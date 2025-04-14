Contrary to popular opinion, you can find the truth in the Jeff Bezos Washington Post.

Today it happens to be in Paragraph 9, which reads:

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that, by adding the immigrant names to the deaths database, “the Trump Administration is protecting lawful American citizens and their hard-earned Social Security benefits, and ensuring illegal immigrants will no longer receive such economic entitlements. Anyone who disagrees with the common sense policies of this Administration can find a new job.”

The story is about an associate commissioner in the bowels of the Social Security administration refusing to do his job because he is part of a mutinous glob of lifer government employees trying to sabotage Trump’s second presidency.

The Bezos Post ran what it called an exclusive on Friday, “Trump administration overrode Social Security staff to list immigrants as dead.

“A senior executive who objected was marched out of his office and put on leave, while earlier warnings about the agency’s deaths database were ignored.”

No such thing happened.

The illegal aliens are not listed as dead. The president is not saying they are dead. They are simply no longer eligible for the program.

There is no death list.

In Paragraph 24 of its report, NYT:

Although the agency has renamed the death list the “ineligible master file,” according to the documents reviewed by The Times, it has not developed a new way to mark people as being ineligible for benefits. For now the immigrants added are being given supposed dates of death, according to two people familiar with the process.

That’s nice to know because for you, the living, this list was meant too. It is more diverse and inclusive than the one Biden sent you.

Someone should let USA Today know this because it said:

The Social Security Administration this week classified more than 6,000 living immigrants as dead in a move directed by the Trump administration, according to a White House official. The move, as reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post, classified the immigrants into the Social Security Administration’s "death master file,” which contains records of deceased individuals who possessed social security numbers. Moving them in the file means that those individuals' numbers would be invalidated and they would lose access to financial services.

Apparently USA Today is a reading optional employer.

The Bezos Post made a hero out of the zero who is working inside the government to deny a duly elected president and his staff to fulfill the promise he made to the American people. This is what and actual election denial is.

The saboteur is Greg Pearre, who passed a Civil Service test and joined the agency as an IT upon graduating from Villa Julie College (now part of Stevenson University) in 1999. He worked his way up and became an associate commissioner three years ago.

At issue is Pearre blocking President Trump from rescinding Social Security cards—and the numbers that go with them—for illegal aliens and others who are ineligible for the program.

The Social Security system has handed out millions of cards to people with birthdates that give them unbelievably high ages of between 100 and 159.

This shows at best how sloppy record-keeping is at the agency. The public must file everything in triplicate but the public servants have millions of people in the Social Security system who no longer exist.

The government employees say, well, not ALL of these Methuselahs are receiving pension checks, true. But there are other benefits to having a Social Security number, such as the ability to get a job and do banking. Illegal aliens deserve none of these privileges.

Last week, the Trump administration declared ineligible 6,100 (Bezos Post’s number) or 6,300 (NYT’s number) illegal aliens, thus ending their free ride. The aim is to get them to self-deport, a word now reported in air quotes by various establishment outlets.

NYT reported, “The initial names are limited to people the administration says are convicted criminals and ‘suspected terrorists,’ the documents show. But officials said the effort could broaden to include others in the country without authorization.”

Well, if you are here illegally, you are subject to deportation regardless of whether you rape, murder or call for the slaughter of all Jews. Illegals may as well leave on their own. After all, that is how they got here.

This is what the people have voted for—twice.

NYT quoted Elizabeth Huston, a White House spokeswoman, who said, “President Trump promised mass deportations, and by removing the monetary incentive for illegal aliens to come and stay, we will encourage them to self-deport. He is delivering on his promise he made to the American people.”

Given all the worry (unnecessary in my opinion) about Social Security’s finances, one would think that worrywarts would praise Trump’s efforts to eliminate ineligible people from the program. But the worrywarts are just warts with a longer name.

The Bezos Post said, “Greg Pearre, who oversaw a staff of hundreds of technology experts, had pushed back on the Trump administration’s plan to move the migrants’ names into a Social Security death database, eliminating their ability to legally earn wages and, officials hoped, spurring them to leave the country. In particular, Pearre had clashed with Scott Coulter, the new chief information officer installed by Elon Musk. Pearre told Coulter that the plan was illegal, cruel and risked declaring the wrong people dead, according to three people familiar with the events.”

Once again, Trump declared ZERO illegal aliens dead.

The Bezos Post also said, “But his objections did not go over well with Trump political appointees. And so on Thursday, the security guards in Pearre’s office told him it was time to leave.

“They walked Pearre out of the building, capping a momentous internal battle over the novel strategy—pushed by Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service and the Department of Homeland Security—to add thousands of immigrants ranging in age from teenagers to octogenarians to the agency’s Death Master File. The dataset is used by government agencies, employers, banks and landlords to check the status of employees, residents, clients and others.”

Again, there is no death list. The newspaper is lying.

As for Pearre, he has no class. You should not act so terribly that security has to escort you out of the building. Be a man. Walk out head held high instead of publicly displaying behavior that shows why you were canned. I’d say learn to code, but that was how he got into government 26 years ago.

The Bezos Post, NYT and USA Today also showed no class.

There is no death list and there is no hero—just a bureaucrat who refused to acknowledge Trump as the duly elected chief of Social Security and the rest of the executive branch of government.

The lies continue but if you delve deep enough, eventually you may find the truth—in Paragraph 9 or 24.

