Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jack's avatar
Jack
2h

Rush had more influence than the combined total of the rest.

Compassion, wit, pipes and intelligence all wrapped in ‘warm fuzzy ball’.

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Tmitsss
2h

“The Tucker Carlson Crowd wants to take their ball and go home, but as I have shown you, they have no balls.” Perfection

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