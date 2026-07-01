Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

This is why Trump called Slaughter the big one. The Deep State’s power has always depended on insulation — agencies that make policy, enforce rules, spend money, pressure citizens, and sabotage presidents while pretending they are neutral experts. Humphrey’s Executor helped build that fourth branch. Slaughter cuts into it. If voters elect a president, that president must be able to run the executive branch and remove subordinates who resist the agenda. That is not dictatorship. That is accountability. The media will obsess over the losses because they want conservatives demoralized. Don’t fall for it. Birthright citizenship can be fought again. Election rules can be fixed legislatively. But presidential control over the bureaucracy is the central battlefield of the republic. Trump just won ground that FDR could not win back.

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Chuck Goldman's avatar
Chuck Goldman
9h

Well, now I’m not quite sure what to think about all that but one thing is very clear. When Feinstein declined to interrogate Barrett during the confirmation hearings with the same vigor she mustered for Kavanaugh we should have been paying more attention

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