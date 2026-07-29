Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

The worst foreign-policy mistake of the modern era was not merely opening trade with Communist China. It was believing that trade would tame Communist China. Nixon used Beijing to split the communist bloc and pressure Moscow. That was strategy. What came later was surrender dressed up as commerce. Bush, Clinton, and Bush II handed Red China market access, capital, technology, manufacturing capacity, and, eventually, WTO legitimacy while pretending that American exports would create balance. Instead, America imported dependency, deindustrialization, fentanyl precursors, surveillance supply chains, university influence, political corruption, and a rival empire financed by our own consumers.

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LOWELL BLACKMAN's avatar
LOWELL BLACKMAN
9h

Let us remember that billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai, China - under the protection and encouragement of that anti-American regime - is a major financial backer of a New York City-based nonprofit called the People's Forum, an extreme left wing organization that works tirelessly to undermine American democracy and to promote with massive funds every radical, left-wing, anti-American, anti-Israel, antisemitic movement in politics and on college campuses.

His wife is the founder and funder of Code Pink, another group seeking the destruction of America as we know it. How is he not under investigation or is the flow of money so huge to the "right" people?

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