Don Surber

Don Surber

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steph_gray's avatar
steph_gray
11h

Tucker’s fall was the most spectacular, seeming to happen in a single moment between giggles.

The rest were already lolling in the mud at the swamp floor.

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
11h

Bill Kristol of course. He had TDS before we even named that affliction. He’s a neocon’s neocon. And Trump blew up his cozy world. Tucker has lost his marbles NOW, but that’s a fairly new development. He campaigned for Trump 2024. And now he seems unable to see truth. Maybe being “open minded” means all your brains spill out of your head!

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