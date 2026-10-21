Don Surber

Don Surber

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
5d

Slotkin is a Commie, Don. When she opens her mouth , the trash that is spoken is further demonstration of the hypocrisy of the dictatorial cabal she represents.

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William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
5dEdited

Trump being at 31% popular isn’t a big concern to me. First off half the country didn’t like him or vote for him in the first place. Second polls always over sample Democrats and under sample Republicans. Third the Dems are running some real extremists in several races that even main stream Democrats won’t vote for. Finally when Democrat extremists get into power, like NYC and into Congress, like AOC or Omar, people see that these people do things and say things that are very unpopular and unfair to certain groups-think Jewish Americans.

So …. will Democrats be defeated enough to keep them out of power and if so will Republicans actually govern if elected?

I think Democrats won’t get back in control and I think Republicans still won’t govern.

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