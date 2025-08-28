ABC reported, “An 8-year-old and 10-year-old sitting in pews were killed when a shooter fired shots through the windows of a church at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, police said.

“17 others were injured in the shooting during a Mass that marked the first week of school, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.”

Police identified the gunman, who killed himself afterward, as Robin Westman, 23. She is a he originally named Robert.

Collin Rugg tweeted, “The alleged shooter released multiple videos on social media, which showed that he clearly hated Christians. They have since been taken down.”

President Trump ordered flags to be posted at half-staff through Sunday. Governor Walz lowered the U.S. and his state flags as well.

Members of the opposing presidential tickets last year agreeing to mourn should have been all the politics involved in the matter.

But, nope.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey went off the rails. He held a press conference to confirm that he is as crazy as any other Democrat in the city as he seeks re-election.

The mayor proved his allegiance to LGBT uber alles, saying, “Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community has lost their sense of common humanity.”

As for the Catholic community that has existed for 2,000 years, he bowed to atheism, saying, “Don’t just say ‘thoughts and prayers.’ These kids were literally praying.”

Anti-Catholicism was a trait of Josef Stalin because he wanted people to worship him, not God.

Libs of TikTok reminded everyone: “The Democrat Minneapolis Mayor who kneeled, wept, and prayed by George Floyd’s coffin is now telling us not to pray for Christian children who were gunned down at their church.”

Of course, he was pushing defunding police back then. Now he pushes to ban guns.

MS NOW relic Jen Psaki tweeted, “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayer does not end school shootings. Prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

Salena Zito replied, “Prayer does more than you’ll ever understand Jen and your divisive post helps no one.”

Poet Joseph Massey replied, “Prayer is part of a chain of action. We pray to fill our minds and hearts with God so we can, with free will, cooperate with His will. Cackling demons mocking prayer don’t know what they’re cackling about. Liars. They do the bidding of their master, the greatest liar of all.”

Of course Psaki contradicted her reaction to a Democrat’s attempted assassination of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise.

But now, according to her, God is not enough: we need government.

How’s that worship of Big Government working out for Psaki now that President Trump is back in charge of it?

Mocking prayer for the victims and their families is considered acceptable for Democrats. Today’s Democrats would have stood up for Jeff Dahmer. They would have back in the day except his victims were homosexuals.

The exploitation of this tragedy is Rahm Emanuelism, for he once said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

Modern Democrats have gone back to their ugly dirty roots by politicizing children killed at school or church for more gun control.

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said, “All the work we've done to ban these automatic rifles, and do something when it comes to background checks and everything. We keep getting THWARTED. We were able to pass a limited measure but not enough to stop something like this. It makes you think about that.”

The church is a gun-free zone.

In one afternoon, Democrats flipped from arguing that there is no emergency of crime in DC to warrant the National Guard patrolling Wards 7 and 8 to demanding the government control everybody’s guns because one gunman in Minneapolis shot up a church.

I am not arguing with them because the Democrats who are seizing this moment have no heart.

Gavin Newsom chimed in from California:

We cannot even make it through the first week of school without mass shootings. And the GOP will continue to do absolutely nothing while our kids are being gunned down. This is sick.

The only sickness I detect is presidential fever.

Out of this tragedy comes a little hope offered by this kid who said, “My friend, he was lying on top of me, like, making sure I was safe, and he got hit.”

Thoughts and prayers for the families of these kids and the three elderly women who were wounded at the mass.

A poll would be inappropriate today.

But if you need a laugh, try this.

Share

Leave a comment