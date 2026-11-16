Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
4h

“Trump did not fair well at the polls and everyone in the world is counting down to his farewell”

Not everyone!

Bet against Trump at your own peril.

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EODMom's avatar
EODMom
4h

The Chinese are not known for humility. The Russians are not known for humanity. Both will sacrifice their populations for national sovereignty. The same should be said about our domestic totalitarian opponents - the Democrats, who actually want to erase national sovereignty. I wish I was as optimistic.

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