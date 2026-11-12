Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
7h

And to realize that the electorate in its “wisdom” has decided to give these miscreants the power to destroy our country has left me totally crestfallen. Our only hope is that they will over reach and be rejected in 2028. But then, they have subverted our elections so much we can’t trust the outcomes in any case.

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John Wiles's avatar
John Wiles
7h

If they go after Musk, he will keep their butts tied up in court until their great grandchildren start voting.

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