking forward to his legacy. Putin is looking forward to annexing Kiev. And Xi is counting the loot from another year of world trade surpluses that topped a trillion dollars.

Tell me again who won the Cold War.

Trump will be nice and diplomatic about the whole thing. The American press will mock him for it because Obama likes when they mock Trump.

But The Donald should channel another Donald and roast Putin and Xi like chestnuts on an open Don Rickles monologue:

“Look at this guy. Vladimir Putin. The little Russian with the big chair. You know what I love about you, Vlad? The way you show up everywhere in a suit like you’re about to sell me a used Lada, then two hours later you’re shirtless on a horse like a Russian underwear model who lost a bet. Pick a lane, dummy.

“Everybody’s scared of you. ‘Oh no, Putin’s coming!’ Relax. The man’s 5-foot-7 and spends half his day posing with tigers. You’re like the Siegfried and Roy of Russia. You gonna marry yourself?

“And the KGB thing. You keep bringing up the KGB like it’s a résumé highlight. That’s not a résumé, that’s a rap sheet with better lighting. ‘Former spy.’ Yeah, and I’m a former trash collector. We both moved on.

“You invade a country and then act surprised when people get mad. ‘What? I was just visiting!’ Visiting? With tanks? That’s not visiting, that’s a hostile takeover with bad catering.

“They say he rigs elections like a Democrat, but he does have opposition. It’s just that they keep dropping out of buildings. Secret Service gave me one instruction on this trip—don’t take the window seat.

“But seriously, folks—Vlad does have one talent. The man can stay in power longer than a bad marriage. And trust me, I’ve had both.”

That is just for openers. Then he turns to roast Xi:

“Look at this guy. Xi Jinping. The man who runs the biggest country on Earth and still looks like he’s waiting for the teacher to call his name.

“You know what I love about you, Xi? The way you stand there in that suit, hands folded, face like you just tasted a bad dumpling. Smile once in a while, dummy. You’re not at a funeral—you’re the guy who causes funerals.

“Everybody says he’s brilliant. ‘Xi Jinping Thought.’ Thought? The man hasn’t had an original thought since they let him pick the curtains. He’s the Biden of Beijing.

“And the zero-COVID thing. Two years of locking people in their apartments like it was a national game of hide-and-seek. ‘Stay inside!’ Meanwhile the guy’s got a private chef and a motorcade. Must be nice to be the Chinese Gavin Newsom. But you really need to use Brylcreem instead of that panda poo you put on your hair.

“You keep talking about the Chinese Dream. From where I’m sitting, the dream is you never leave the stage. Most leaders get two terms. You got ‘until further notice.’ That’s not a presidency, that’s a timeshare that never ends.

“But the people love him. Of course they do. They have no other choice except prison. You want your family to eat? You better stand up and cheer loud enough to get a big dish of beef chow mein.

“Xi recently purged his military of more than 100 generals or as Pete Hegseth calls it Tuesday. Xi canned every three-star except General Tso. The chairman loves that Hunny in his Tummy.

“Speaking of Hunny, I am a little pissed at you. You sent honeypots to Jensen Huang and Eric Swalwell. What did you give me? Two pandas—and one looked like Rosie O’Donnell. Well, both did, but that’s beside the point.

“Give him credit. Xi can make a speech last longer than a Chinese restaurant menu. And half of it’s in a language even the translators look confused about.

“Xi, you’re a hockey puck. A perfectly combed hockey puck who thinks the whole world is a board meeting and he’s the only one with the gavel. God bless you. Now sit down before somebody in the audience doesn’t clap and gets arrested.”

That’s The Donald that I want to see. But there’s more. Trump Rickles could also go after people who aren’t there, starting with toasting Ukraine’s midget warmonger like the Pop Tart he is.

“Look at this guy Zelensky. He used to be a comedian who played a president on TV. Now he’s a real president. That’s method acting gone wild. He bombed on stage so many times that he thinks he can bomb his way out of Putin’s War.

“I met him. I made him wear a jacket instead of just that stinking green t-shirt. What’s the matter? Did his tailor get drafted?

“Now the little Z wants to audit coalition countries to see which ones are not giving enough weapons and money. How many freaking Swiss chalets does he need? I’m a billionaire. All I have is a couple of mini-Versailles in New York and Florida. Better gold and gaudy than living in an Obama dumpster library.

“Don’t get me started on Z’s height. He’s the garden gnome who found a military surplus store. Standing tall is easy for him because he only has to stand five-foot-something. Try it at six-foot-four, dummy.”

And Trump Rickles could take a shot at the EU.

“Forget Ukraine. The big crisis in Europe is 101 dalmatians are missing. Has anyone asked Ursula von der Leyen where they are?”

Then there’s Macron.

“Macron and his wife are big supporters of LGBT—accent grave on that T or at least that’s what Candace Owen told me. She’s about to become the world’s poorest hockey puck.

“He’s married to a woman old enough to be his—well, let’s just say when they met she was already grading his homework. That’s not a love story, that’s a parent-teacher conference that got out of hand.

“Macron looks like a guy who got lost on the way to a modeling audition for expensive watches and wound up as president of France. He needs a better agent.

“But he’s doing a great job. Just ask him. He’s a historic figure who will go down in history as the man who turned France Muslim.”

Finally, Trump Rickles could singe Pope Leo.

“I really shouldn’t say anything about Pope Leo but what’s up with picking a Chicago White Sox fan? No one outside of the Southside of Chicago roots for them. Their fan base is Obama and him. America has the Dodgers. The Yankees. The world champion Milwaukee Brewers. The cardinals picked the guy who roots for the team that wins only once a week and celebrates by going to Dairy Queen. They couldn’t at least pick a Cardinals fan?

“He lives at the Vatican, a place with more gold than a rapper’s birthday party. You are darned right I’m jealous.

“But he has those Swiss Guards standing around in the outfits from 1500—he should either promote them or send them to a tailor. They look like the world’s most serious marching band. Out of respect to his position, I cannot call him a hockey puck.

“But he is.”

I doubt Trump Rickles or even Trump Trump will make the sale this week that will end the war and curb imports from Red China.

But he could make history by having a little fun.

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