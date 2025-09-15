Lexi Kuenzle is one of Charlie’s Angels.

Two years ago, I wrote, “America doesn’t need an election; it needs an exorcism.” The poll was “Who should be Trump's next VP?” Navy Seal Team 6 got 75% of the votes because my readers are smart and they knew what Democrats would try after lawfare failed.

Last fall, we got the election.

Last week, the exorcism began with the martyrdom of Charlie Kirk. In life, he was big among young Americans. In death, he became a world hero. Church attendance was up on Sunday as people turned to Jesus for guidance.

Us geezers must bear in mind that John Lennon’s assassination was 45 years ago, so the thought of an assassination attempt being successful had not occurred to anyone under 50 until Wednesday. It shocked them more than it did us.

Charlie’s death touched the world.

On July 21, 2024, at a concert in Dusseldorf, Charlie Martin of Coldplay said, “We would like to play this song with our undying respect for President Joe Biden.”

On Saturday at a concert in London, Martin told the crowd, “Let’s raise our hands like this and send love anywhere. You wanna send it in the world you want to send it. [Snip] You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family.”

The Unite the Kingdom rally in London against the government included tribute to Charlie.

In Italy, Giorgia Meloni said, “This [Charlie Kirk’s death] was a cold-blooded murder. When you have no arguments, you fear those who do. Verbal violence turns into physical violence. Charlie allowed anyone to debate him, because he was convinced of his ideas, and he was killed for it.”

Eric Daugherty tweeted, “South Koreans have taken to the streets en masse and are chanting ‘we are Charlie Kirk!’ in yet another instance of Charlie’s reach being a worldwide movement. A sleeping giant has been awakened.”

The Kennedy Center paid tribute to Charlie on Sunday night. It was SRO.

85 White House officials and congressmen attended. This was a celebration of Charlie’s spiritual life, not his politics.

RFK Jr. said, “Yesterday my 17-year-old niece left for Europe to go to college, and while she was packing, her mother, Amaryllis, noticed that she had put a Bible in her suitcase. Amaryllis was curious about it. She asked her, and [my niece] said to her, ‘I want to live like Charlie Kirk.’ ”

The crowd went wild when he said, “Charlie Kirk led the resistance that restored free speech in America.”

This was at the center named for Kennedy’s father and his uncle who were assassinated.

Tulsi Gabbard said, “Those who are full of anger and hopelessness and hate right now, some of them protesting outside this hall today, unfortunately, they do not have the spiritual happiness that Charlie experienced. They’re empty.

“And this is where their anger is coming from. It is their rejection of God, their desire to be God. And therefore, they have made God their enemy.”

Tulsi talked about a conversation she had with a woman, “"She said, ‘what do we do now? I know the answer should be love. The answer should be peace. But Charlie tried that, and it didn't work.’ And my response to her was, ‘No, it DID work. POWERFULLY. And that’s why they killed him.’

“We look at the movement that Charlie inspired around the world, love, truth, freedom, turning to God in good times and hard times, not asking God what he will do for us. But as Charlie said, quote, ‘I am far more interested in what God wants from me than what I want from God.’ ”

This hole in our hearts transcends politics. Sports teams held moments of silence in his memory.

Nic Carter tweeted, “My less online conservative friends have abruptly awakened this week to the reality that their political opponents are not mere sparring partners in a congenial game of democracy but would celebrate their deaths and those of everyone they love.

“That’s why it feels like something is different now. They have realized the left is playing for keeps and sees them as subhuman monsters. Watching otherwise pleasant leftist friends or family or colleagues celebrating Kirk’s death on main with their real names attached. It’ll change you.”

There will be another tribute to Charlie in Phoenix on Sunday.

Andrew Kolvet, Turning Point USA spokesman, said, “Charlie’s vision was to empower the next generation to boldly defend faith, freedom, and family. This event is more than a memorial—it’s a call to carry on his mission at Turning Point USA, and ensure his remarkable legacy continues to forever transform America, and indeed the world.”

The world changed last week. Robert Sterling tweeted:

Fact 1. Tens of millions of Americans started the week seeing a 23-year-old blonde woman—a young woman in whom virtually every parent watching pictured their own daughter—stabbed in the neck by a career criminal. These people then found out the murderer had been released from jail 14 times over. Fact 2. Two days later, tens of millions of Americans watched a video of Charlie Kirk get murdered speaking to college students. Millions of these people knew who Charlie was; millions of them didn’t. Upon seeing the video, however, these normal Americans from across the land and across the political spectrum agreed that he was the victim of a terrible, fundamentally unjustifiable crime, and their hearts broke in sympathy for his family. Good people who had never even heard the name Charlie Kirk before wept. Fact 3. Immediately after seeing the footage of a peaceful young man get shot in the neck, these same people logged onto Facebook and Instagram (remember, we are talking about regular Americans, not perpetually online Twitter or Bluesky users) and saw some of their local nurses, school teachers, college administrators, and retail workers celebrating this horrific crime. Not just defending it, but cheering it. These are all facts. You may not like the implications of these facts, and we can certainly debate the underlying causes thereof, but, indisputably, they are nevertheless factual statements.

The No. 1 change is ignoring the butt-hurt of the left. They killed a peacemaker and then laughed about it. The façade has fallen. JD Vance spoke for all of us when he told the CBS interviewer, “I don’t really care, Margaret.”

They say we’re transphobic because we don’t want our daughters forced to shower with a man? We don’t really care, Margaret.

They say we’re racist because we want to deport illegal aliens? We don’t really care, Margaret.

They say we’re Nazis because we want the capital cleaned up by the National Guard? We don’t really care, Margaret.

Above all, they say we’re hypocrites on free speech because we want to fire the people who cheered Charlie’s death? We don’t really care, Margaret. Unlike them, we do not shoot people who say stuff that hurts our feelings.

We fear God, not Margaret.

There is a web site devoted to firing people who rejoiced in Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Free speech has consequences. The same people who rejoiced at Twitter shutting Charlie Kirk down can now enjoy the cancel culture they created.

As someone who was fired after 30 years for saying something the editor didn’t like, I support firing the people who cheered Charlie Kirk’s death.

Your rules, our turn at bat. We’re the home team.

Which leads me to Lexi Kuenzle. The New York Post reported:

A New Jersey surgeon allegedly “cheered” the assassination of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk—and a nurse who spoke out against the vile act claims she’s been suspended for her objections. Lexi Kuenzle, a nurse at Englewood Health, filed a lawsuit Friday in Bergen County Superior County Court against the hospital, Dr. Matthew Jung and others claiming she was wrongly fired for calling out the doctor’s vile act on her personal Instagram account.

Scott Presler tweeted her picture and said, “Thank you to everyone that gave Lexi a voice & made this national news. She is one of Charlie’s Angels.”

I hope she wins the lawsuit because hospitals really should not employ doctors who celebrate a murder. But maybe the hospital administrators cheer murders. If so, they should not mind a multi-million dollar parting gift to Lexi.

The exorcism has only begun. Expect more head spinning and the spewing of vomit in the days, months and years ahead.

Just remember, the re-election of The Donald changed America. The assassination of Charlie Kirk will change the world.

