So I flew in here to Phoenix from Flagstaff because my manager doesn’t own a globe. He chartered one of those small private jets. I flew here on a plane this big, it was like a pack of gum with eight people in it. We were putzing along. We were going half the speed of *smell!* We got passed by a kite! There was a goose behind us and the pilot was yelling “Go around!” So about halfway through the trip, we start losing oil pressure in one of the engines, and the pilot says we have to turn around. —Ron White, alias Tater.

And so it goes with government at half the speed of smell.

Until now.

President Trump has been a whirlwind as he is shutting down the border, slapping down DEI, laying off 200,000-plus federal employees (7% of the work force) and shutting down useless agencies. His first 100 days—FDR’s gimmick to get good press—were the most productive of any president. You can look it up.

Only Lincoln had to do more because he faced a Democrat Party so corrupt that it started a civil war rather than work with him. You think Crazy Judge Jimmah Boasberg is bad, try engaging in a real battle against General Lee.

Rasmussen has Trump’s job approval at 50%. All the rest of the polls don’t. That’s because they are psyops meant to cheer up those who oppose Making America Great Again and to discourage those who say it loud, they’re American and proud.

Consider the election polls.

The word salad tosser was never ahead in the race, which Trump won by TWO points, just as Rasmussen said it would.

President Trump is doing the impossible quickly. Everyone thought that you cannot fire Civil Service-protected employees. Well, you cannot fire them simply because they are Democrat. But all of Washington just discovered Trump can furlough employees and eliminate jobs.

Democrats are angry over his tariffs and say he has too much power. Well, who gave him the power to unilaterally impose tariffs? Congress.

Trump’s border battle has resulted in the president of Mexico standing against foreigners coming into her country. Trump had offered to send troops to help Mexico root out drug cartels.

Whatshername told reporters, “And you know what I told him? No, President Trump, the territory is sacrosanct, sovereignty is sacrosanct, sovereignty is not for sale, sovereignty is loved and defended.”

Which is exactly what he is doing.

His speed has spoiled some supporters, who are whining that Pam Bondi is not indicting, convicting and imprisoning the crooks in DC. But justice works at the speed of smell.

As does reform.

Politico reported, “Conservative Republicans have spent more than a decade working toward a wholesale rollback of federal regulations—and now they think they have the legislative battle plan to make it happen.

“Advocates of the rule-shredding proposal are seeking to give their legislation a coveted spot in the GOP’s party-line energy, tax and border security megabill, a maneuver that would defuse the filibuster threat that has repeatedly thwarted their dreams. They say they have spent the better part of the past year crafting ways to ensure their latest iteration can pass muster in the Senate.

“The proposal would turn Congress into a gatekeeper for certain major rules and allow lawmakers to roll back countless regulations for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term, drastically transforming the way the federal government oversees everything from businesses and banks to health care and energy development. The House Judiciary Committee advanced it last week as part of the Republicans’ broader budget reconciliation package—a potentially major step toward finally catapulting the deregulatory proposal to Trump’s desk.”

Why does it take so long?

Well, as the Wicked Witch of the West said, “These things must be done delicately.”

It took Obama 14 months to get Obamacare passed even with a sizeable majority in the House and a filibuster-proof Senate. Democrats had been working on that sucker for a decade. Progressives nearly sank it because it was a windfall to health insurance companies.

Republicans and their bill have Democrats scared gay. Dick Durbin told Politico, “It would be a war on regulations. To take that authority away from the executive branch would be a serious mistake.”

This is the same dummy who voted to strip Trump of the presidential tariff power.

As it stands, Congress does not pass laws, the bureaucracy does. Lobbyists lobby government employees. This Republican proposal brings back the congressional power to legislate.

Politico summed it up well, “Democrats and progressive advocates argue that the REINS Act could empower congressional majorities to reject regulations they oppose, allowing partisan divisions to effectively sideline rules crafted by dedicated experts across federal agencies.

“Supporters say lawmakers need to be able to sign off on certain agency regulations in order to check the executive branch’s broad powers and ensure increased congressional oversight over rules that have significant impacts on individuals and industry.”

For Democrats, the majority rules unless the majority is Republican. Look for court challenges and the 677 district court judges to stop it under the judicial rule that anything Democrats don’t like is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, our favorite president continues along his merry way undaunted.

He tweeted, “REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.

“When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets.

“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally.

“The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

And then there is Hollywood, which used to be the entertainment capital of the world—just as Akron was once Rubber City and Gowanda, New York, was the Glue City. Now Georgia makes more movies than Hollywood.

CNN reported, “Filmmakers and Hollywood financiers are baffled, to say the least, by President Trump’s announcement that he wants a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States.

“Several movie studio and streaming industry executives who spoke with CNN are downright apoplectic because, they believe, the president hasn’t thought about the ramifications of his proposal, which could decimate an iconic industry.”

Oh, he has thought through the ramifications.

Everyone in the government moves at the speed of smell, except Trump. He moves at the speed of sound.

