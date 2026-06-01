Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

The media misses this because it still thinks foreign policy is speeches, summits, and faculty-lounge morality. Trump understands power, memory, and alignment. Obama empowered chaos, embraced the Muslim Brotherhood fantasy, alienated the Gulf, and handed Iran cash. Trump reversed the whole table: Riyadh first, Israel next, terrorism named plainly, Gulf states treated as partners, Iran treated as the enemy, and Abraham Accords logic turned into regional architecture. That glowing orb the late-night clowns mocked was the symbol of something they were too stupid to understand. Trump built trust where Obama burned it. Now Iran has no Arab rescue. That is history.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
8h

I’m convinced it’s that b itch Obama, and I don’t mean the Mrs., and that monkey-faced Valerie J., who are leading whatever is left of Iran’s dictatorship.

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