Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
Oct 8

Make him watch the View until he hangs himself.....

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 8

I like a president who thinks about leaving a better country behind for the next generation, and a better office behind for the next occupant. Presidential stewardship includes maintaining the buildings, grounds, and meeting places where America conducts its business. A privately funded retreat would be a worthwhile addition, and its public benefits endure regardless of who wins an election. Trump understands something Washington often forgets: institutions need builders willing to undertake improvements. We should welcome that ambition. The strongest legacy would be a facility his successors use because it serves the country well.

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