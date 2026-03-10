We are told 7 American servicemen died in Operation Epic Fury.

Not true.

Iran has killed 875 Anerican soldiers, Marines, airmen and sailors since the ayatollahs seized the government 47 years ago. Via Grok:

October 1983 Beirut barracks bombing: 241 killed (220 Marines + 21 other service members) by Iran-backed Hezbollah truck bomb. September 1984 Beirut US Embassy annex bombing: 2 US service members killed by Iran-backed Hezbollah car bomb. June 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia: 19 US airmen killed by Iran-backed Hezbollah Al-Hijaz truck bomb. 2003–2011 Iraq War: At least 603 US troops killed by Iran-backed militias (via training, EFPs/explosively formed penetrators, IEDs, and other support; roughly 1 in 6 US combat deaths in Iraq. October 2023–November 2024: 3 US service members killed across more than 180 attacks by Iran-backed militias. That’s 868 deaths at the hands of the mullahs. Add the 7 military personnel who died in Epic Fury and you have 875 American servicemen killed by Iranians.

The death toll does not include William “Bill” Buckley, the CIA station chief in Beirut. The Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad Organization kidnapped him on May 16, 1984, and tortured him to death. Then they sent videos to President Reagan.

National Security Advisor Robert McFarlane, his successor John Poindexter and President Reagan viewed the videos.

Oliver North testified before Congress, “We were able to obtain, the videotapes, particularly of Bill Buckley as he died, over time, seeing him slowly but surely being wasted away.”

He later said in his testimony, “It was bad, to say the least.”

I don’t mention Reagan often. His legacy speaks for itself. One of the reasons I admire him is that at age 74, he was willing to view those videos. Surely his staff warned him not to but he did because took his duty as commander-in-chief very seriously.

Trump also is a very serious commander-in-chief, as were both President Bushes. Clinton wasn’t interested in the job. Obama used it to advance a Marxist-Muslim agenda—although we finally eliminated Osama bin Laden on his watch. Biden opposed killing OBL and surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Biden deliberately kept looking at his watch when he viewed the return of the 13 servicemen the Taliban killed after FJB surrendered the airport at Bagram, too.

Share

All he cared about was monetizing foreign policy, particularly Red China where he flew in Air Force Two, landing on December 4, 2013, to meet with Chinese officials to arrange $8 million in bribes laundered through Hunter Biden.

Hunter also used FJB’s office to land lucrative bribes from Ukraine. When a Ukranian prosecutor threatened to investigate the company that bought the Biden Crime Family.

On January 23, 2018, Biden regaled the Council for Foreign Relations with this tidbit:

I went over, I guess, the 12th, 13th time to Kiev. And I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t. So they said they had—they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to—or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said—I said, call him. (Laughter.) I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. [Laughter.] He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.

That’s right. The council that has been successful in influencing U.S. foreign policy laughed when Joe Biden admitted to withhholding aid to stop an investigation of his son and his role with Burisma.

Official DC loves President Biden. Robert Gates, who served as Secretary of Defense under Bush and Obama, wrote in his 2014 memoir: “I think [Biden] has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

He immediately followed it by calling Biden “a man of integrity.”

Everyone in Washington knew better. Nevertheless, Gates supported Biden for president.

But the dark age of foreign policy is gone. Freed from having to deal with the Soviet Empire, President Trump is doing what Ronald Reagan could not do—attack Teheran.

Trump’s target is the Islamic government and not the Iranian people. The mullahs have killed 7,000 Iranians in the past year alone. Our military and the IDF are taking out the garbage, i.e., Khamenei and his generals.

JFEED reported on Monday:

Bandar Abbas, Iran’s primary economic and military lifeline, is undergoing systematic destruction. Operation “Roaring Lion” [in Hebrew] and “Epic Fury” [in American], led by U.S. and Israeli forces, has escalated with 16 precision strikes in a single day, targeting the heart of the Islamic Republic’s maritime infrastructure. Satellite imagery from Planet Lab reveals a dramatic scene: the Makran, a 230-meter giant vessel serving as a mobile naval base for helicopters and attack boats, is engulfed in flames after taking a direct hit. The strikes extended beyond the docks. U.S. Central Command reported that 11 Iranian warships were sunk in the Gulf of Oman within just 48 hours—a move designed to achieve one of President Trump’s primary objectives: the total destruction of Iran’s naval capabilities.

Trump always delivers on-time and under-budget. The law says he has 60 days to finish the operation. Today is Day 11.

Today is the 16,948th day since Iran took 66 Americans hostage.

As Billy Joel sang, we didn’t start the fire. As I say, Donald Trump is putting the fire out with piss and vinegar.

Share

Leave a comment