Trump, Putin and Xi are scheduled to meet in Red China on Thursday for some post-midterm election talks. This is a meeting of the most powerful men in the world and each is politically hobbled.

Trump did not fair well at the polls and everyone in the world is counting down to his farewell in a little over two years when they hope for a Democrat president who would join Kim Jong Un and Mark Carney as the Xi Stooges, replacing Ursula von der Leyen as Shemp.

But Putin and Chairman Xi are in even worse shape.

Russia is stuck in a stupid war. 400,000 dead Russian soldiers and damage from bombs and drones have drained its military. Zelensky is in no hurry to stop the money flow as Western Europeans drain their treasuries to finance the war.

Xi faced a crisis in controlling his military. He mysteriously drained his military of more than 100 three-star generals, roughly 87% of its top generals, as part of an anti-corruption campaign. Given that communism inherently is a kleptocracy where corruption is rampant, Chairman Xi’s enforcement is selective.

In January, the New York Times reported, “The ouster of Gen. Zhang Youxia, who was second only to Xi Jinping in the military hierarchy, marks ‘the total annihilation of the high command,’ one analyst said.”

The story said, “China’s top general, second only to Xi Jinping, the nation’s leader, in the military command, has been put under investigation and accused of ‘grave violations of discipline and the law,’ the Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday, the most stunning escalation yet in Mr. Xi’s purge of the People’s Liberation Army elite.

“The general, Zhang Youxia, is a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, the Communist Party body that controls China’s armed forces. Another member of the commission, Gen. Liu Zhenli, who leads the military’s Joint Staff Department, is also under investigation, the Defense Ministry said. Its announcement did not say what either general was alleged to have done wrong.

“General Zhang’s downfall—few if any Chinese officials placed publicly under investigation are later declared innocent—is the most drastic step so far in Mr. Xi’s yearslong campaign to root out what he has described as corruption and disloyalty in the military’s senior ranks. It is all the more astonishing because General Zhang seemed to be a confidant of Mr. Xi, who has known him for decades.”

Control of the military is vital to dictators, who need to control their people. Nicolae Ceaușescu ruled Romania for decades but lost control of the military when it failed to obey his orders to shoot protesters. On December 25, 1989, he an his wife were tried and executed—a fate Chairman Xi has avoided thus far. Given that the facts of this purge were reported months ago, his crisis likely has ended happily for him but it may explain why he did not use the Iranian War to take Taiwan—and it also may explain President Trump’s timing in Iran as well.

But details about the purge are emerging.

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The South China Morning Post reported on Halloween, “Beijing has provided new details on the scale of its anti-corruption drive across the People’s Liberation Army and defense industry, confirming that a fresh batch of senior figures is under formal investigation.

“They include top generals who once oversaw theatre commands, heads of the powerful Central Military Commission General Office and executives in key defense companies.

“The names were included in a communique released on Thursday at the close of the fifth plenum of the Communist Party’s 20th Central Committee, as the party concluded its investigation of the accused and finalized decisions to expel them.

“The four-day conclave confirmed the expulsion of 33 full and alternate Central Committee members, including 16 senior generals, indicating that the unprecedented anti-corruption storm sweeping through the armed forces shows no sign of abating.”

Assuming these generals knew what they were doing, Xi’s military is promoting mediocrity. The nail that sticks out gets hammered.

As for Putin, he fights on to live another day for another funeral. Like Zelensky, he will fight to the last drop of his people’s blood.

The New York Times reported, “Two months before Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, it issued a series of far-reaching demands, including that NATO pull its troops back to positions they held in 1997, before the Western alliance expanded toward Russia’s borders.

“Now, in closed-door negotiations with President Trump’s envoys this week about how to end the war in Ukraine, the Russians have revived that stance—in some cases word for word—in an effort to attain a larger victory after five years and hundreds of thousands of deaths.

“Moscow’s unyielding position was laid out in a paper that Russian officials circulated this week, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times from a person involved in the talks.

“The paper, whose authenticity was confirmed by another person with knowledge of the negotiations, shows that President Vladimir V. Putin has scarcely budged on his core objectives after more than 20 months of diplomacy by the Trump administration to end the conflict.

“Russia’s demands that NATO pull back forces from its eastern flank in Poland and the Baltics thrust the question of European security into the heart of the negotiations over Ukraine. And they detail the objective behind Mr. Putin’s public statements. The Russian leader has continually insisted that what he calls the root causes of the war—Russia’s wide-ranging grievances with both NATO and Ukraine—be addressed before he stops fighting.

“The document also underscores how the economic inducements that Mr. Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, have offered Mr. Putin have yet to secure concessions from Moscow. To critics, the United States risks enabling Mr. Putin’s long-running attempt to reassert a Soviet-era sphere of influence from Europe to Central Asia.”

Putin and Chairman Xi may think they can wait Trump out for two more years, but do they really have two more years left?

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