Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willing Spirit's avatar
Willing Spirit
5h

How anyone can not love 💕 President Trump is beyond me. The comedy alone is off the charts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Steve Boggs's avatar
Steve Boggs
5hEdited

“Trump, putting the mock back in democracy.”

Watching reruns of Cheers again, Don? That’s a beaut!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
148 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture