And on the 11th day, Trump fired David Sundberg, the FBI mastermind behind the January 6 set up of some of the people who attended President Trump’s rally on the national mall.

Firing Sundberg was the cherry on top of the Hot Fudge Fridae that Trump’s administration served the Deep State. The prosecutors handling the January 6 cases are gone—marched out of their offices by security.

Likewise, 20 leaders of FBI field offices are gone. Many others who participated in spying on Trump, the Raid on Mar-a-Lago and other nasty abuses of power, received a letter that stated in part:

You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump. The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates. Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully. As a result, pursuant to Article Il of the Constitution and the laws of the United States, your employment with the Department of Justice is hereby terminated, and you are removed from federal service effective immediately. If applicable, you may have a right to file an appeal of this removal with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) within 30 days of the effective date of the removal action.

Trump found one of the six ways till Sunday that Schumer bragged about to get back at the intelligence community. Vengeance is the Lord’s. Donald Trump is just helping Him out.

The president is right. He cannot trust them. Civil service protection is not a license to kill a presidency.

The media disagrees.

NBC reported, “David Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, was notified that he was going to lose his job and is preparing to leave the bureau, according to two senior law enforcement sources—the latest step in an unprecedented purge of top executives at FBI headquarters as well as leadership in FBI field offices across the country.”

The media sides with Sundberg and in fact any federal law enforcement agency because these agencies are their top news sources. Their symbiotic relationship goes beyond the news.

The entire CBS prime-time schedule on Tuesdays is FBI propaganda with three shows: FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. CBS has two hours of SWAT shows a week and of course it airs the various NCIS franchises.

CBS has gone from Perry Mason always being right to Hamilton Burger never losing a case.

NBC—home of all those Law and Order shows—reported in its story, “Special agents from the Washington Field Office were heavily involved in former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of now-President Donald Trump, as well as the sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in criminal charges against hundreds.”

Not mentioned is Smith failed to convict Trump and the J6 cases were so flimsy that the president pardoned nearly all of those the government railroaded into guilty pleas.

The New York Times reported, “The top agent at the F.B.I.’s New York field office vowed in a defiant email to his staff to ‘dig in’ after the Trump administration targeted officials involved in the investigations into the Jan. 6 attack—and praised the bureau’s interim leaders for defending its independence.”

James E. Dennehy, the lifer who was canned, better back down or face arrest for interfering with a government activity. The whole thing sounds insurrection-y to me.

The FBI is not an independent agency answerable to no one. The chain of command starts with the president, then the attorney general and then—and only then—the FBI director.

Trump is doing something once thought impossible: firing people. We have all bought into the fiction that it is nearly impossible to fire civil servants.

He is firing people he cannot possibly trust. Come on, they tried to imprison him for life for giving a speech on the national mall. He is double-dog daring them to sue.

Trump is taking on all of the federal government. Why not? The bureaucracy took him on for four years. It is not a payback. It is a means of survival.

The culling of the herd of federal employees is a step toward making the country solvent again. The dumping of employees also reduces the creation of new regulation.

Nick Sortor tweeted, “At least 1,100 EPA employees have been put on a probationary status, and informed they could be ‘immediately fired,’ per CNN.”

That’s 10% of the staff.

The president as chief of the executive branch has offered 8 months of severance pay to every employee in that executive branch. I trust that there is an ironclad clause that none of them ever works for the government again.

Trump is wresting the bureaucracy from the hands of Democrats.

Reuters reported, “Aides to Elon Musk charged with running the U.S. government human resources agency [OPM] have locked career civil servants out of computer systems that contain the personal data of millions of federal employees, according to two agency officials.

“Since taking office 11 days ago, President Donald Trump has embarked on a massive government makeover, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists.”

Oh no, loyalists!!! This may lead to having a government run by the president we elected.

They replace Democrat loyalists. DC is overwhelmingly Democrat as is the government.

Reuters also said, “A team including current and former employees of Musk assumed command of OPM on Jan. 20, the day Trump took office. They have moved sofa beds onto the fifth floor of the agency's headquarters, which contains the director's office and can only be accessed with a security badge or a security escort, one of the OPM employees said.

“The sofa beds have been installed so the team can work around the clock, the employee said.”

The story said, “The new appointees in charge of OPM have moved the agency's chief management officer, Katie Malague, out of her office and to a new office on a different floor, the officials said.”

It was a physical demotion without a change in title or pay. That’s next.

The Federal News Network reported, “Trump administration directs 70% cut to internal OPM staffing, programs.”

No problem. As J6er and potential Capito replacement Derrick Evans tweeted, “Trump deports illegals. The left asks who will pick the crops. Trump fires government employees who can now pick the crops.”

Like many illegal aliens, some employees are deporting themselves.

The Jeff Bezos Post reported, “The highest-ranking career official at the Treasury Department is departing after a clash with allies of billionaire Elon Musk over access to sensitive payment systems, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks.

“David A. Lebryk, who served in nonpolitical roles at Treasury for several decades, is expected to leave the agency soon, the people said. President Donald Trump named Lebryk as acting secretary upon taking office last week. Lebryk had a dispute with Musk’s surrogates over access to the payment system the U.S. government uses to disburse trillions of dollars every year, the people said. The exact nature of the disagreement was not immediately clear, they said.”

The man in charge of cutting government waste needs to know where $6 trillion a year goes. Who in the heck is a career official to deny the president, through a surrogate, access to payment records?

Windbag Ron Wyden sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose nomination Wyden voted against, saying, “To put it bluntly, these payment systems simply cannot fail, and any politically motivated meddling in them risks severe damage to our country and the economy.

“I can think of no good reason why political operators who have demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law would need access to these sensitive, mission-critical systems.”

What are Democrats hiding?

Personnel and spending are not the only areas Trump is changing.

He sent Ric Grenell to Venezuela, which then released 6 Americas from jail and agreed to accept all deportees.

Trump sent Marco Rubio to Panama, which then agreed to cut economic ties with Red China.

The president is setting new policy that ends DEI and stymies the climate change clique.

Collin Rugg tweeted, “MSNBC is currently having a meltdown over Trump ending DEI in the FBI, specifically over the viral photo of a man painting over a DEI mural.”

Diversity is a weakness for a house divided cannot stand. Why do you think Democrats push diversity?

CNN reported, “Several CDC websites and datasets were removed after the agency was directed to comply with an executive order from President Trump.”

The order is to recognize that there are only two sexes.

The news channel quoted what it called a the senior health official as saying, “In the process, large swaths of data and science will be unavailable for an undetermined period.

“Regardless of your comfort with the idea of trans people, you should be terrified that the government is purging truth and science to fit an ideology, because what’s next?”

But the truth is, there are only two sexes. If this information is so important, why isn’t this mythical senior health official simply editing the web site’s wording?

Of course, there are three genders: he, she and it.

Disney’s ABC reported, “Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government.”

Donald Trump, the grammarian-in-chief.

Deep State journalists took a hit as well.

Amuse tweeted, “Secretary Pete Hegseth has EVICTED the New York Times, NPR, NBC, and Politico from their Pentagon offices to make room for One America News Network, the New York Post, Breitbart News Network, and HuffPost.”

This will be part of an annual rotation of news outlets getting these coveted offices inside a federal building. The change will be made February 14.

Welcome to diversity, baby.

8 years ago, the bureaucracy held an insurrection. Not this time, Biff.

The Jeff Bezos Post reported, “The Trump administration’s purge of dozens of senior officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development encountered resistance on Thursday when the career employee who carried out the original directive rescinded it, calling the purge an illegal violation of due process.

“The official was then promptly placed on administrative leave—according to emails obtained by The Washington Post—in the latest convulsion stemming from President Donald Trump’s 90-day freeze on foreign aid, which has ground to a halt humanitarian aid programs around the world and prompted U.S. contractors to furlough hundreds of employees and prepare to let go many thousands more.”

The employee in question is Nicholas Gottlieb, the director of employee and labor relations at USAID. Did we elect him president?

No, we elected Donald Trump president. He’s doing the job better than we hoped.

