Despite the title, this won’t be a long newsletter.

As readers know, on Monday President Trump presented a peace plan to end the FAFO War in Gaza. The nations endorsing Trump’s plan include eight Muslim nations—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Turkey—four formerly Christian European nations—France, Germany, Spain, and the UK—and Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Iran’s terrorist arm, Hamas, is thinking things over.

Trump’s reaction was, “We’re going to do [give Hamas] about 3 or 4 days. We’ll see how it is. Now, all of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries all signed up. Israel’s all signed up. And Hamas is either going to be doing it or not. And if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end.”

Make no mistake, more than 12 major nations in the conflict support the president’s ultimatum, which one way or another will end this suicidal war Hamas began two years ago. For all their pro-Palestinian rhetoric, they are willing to allow Idsrael to level Gaza.

Trump got the world to line up behind him. We used to call it the free world but considering all the nations in that dozen who are cracking down on free speech—France, Germany, Spain, and the UK—I can no longer in good conscience call it the free world.

Remember at the end of Caddyshack when the judge [Ted Knight] tried to weasel at paying off his bet? The Rodney Dangerfield character called his two henchmen, “Hey Moose, Rocco, help the judge find his check book.”

Al-Jazeera described Israel’s version of Moose and Rocco, reporting, “Israel kills 59 people in Gaza; Hamas reviews Trump’s plan to end war.”

Peace through strength means having muscle. Without muscle, a president is just a bag of wind. Trump just changed name of the USA’s Moose and Rocco to War Department. Pete Hegseth is his war consigliere.

On Tuesday, their commander-in-chief (that would be Mister Trump) addressed the nation’s 800 or so admirals and generals.

Jacob Creech tweeted:

I think the Commander in Chief just briefed his Generals for war. But most importantly, he MADE SURE THE PUBLIC SAW IT! The message being delivered was not for the Generals. It was for We the People. The US MIL are about to (publicly) go to war with the enemy from within. The Commander in Chief just reminded his Military leadership of their sacred Oath, which is to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and DOMESTIC. I believe Trump and the US MIL are about to save the Republic.

He made sure the whole world heard it. His was a declaration that the military backs him. Barack Hussein Obama no longer is the power behind the Oval Office or the Pentagon.

Cynical Publius, a retired colonel, tweeted:

One of the tangential things that Hegseth’s meeting with the brass today reveals is just how low the American public’s opinion of the the military’s senior uniformed leadership has fallen. Overall, the public still reveres the U.S. military as an institution. But never before in my lifetime have the generals and admirals themselves been held in such widespread, low regard in both the civilian and veteran communities. I think Milley’s stunt of telling the Chicoms that he had their back against Trump was the turning point that revealed the rot to the public. If I was a serving general or admiral today I would reflect long and hard on how such a stellar reputation could have fallen so far so fast.

In Trump’s first presidency, Obama turned the government against him. Obama controlled the military through the big fat coward Milley and a bunch of DEI hires.

With the bribe king Biden as his front, Obama then spent four years trying to bankrupt and jail Trump. When that failed, Obama tried to kill him. The parents of the young man tagged as the killer sure went quiet and quickly exited the stage as if someone paid them off . Either he was the assassin or the fall guy, and either way it is evil.

Leave a comment

I won’t go into how Trump’s Secret Service detail had plenty of DEI hires working that day. You really shouldn’t send a 5-foot-2 woman to cover a 6-foot-2 man, especially if she turns into Barney Fife when she reaches for her pistol.

Back in power, Trump learned that people must earn his trust. He now commands the military and the whole world knows it.

While Trump was delivering peace to the Middle East, he also brought into the White House on Monday Chuckles the Center and Dime Store Barack to humiliate over the government shutdown.

Hey, NBC, there’s a new comedy for you: Frito Bandito and the Man. Its ratings’ll be yuge! The jokes write themselves.

Trump, putting the mock back in democracy.

On Tuesday, the entertainment was provided by Pfizer’s CEO who started slashing prices like Crazy Eddie just to stay in business. The message was clear as to who Pfizer’s daddy is now.

Share

Trump’s most amazing feat on Monday outshined his peace plan. Trump issued a Presidential Message on the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel:

Today, I salute the millions of Christian believers in the United States and around the world observing the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel. According to sacred Scripture, when the Devil rebelled against God in Heaven, Saint Michael and his legion of angels cast Satan down to Earth—triumphantly reasserting God’s sovereignty over all creation. For 2,000 years, Christians have looked to Saint Michael the Archangel for protection, strength, and courage in times of conflict, distress, and doubt. In 1886, nearly 140 years ago, Pope Leo XIII, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, fearing for the future of the western world, introduced the legendary Prayer to Saint Michael, which is still recited to this day in churches and homes all across our Nation and throughout the world: Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

I do not recall a president issuing such an edict before. Muslim and Hindu holidays get their due, but Saint Michael? Christianity is back 63 years after the Supreme Court kicked prayer out of schools.

My belief is Trump owes Michael the Archangel bigly. The president’s mission is peace but to get there, he has to be willing to wage war. Look what he did to Iran’s nuclear program.

Give peace a chance? Dear readers, it’s peace or else!

Now for the punchline.

The bookies list them as No. 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 respectively in the running with Greta Thunberg 7th. Trump is third among the favorites. Yulia Navalnaya’s accomplishment is being the widow of an opponent Putin had offed.

Get more from Don Surber in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Leave a comment

Share