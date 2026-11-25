Readers may have noticed that I don’t give Donald Trump advice. I do not for two reasons. The first is, he knows what he is doing. The second reason is I don’t. If I had any good advice, I know he already decided to do it.

So Trump does not need my advice to ignore Hugh Hewitt because President Trump isn’t listening to Hewitt. I know this because Hewitt’s advice is terrible, his latest being amnesty for illegals and Trump would never do that.

Writing for the once-respectable Fox News, Hewitt said, “President Trump is in a position to do a Nixon-to-China on illegal immigrants. There might be a Trump-Schumer-Jeffries Regularization Act a year down the road, a statute that should not include a general amnesty and cannot provide a pathway to citizenship. Such a statute could provide a detailed legislative change to grant a right of continued residence to a defined subset of illegal immigrants upon a showing of certain conditions, such as no felony arrests, past or future, for people in the country for a decade or more.”

A regularization act?

Just take Serutan to keep your bowel movements regular.

Hewitt continued, “But President Trump does not have to wait on Democrats, and indeed he shouldn’t, to make clear it was his decision. Pardon seekers would have to present proof of near-continuous employment and such other evidence of character and commitment as President Trump details in the language of the pardon. A pardon could be very focused and also include such conditions and exclusions as the president deems fit.”

So he would reward lawbreakers who have dodged ICE and the Border Patrol for decades with citizenship instead of deportation.

Having totally ignored the facts and the will of the people who elected Trump, Hewitt blissfully added, “President Trump could issue such a pardon today. He can act tomorrow. He can act on Thanksgiving or Christmas. The pardon power is unlimited. If President Trump deploys it carefully, the public would first be thunderstruck and then almost wholly united in praising his act of mercy.”

The president pardoned Freedom and Feathers on Tuesday, which met his annual quota of turkeys to pardon.

Yes, Democrats and the media would be thunderstruck and quickly praising Trump for doing something only he can do—commit political suicide.

Such a move would also kill the nation by erasing our border. There is no such thing as a one-time amnesty. Future presidents would be expected to pardon more and more illegal aliens and expand the program to the point where anyone can walk in and claim citizenship.

Hewitt wrote, “Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented—without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history—and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front.”

Mercy for whom? Certainly not Laken Riley and her family. I forget who said it but he who spares the wolf sacrifices the sheep. Acts 20:29 puts it, “For I know this: that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock.”

What does amnesty for illegals gain America? Would we get the impeachment of the dozens of district judges who took the law into their own hands by blocking Trump with unconstitutional restraining orders?

And what would Trump get in exchange for this betrayal of his 77 million supporters? Would Democrats drop all previous charges and convictions? Would Democrats grant him and his family any peace of mind? Would Democrats suddenly turn into graceful winners who do not wish to punish everyone who voted for him or even said anything kind about him?

All Hewitt offers for selling out our country is a little temporary popularity.

Democrats will never forgive Trump for calling Obama out.

And what good did Nixon-in-China do for Nixon? A little more than two years after he visited Peking, the deep state drove Nixon out of office with the bogus Watergate scandal. Nixon didn’t spy on his enemies, but later Obama did.

Oh and Nixon did not go down in history for visiting Red China. He went down in history as the only man forced to resign as president.

I notice Hewitt and the rest of the media never demand a Nixon-in-China moment from a Democrat president.

Hewitt also cited Carter’s amnesty for draft dodgers—real ones, not just men who received deferments. That went over like a lead balloon despite nearly universal acceptance and promotion by the media. Carter died a presidential punchline.

On the other hand, Truman left the White House so unpopular that his party did not nominate him for another term. But he had stuck to his guns in Korea and history proved him right.

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Hewitt’s problem is he doesn’t like what he watches on TV—emotion-wrought propaganda about masked men making people disappear. Instead of changing channels or just turning the TV off, Hewitt wants Trump to sell the country out, writing, “Hardly a week goes by without a story of a deportation that elicits the pity of most Americans while triggering anger at government officials who are just applying the law. President Trump can unilaterally defuse the worst assaults on the collective American sense of justice.”

Those sob sister stories include Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the infamous Maryland Man the media championed as a good husband and father. Deporting him to El Salvador would break up his family. Boo hoo hoo.

On Tuesday, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia voluntarily deported himself to Spain. He did not take his family with him, leaving his wife behind to care for three children, including two who have special needs. Well, at least now she won’t have to worry about black eyes.

As for Hewitt, I doubt he has the president’s ear. I am pretty sure Bill O’Reilly does because his commentaries are very often prophetic.

He said last night, “President Trump looks at Jensen Huang as a national security problem. Not a marital fidelity problem. Not a corruption problem. Number one, he believes that Huang is way ahead on AI/SI and we should have them, not the Chinese.

“The president does not want a stock market crash. He sees that as a national security problem. So national security in the president’s mind overrides all of the ethical and perhaps criminal things.

“You’ll never hear that analysis on any of the networks or other cables. The reason that I can get all this is because I understand President Trump. I know what his priorities are. I know why he does what he does.”

Off in the wilderness, Hewitt has his fantasies about Nixon-in-China. If we must, I prefer an Eisenhower-in-Berlin moment.

Hewitt said of his daft plan, “There will be critics, and they will be loud, but they would actually represent only a tiny portion of the country.”

77 million people is not a tiny portion of the country.

They are enough to elect a man president. And they did.

Telling that man to give up everything he believes in because people who hate him suddenly will like him it isn’t advice. It’s poison.

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