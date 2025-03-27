The Schiff is about to hit the fan. The White House tweeted with video, “President Trump signs a Presidential Memorandum requiring the immediate declassification of all FBI files relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

The operation’s title is a nod to Jumpin’ Jack Flash, a song by Trump’s favorite group, the Rolling Stones. Bureaucrats spend a lot of time amusing themselves.

Lawyer Rogan O'Handley (as DC_Draino) tweeted, “President Trump just declassified all Crossfire Hurricane documents.

“This is huge.

“The entire ‘Russia, Russia!’ hoax that led to the FBI illegally spying on a sitting President is about to be exposed.

“This is why he removed secret clearances from Hillary and her friends.

“He’s going after them.”

President Trump has no choice. Last time, he didn’t and they paid his civility—OK, inability to do so—with 91 indictments, a raid on his home, a mugshot and kangaroo court civil lawsuits to try to break him.

This time, Trump’s ducks are lining up.

His attorney general, Pam Bondi, may disappoint some readers with being slow to prosecutor and lightning fast to a microphone, but criminal cases take time to develop—lies must die a quick death. She earned Trump’s trust just like he’s earned ours.

Kash Patel is the key. We know this because only Pete Hegseth had a tougher time winning confirmation. Give Kash credit because he’s proved his loyalty under fire.

Jonah Goldberg once advised me to never read the comments, so I always try to.

Some Random Guy tweeted in response to DC Draino, “Just a reminder that Kevin Clinesmith, the FBI attorney who pleaded guilty to lying to the FISA court, only got 12 months of probation and 400 hours of community service. Guess who the judge was?”

I checked the tweet out. I got this from Politico:

Clinesmith insisted that he thought the statement was true at the time and only altered the message to save himself the hassle of procuring another email from the CIA. Prosecutors contested that claim, arguing that the FBI lawyer intended to mislead his colleague, but Boasberg sided with the defense on that point. “My view of the evidence is that Mr. Clinesmith likely believed that what he said about Mr. Page was true,” Boasberg said. “By altering the email, he was saving himself some work and taking an inappropriate shortcut.” While Trump and his GOP allies have suggested that Clinesmith was engaged in a political vendetta against Trump, Boasberg noted that a Justice Department inspector general investigation failed to establish that political considerations played a role in Clinesmith’s actions or numerous other errors and omissions that impacted filings with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Well, if Sergeant Schultz saw nothing, nothing happened. Judge Doom Boasberg’s personal rule on evidence holds that it is OK to alter evidence if it saves time.

The story also said, “While prosecutors urged the judge to send Clinesmith to prison to send a message to others in government not to try something similar, Boasberg said he believed that message had already been sent.”

Oh the message was sent, which was go do the crime because you won’t do the time. He got community service for his felony and states no longer automatically disbar felons, even if they tampered with evidence.

I mention this to point out just what President Trump faces as he takes on the rich men north of Richmond.

Like Don Corleone, they own the judges and Justice Roberts, who appointed Boasberg as the chief of the secret FISA courts which gave Obama and Hillary 17 warrants to spy on their top political opponent. Who knows how many warrants FISA gave Democrats and the FBI to spy on opponents?

Maybe Kash Patel knows now. Maybe the FBI’s industrial-strength shredder does. If the evidence is there, Trump has it.

Now readers may have noticed my silence about the opening of the Kennedy files. It is the past and we cannot change it. But Malone News posted, the opening argument in the “Trial Of Lyndon B. Johnson for Assassination of his President,” which included:

We will prove that one Malcolm Wallace had been Johnson’s hatchet man in deaths that furthered the political career of the ruthless Texas politician. Wallace had received government positions at Johnson’s behest despite being a convicted murderer who was represented by Johnson’s attorney. Some homicides that benefitted or protected Johnson have been directly tied to Wallace. In what should have been the most revealing clue for investigators, the only latent fingerprint found on the 6th floor of the Dallas book depository claimed to be the sniper’s nest, belonged to Malcolm Wallace. This critical information has been ignored until this trial.

Given the recent track record of conspiracy theories, after 62 years of believing the lone gunman conclusion, I am seeing things differently.

Ancient history, though, but what we can learn is that crimes by a president unpunished become crimes by a future president. LBJ’s war destroyed the communist wing of the Democrat Party, but 40 years after his departure from the Oval Office in disgrace, Obama assumed the presidency.

Trump must make Obama pay. The press knows Trump now holds the cards on Russiagate, which should lead to the imprisonment of many who served the 44th president, and so the news media is distracting its ever shrinking audience.

The Free Press reported, “On Monday, Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that National Security Adviser Michael Waltz had included him in an encrypted group chat to discuss war plans for striking Houthi targets in Yemen. It didn’t take long for the blame games to begin.”

Goldberg is a known liar and the president is ignoring him.

The Free Press bitched, “While Signalgate has been grist for an ideological fight within Trump’s coalition, it speaks volumes that it seems the incompetence and carelessness displayed by Trump’s cabinet will, for now, go unpunished.”

Does any reader care about Goldberg?

The bombing went ahead despite Goldberg’s claim that Trump stole nuclear codes. Oh wait. That was what Drudge falsely claimed to rationalize the Raid on Mar-a-Lago by FBI agents given a license to kill (use deadly force) by Merrick “Boasberg With A Badge” Garland.

After a while, all these lies about Trump blur into one big glob.

Kash Patel is about to make the swamp water in the FBI crystal clear.

Trump, meanwhile, is not playing around. The Paul Weiss law firm was knee-deep in the hoopla of the Alvin Bragg prosecution of Trump. The ability to call Trump a convicted felon cost Paul Weiss its government privileges, which is devastating to a white shoe law firm.

Brad Karp, the firm’s chairman, wrote, “We waited for firms to support us in the wake of the president’s executive order. Disappointingly, far from support, we learned that certain other firms were seeking to exploit our vulnerabilities by aggressively soliciting our clients and recruiting our attorneys.”

Thank you, NYT, for your story, “Rivals Pounce on Paul Weiss, a Top Law Firm, After Trump’s Order.” It had me cackling like Kamala on a bender. The firm capitulated, locking its barn door after a couple of studs fled.

Trump is gathering evidence and lawyers to punish the Russiagate conspirator.

But he will need help in the very mainstream media that I mock so often. That is where Jeff Bezos comes in. He now owns the Washington Post, which Mark Felt used to bring Nixon down in Watergate. Felt was J. Edgar’s handpicked successor who Nixon passed over as director when Hoover died.

Bezos can go a long way toward making Russiagate prosecutions palatable to the masses. It may take a miracle to do so but as Al Michaels once asked, :Do you believe in miracles?”

I do. We all saw one on July 13. The Lord didn’t spare Trump just to be another Jerry Ford.

As Mick Jagger sang:

I was drowned, I was washed up and left for dead

I fell down to my feet and I saw they bled

Yeah, yeah

I frowned at the crumbs of a crust of bread

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I was crowned with a spike right through my head

My, my, yeah

But it’s all right now, in fact it’s a gas

But it’s all right, I’m Jumpin’ Jack Flash

It’s a gas, gas, gas

