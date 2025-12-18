Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
12h

How far has the BBC fallen since WWII. It was at one time the voice of freedom and truth and even played a role in conveying secret messages to forces in Europe fighting against the NAZI monsters. Now it is no more than just another Marxist propagandist no different than NPR (aka National Palestinian Radio) dedicated to the fall of Western Civilization. DJT is heroic in his war against the purveyors agitprop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
12h

Trump's presidential library is going to be huuuuuuge!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
210 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture