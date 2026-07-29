I may be the only person left in the world to call the land Red China, but that does not make me wrong. Chairman Xi runs the joint and he is the president of the Chinese Communist Party—the largest political party in the world.

On February 28, 1972, President Nixon visited Peking. Nixon went to Red China seeking to exploit the divide between Moscow and Mao. Driving a wedge between them helped hasten the end of the Soviet Union, but look at what Red China got out of the deal.

Over the next 54 years, Red China cheated, stole and lied its way to world economic domination. Last year, despite President Trump’s tariffs, the Evil Empire posted a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion. While our government is adding $2 trillion a year to the national debt to fluff the economy, Red China is raking in a trillion bucks a year in profit.

That’s a lot of money to spread around the world.

It owns colleges and universities across America and the Western world. Politicians too. Its 2025 plan from 10 years ago seems to be on target.

Consider steel. In 2025, Red China produced 961 million tons. The total global output was 1,849 million tons.

India was the runner-up at 165 million tons. The USA was third with 82 million tons. Japan was fourth with 81 million tons.

The political push worldwide to fight global cooling/global warming/climate change requires every western nation to make sacrifices while Red China and India get a pass. Red China found a way to profit from this egregious error:

It dominates solar panels and supply chain production, accounting for 80% of global manufacturing capacity (polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules.

Red China produces 70% of EV batteries. Chinese firms dominate cell and material supply.

Half the electric vehicles in the world are made in Red China. It also is the world’s top overall vehicle producer (about one-third of global output).

Red China makes 60% of the windmills.

It processes 90% of rare earth elements including lithium, cobalt and graphite.

And of course, Red China leads the world in manmade viruses. Satan doesn’t care wat the rest of the world thinks about biological warfare.

Economic modernization took off under Deng Xiaoping’s reforms from late 1978 onward. Autonomy gradually was given to the people running state companies.

Red China followed the same game plan that Germany and Japan did to become manufacturing power—exploit the good will of Americans. Our economy was so big in the 1950s that we thought we could just buy their trinkets and toys and help them climbt out of their bombed-out bunkers, and they did.

But Red China did them one better. The CCP was determined not to suffer the same fate that the USSR suffered. Red China spread its corruption and greed throughout the world. The CIA may have stopped Stalin but Xi is spreading communism faster than the Road Runner on roller skates.

Chinese communists bought off politicians directly, built infrastructure such as new harbors for the Panama on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, and lured in companies like Apple and Tesla to build there in exchange for sharing their technology.

You don’t believe that first claim about buying politicians? Well, Aric Chen tweeted:

The Prime Minister Beijing Fears Is Slipping, And That’s No Coincidence.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says she “doesn’t know” why her numbers are falling. Beijing knows exactly why, because it has spent months engineering the fall.

The headline reads like ordinary politics. Takaichi’s cabinet approval dropped below 50 percent for the first time since she took office, sinking to 49.2 percent in ANN’s July poll, down nearly 11 points, with disapproval surging. Inflation is real. Voter frustration is real. But focus only on the price of rice and you miss the hand on the scale.

Since Takaichi entered office in October 2025, pledging higher defense spending, missile deployments, and a new intelligence agency, the People’s Republic of China has waged what analysts openly call a “cognitive warfare” campaign against her. The playbook is documented, not speculative: bot armies flooding Japanese social media, disinformation branding her an “extreme right-winger,” fabricated stories about her family, and Chinese diplomats amplifying it all. Beijing weaponized her Taiwan “survival-threatening situation” remark into a manufactured outrage cycle.

The genius of the operation is that it hides inside legitimate grievance. Real anger over living costs becomes the carrier signal; the troll farms and paid amplifiers, including sympathetic voices inside Japan itself, simply turn up the volume, sharpen the rage, and aim it at the one leader Beijing least wants in power.

This is the point every democracy should absorb. Cognitive warfare doesn’t invent your anger. It borrows it, then steers it. When a foreign authoritarian state can nudge the approval rating of a sovereign democracy’s prime minister, the ballot box is no longer entirely yours.

Takaichi may not know the cause. The rest of us should. Watch who benefits, and stay awake.

Xi is trying to Trump her.

Such influence does not occur overnight. When we were on top of the world, our CIA kept communists from taking over countries through the ballot box.

Red China instituted its Guójiā Ānquán Bù (Ministry of State Security) in 1983. The GAB does a good job. Think not? The three largest cities in America now have communist mayors and the nation’s capital is about to get one.

Muslims are using the same strategy to take over England one mayor at a time.

Don’t blame this mess on Nixon. He went to Red China but he was not foolish enough to give them the key to our treasury.

Our trip down the road to perdition began with the first President Bush, whose response to Tiananmen Square was championing trade with Red China as a means of exporting capitalism. Instead we imported communism.

Bush gave Red China status as a Most Favored Nation. As a candidate, Clinton vowed to make MFN subject to a clean bill on human rights. Once in office, Clinton was too busy playing with his human humidor to bother keeping campaign promises.

On June 3, 1999, he issued his Statement on the Decision To Extend Normal Trade Relations Status With China.

In it, he said, “NTR with China is good for Americans. Our exports to China have quadrupled over the past decade. Exports to China and Hong Kong support some 400,000 American jobs. Revoking NTR would derail ongoing negotiations to increase our access to China’s market and to promote economic reforms there.”

He omitted these facts:

U.S. exports to China: $14.2 billion

U.S. imports from China: $71.2 billion

U.S. trade balance: –$56.9 billion (deficit)

Like I said, we imported communism. Red China sold us 5 times as many goods it bought from us. That meant that for every job created in this country, five were created in Red China.

Dubya did the worst damage. Forget 9/11 (everyone in New York City seems to have forgotten by electing Mamdani). 12/11 in 2001 was the day that doomed us because that was the day that Red China joined the World Trade Organization that day with the blessing of the second President Bush.

How do we claw our way back to Number One?

You start by calling it Red China.

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BONUS: From Trump’s eulogy for Lindsey Graham:

“I always cherish the memories of our golf games, and only because of his really — and I will say this memorial service—it’s so hard to say a memorial service for Lindsey. It’s hard to say, but I’ll admit that one time Lindsey Graham and Annika Sorenstam actually beat me and Gary Player together. Can you believe that? Annika played very well that day, actually. But right to the end, Lindsey carried in his golf bag the putter that once belonged to his dad and he carried it with him, with class and with a ring that was so beautiful of his mother. And they were laying right at his bedside the night he died. They were there. He had them with him at all times.

“From that pool hall where his parents raised him to the halls of the United States Senate, where he was respected and loved, the son of South Carolina became one of the most important men in the most important country on Earth. In a city where politicians often become jaded and cynical, Lindsey Graham never lost the old-fashioned American idealism that brought him to the highest levels of government and life. He took his duty seriously without taking himself too seriously. He was unwavering in his principles, but always willing to listen. He always wanted to listen, and one thing about Lindsey that we all know, he never quit. You wanted him to quit. You waited for him to quit, but he would never quit.

“Above all, Lindsey Graham loved America and he believed in the American people. If you shared that view, you had a friend in Lindsey. If you didn’t share it, there was no fiercer or more constant opponent. Our nation needs more men and women like that great person sitting, laying wherever he may be. I think I know where he is and I think he’s up there. I think he’s watching us. I’m pretty sure of it.

“Scripture tells us that blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life. For 71 years, Lindsey Graham was strong and steadfast as a brother, a senator, a warrior, and a patriot. He withstood every last test, every single test that you can go through and every trial, and now he wears the crown of life in Heaven, reunited with his parents and reunited with His Lord. I end by saying something very, very special. Lindsey, we love you. God bless you. We will always be with you. And you were very, very special.”