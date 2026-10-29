Don Surber

Don Surber

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Amy
2hEdited

Talafreako - Man, I feel like a woman - Shania Twain

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William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
2h

Trump’s walk up song… We are the Champions by Queen or Another One Bites the Dust.

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