Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-MS 13, went to El Salvador to visit a deported violent criminal rather than meet with the mother of a Maryland woman slain by an illegal alien.

The president of El Salvador posted a picture of the Salvadoran and Van Hollen, who unlike the Salvadoran criminal is an actual Maryland man.

Democrats have made Kilmar Abrego Garcia this year’s George Floyd. They insist he is not a member of MS 13 despite all evidence to the contrary.

President Nayib Bukele upended all that by making Van Hollen a laughingstock by showing Saint Kilmar and the senator talking in a restaurant amid margaritas.

Bukele knows arguing facts with the media is useless. Ridicule is the only thing they respond to.

Liberals are the fake federales in Treasure of the Sierra Madre saying, “Facts? We doan need no steenking facts.”

Consider the lie that the Jeff Bezos Washington Post and others posited concerning Trump putting illegal aliens on the death list at the Social Security administration. There is no death list. There is a list of people whose Social Security numbers are no longer valid.

The Bezos Post nevertheless insists it exists, reporting, “Immigrants prove they are alive, forcing Social Security to undo death label.”

Alive or dead, illegal aliens do not deserve a Social Security number and maybe we should send FJB and his crew to prison for giving them numbers.

What really cheeses the Bezos Post off are the margaritas on the table in El Salvador.

The cheesed off paper ran a story, “ ‘Sipping margaritas’ is the latest example in Bukele’s propaganda machine.” It began:

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has a long history of using social media flaunt his powers — from declaring himself “the coolest dictator in the world,” to posting dramatically shot videos of people being herded into his country’s prisons. That audacious style was once again on display Thursday when Bukele shared photos of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) visiting with Kilmar Abrego García, a Salvadoran immigrant and Maryland resident who is married to a U.S. citizen, and was deported last month to Bukele’s Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT. Bukele mocked the visit, telling his followers that Van Hollen and Abrego García were drinking margaritas in the “tropical paradise of El Salvador.”

It’s Margarita Gate. Some people claim that there’s a Na-yib to blame.

Rolling Stone sobbed, “The president and his administration are bashing, and trolling, Sen. Chris Hollen for visiting Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.”

The New York Times also is up in arms. Van Hollen went to San Salvador to DEMAND an audience with the MS 13 man. Bukele said OK.

That really drew NYT’s ire. It reported:

Mr. Bukele’s decision to orchestrate the meeting appeared to be an attempt to appease growing concerns about the case without conceding ground. Mr. Van Hollen said the Salvadoran president’s team had deceptively stage-managed the encounter, at first suggesting that it take place beside the hotel’s swimming pool. Aides placed beverages that looked like cocktails in front of the two men, to be visible in photographs.

How does NYT know they were aides and not waiters?

But again, Margarita Gate is not about facts. It is about emotions. Democrats want to get everyone riled up about Trump kicking illegal aliens out of the country. There are 11 million of them. Democrats want a trial by jury for every one of them with a full set of appeals.

Spiking the meeting with margaritas undercut Van Hollen’s claim that his Maryland Man was being mistreated. Upon returning to the USA, the senator said, “They want to create this appearance that life was just lovely for Kilmar, which of course is a big, fat lie.”

Everything about this case is a big, fat lie—just as everything about Trayvon Martin, Michael D. Brown and Saint George Floyd were lies. Democrats side with violent criminals because that is where the money is. Illegal aliens are a multi-billion-dollar industry that includes drugs and human trafficking. If there were no money under the table, Biden would not have fooled with importing millions of illegals.

The Bezos Post story noted that Bukele’s CECOT prison has become a popular photo op for Republicans. The story featured Twitter posts by Kristie Noem and my congressman, Riley Moore.

The totally nonpartisan ACLU issued a press release, “Rep. Riley Moore does not belong in Congress.”

Democrats are on the losing side of this issue. The Ipsos poll found two-thirds of the nation want illegal aliens deported. All of them.

The law says deport them.

Only Democrat elected officials like Van Hollen oppose deportation.

The senator is trying to scrape Garcia off his shoe as Van Hollen shifted the issue from the dearly deported to due process, a phrase Democrats bat around like a shuttlecock. The senator said, “This case is not just about one man, it’s about protecting the constitutional rights of everybody who resides in the United States of America. If you deny the constitutional rights of one man, you threaten the constitutional rights and due process for everyone else in America.”

I think we all can agree that once you enter our country illegally, you forfeit your rights.

Democrats ambushed the Trump administration by having one of its moles in DOJ lie and call the deportation a clerical error. That and the rest of the lies shot around the world before anyone could respond.

But Bukele solved that problem with ridicule. The deported man was treated so poorly that he met with a U.S. senator at a swanky restaurant, where they were served margaritas.

Oh boy was the senator served.

