Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darren's avatar
Darren
5h

Am I a bit disappointed how the Trump administration handled the whole Epstein thing? Yes. But if I was a whiny brat who demanded I get everything I want, I'd still be a libertarian. Hell, the cancellation of NPR and PBS funding alone is worth more to me than the "Epstein list" (which, if it ever existed, would have been destroyed long ago.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
5h

I’m proud to say that I canceled my subscription to the WSJ years ago because of Peggy Noonan. If she had an editorial about the time of day she would include at least one line bashing DJT. Noonan along with the rest of the WSJ staff and owners cannot be trusted to publish the truth especially about our President. I can hardly wait for the multimillion dollar settlement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture