Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! — Donald Trump, May 5, 2016

It was Taco Tuesday at our house last night. OK, we had Mexican pizzas from Taco Bell, but that is close enough for two kids in Appalachia.

It also was Trump Trolls the World Tuesday.

At 8:06 AM Eastern, he tweeted on Truth Social:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Well, that set the commies aflame, as one would expect.

Pope Leo Ayatollah told reporters:

Just a brief statement, just to make note of what I have already said especially on Easter Sunday in the message with Urbi et Orbi asking for peace. Today as we all know there was also this threat against the entire Iranian people and this is really unacceptable. Here there are certainly questions of international law but much more a moral question for the good and well-being of an entire people. I would like to invite everyone to think in their hearts about so many innocents, children, old men—totally innocent—who could also be victims from these escalations. This is an issue that has already begun. From the first days we said let’s go back to dialogue, negotiations. Let us look for ways of solving problems without reaching this point. Instead here we are. We need so much prayer. I would like everyone to pray but also find a way—perhaps with congressmen and authorities—to say that we do not want war, but peace. We are a people who love peace and there is so much need for it in the world. Thank you. No questions. In English I would simply say once again what I said in the Urbi et Orbi message on Sunday, asking all people of good will always search for peace and not violence, to reject war—especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war—which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything. In fact, we have a worldwide economic crisis, energy crisis, situation in the Middle East of great instability, provoking more hatred throughout the world. So come back to the table. Let’s talk, let’s look for solutions in a peaceful way. And let’s remember especially innocent children, the elderly, sick—so many people who have already become or will be victims of this continued warfare. To remind all that attacks on civilian infrastructure is against international law, but it is also a sign of the hatred, of division, the destruction that human beings are capable of. And we all want to work for peace. People want peace. I would invite citizens of all countries involved to contact authorities, political leaders, congressmen. Ask them. Tell them: work for peace. Thank you very much.

That sums up their position on war. It is OK for Iran to shoot rockets and missiles at civilian targets indiscriminately but Israeli and U.S. bombs must not miss.

Iran killed 40,000 protesters in January. Did the pope pipe up about that?

How Catholic is the pope anyway? He gave Muslims their own prayer room in the Vatican last October. He gave a speech on Ramadan as if all religions are equal. Kumbaya.

But that is not how God works. Jesus is the king of kings. He does not share the throne with pagan gods.

Leo’s reaction to massacres in Nigeria was “Christians and Muslims have been slaughtered” due to terrorism, economic factors, and land control issues—anything to avoid blaming Muslims for their violence.

It was like condemning the massacre of Jews AND Germans by Hitler without mentioning Germans performed the Holocaust.

So the atheists on the left became Catholics for the day.

Then at 6:32 PM Eastern, President Trump agreed to a ceasefire, tweeting:

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

He made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

So what was the reaction from the suddenly Catholic set?

The Independent immediately went to press with a column, “Trump just TACO’d away American credibility as he backs down on Iran threats.”

TACO is Democrat slang for Trump Always Chickens Out.

Because we all know what big He-Man leaders Democrat presidents are. Putin got Crimea from Obama and parts of Ukraine from Biden. Clinton let Osama bin Laden skate and of course, Jimmy Carter stayed in the Rose Garden wetting himself while Iran held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

As I have said, British media goes after Trump rather than risk prison for holding Keir Starmer accountable or telling the truth about the Muslim invasion.

After condemning Trump for threatening to destroy Iran if it did not negotiate in good faith, the Independent called him a coward for calling it off after Iran agreed to negotiate further.

Then after saying he always chickens out, the Independent concluded, “But the world cannot breathe easily after this. Opening the option to attack civilian infrastructure cannot be undone. Now, the world will live in constant fear that Trump will carry through with his threats.”

So the communists are afraid of a chicken.

By the way, the Times of London reported, “The man who watches Trump all day, every day.

“Aaron Rupar spends up to 80 hours a week following the US president, from meandering speeches to impromptu press conferences. He says it’s ‘pretty bleak’.”

The man needs an intervention. The irony is he questions Trump’s mental health.

Communists began the day angry that Trump was starting World War 3 again, and ended the day angry that he didn’t.

Trump Tower may or may not make the best taco bowls, but there is no doubt that The Donald is the best troll on the Internet.

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