Just before the 2004 presidential election, Dan Rather spun a news fable using a counterfeit letter defaming Dubya’s military service. This eventually turned the CBS anchorman into the ex-CBS anchorman that he is today.

The Wall Street Journal late last night published a counterfeit letter it falsely accused Trump of sending to Jeff Epstein in 2003—long before law enforcement or the future president discovered Epstein pimped minors.

How do I know the letter is false? Rupert Murdoch’s WSJ told me so.

You see, it ran a 13,000-word expose on Epstein on December 17, 2023. The piece did not mention Trump. Not once. If the publication had the goods on Trump, it would have exposed him ahead of the 2024 presidential primary season.

If the deep state had the goods on Trump, the end of him would have come years ago.

Trump warned Murdoch the letter was fake but he ran the story anyway, “Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends Sent Him Bawdy Letters for a 50th Birthday Album. One Was From Donald Trump.”

The story began:

It was Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, and Ghislaine Maxwell was preparing a special gift to mark the occasion. She turned to Epstein’s family and friends. One of them was Donald Trump.

Maxwell collected letters from Trump and dozens of Epstein’s other associates for a 2003 birthday album, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Pages from the leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. It’s unclear if any of the pages are part of the Trump administration’s recent review.

If this letter were real, Miss Maxwell would have released it years ago.

The story later said:

The book was put together by a New York City bookbinder, Herbert Weitz, according to people who were involved in the process. Weitz, who died in 2020, listed Epstein as a client on his website in 2003.

It isn’t clear how the letter with Trump’s signature was prepared. Inside the outline of the naked woman was a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person.

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.

The letter was signed Donald, not Trump. The president is not Dubya. He is not accepting the publication of this forgery.

The same people who did not buy Rather’s lies are not buying this.

Brittany Rae tweeted:

Incredible turn of events.

The WSJ couldn’t have handed a bigger gift to Trump.

Incredible flop I’m actually shocked how stupid they are.

Trump ain’t the pedo president. That was Biden.

John LeFevre tweeted:

So the WSJ runs with an obviously bogus and unsubstantiated Trump / Epstein story.

Meanwhile, Ashley Biden's diary was confirmed as 100% authentic by her, the FBI, and the courts.

And the media wouldn’t touch it.

Trump told Murdoch directly the letter was a forgery and yet Murdoch published the lie. The president will see him in court.

The president took to Truth Social and posted:

The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so.

The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly.

The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist. President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal. It has truly turned out to be a “Disgusting and Filthy Rag” and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant.

If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago. It certainly would not have sat in a file waiting for “TRUMP” to have won three Elections. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!

So Murdoch knowingly published a falsehood meant to defame the president. Maybe Murdoch believes NYT v Sullivan—in which the paper published an ad with falsehoods about the police in Birmingham, Alabama—makes Murdoch immune to legal action. The Supreme Court ruled that newspapers can tell as many lies as they want about a public figure as long as the paper is not malicious.

After what they went through to get confirmed, Thomas and Kavanaugh have to be ready to overturn Sullivan in a New York Minute. Did I say minute? I meant a second.

Or maybe Murdoch just likes to have to close newspapers that lost lawsuits in court, like the weekly British tabloid News of the World he owned and was forced to shutter.

The media is trumpeting the Epstein List hoax to divide and finally conquer MAGA.

But after a decade of lies, damn lies, mugshots and real shots, Republicans have become Popeye. That’s all they can stands because they can’t stands no more. Polls show Epstein is rallying support, not leaking it. I was wrong.

Harry Enten of CNN reported, “Republicans who approve of Trump—look at our CNN poll. The prior one: 86%. The one out this week: 88% with Republicans.

"How about Quinnipiac? The prior poll: 87% approval for Republicans. This week out: 90% with Republicans!

“If anything, Donald Trump's approval rating has gone up since this whole Epstein saga started. He is at the apex or close in terms of his popularity with Republican voters.”

The poll surveyed 1,057 voters. Only one Republican said the Epstein List was their top issue.

The initial anger over the Epstein list receded rapidly because of two things. The first is Trump’s second presidency has been fast and furious and successful. We are actually trimming the budget. That’s his gift to us.

The second is we have been through this before with all the weekly scandals that evaporate when exposed to sunlight. I don’t have to go back to Russiagate. Just look at the last three hoaxes they trotted out there.

The celebration of the Army’s 250th anniversary was not a military parade for Trump’s birthday.

Qatar giving the Air Force a Boeing to serve as the next Air Force One was not a bribe to Trump, who might not be president when the renovation is completed.

The B2s definitely took out Iran’s nuclear bomb program. Fordo is no mo’. The media says Iran can restart its nuke program. Sure. It’s like counting to a million and getting to 990,000 when the B2s interrupt you. So they restart: 1, 2, 3, 4 . . .

Trump gave them a third reason last night to support him. CNBC reported:

“President Donald Trump, facing growing pressure to publicly release Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein, said on Thursday night that he had asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the unsealing of grand jury testimony related to the criminal prosecution of the notorious pedophile.

Bondi replied in a social media post, writing, “President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

I told you she had his back.

One nice thing about the scandal of the week this week is it exposed the phony MAGA influencers for who they are. They turned on him so fast that I got dizzy looking at their revolving doors spin.

I stood by my man and lost a few readers. Oh well. I never thought I would have 21,000 free and paying subscribers. I am very grateful.

Dubya never sued Dan Rather, which is just as well because Rather is no billionaire.

Trump is—and Murdoch has even more billions. The last time Murdoch settled a lawsuit, it was for $787 million. Trump should get the same.

