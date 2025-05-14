8 years ago, AP reported, “President Donald Trump, in the first stop of his maiden trip abroad, received a regal welcome Saturday in Saudi Arabia, feted by the wealthy kingdom as he aims to forge strong alliances to combat terrorism while pushing past the multiple controversies threatening to engulf his young administration.

“Trump arrived in Riyadh after an overnight flight and was welcomed at elaborate airport ceremony punctuated by a military flyover and a handshake from Saudi King Salman. He is the only American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas—a choice designed in part to show respect to the region after more than a year of Trump’s harsh anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric.”

AP lied about the anti-Muslim rhetoric. The House of Saud supported Trump’s election and newspaper front pages were devoted to Trump’s family including his Jewish daughter and Jewish son-in-law.

Trump and his entourage later became the first (and alas, only) group to fly directly from Riyadh to Tel Aviv.

He returned to Riyadh on Tuesday.

The Jeff Bezos Washington Post reported, “President Donald Trump is speaking Tuesday at an investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which Trump highlighted their friendship. Trump is making the first stop of a Middle East trip that will also include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The trip, the first major overseas tour since Trump returned to the White House, is largely expected to focus on business deals with the oil-rich region.

“It comes as the president faces security concerns from current and former U.S. military, defense and Secret Service officials over a luxury jet the Qatari government is proposing as a gift to the United States for Trump’s use.”

That last sentence shows the Bezos Post is parting company with the rest of the media when it comes to hounding The Donald, because the newspaper refused to call the plane a gift to Trump. It is not. It is a gift to the USA.

Former Air Force One pilot Buzz Patterson tweeted, “A good buddy of mine used to pilot AF-2 for years. He just dropped me a note to confirm that 2 of the 4 757s that support the VP were purchased from foreign countries and have been flying for quite a while. In fact, he said that the no smoking signs and fasten seatbelt lights were still in the original language of the countries we bought them from.

“Has any news source covered that in light of their AF-1 hysteria? Hell no.”

The media is so dumb that mentally challenged people would rather be called retarded than reporters.

Refurbishing the plane and outfitting it as Air Force One will take years, meaning President 48 will ride it, not Trump.

But this post is about Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and not about the Qatarzans gifting us a plane because our plane-maker is too busy stranding people in space to bother to fulfill its now 7-year-old contract to deliver a plane.

Trump spoke at a business forum of Arabs and our tech tycoons. The builder of Trump Towers and resorts all over the world talked about the cities Arabs are building.

Our favorite president said, “It's crucial for the wider world to know this great transformation has not come from Western interventionists, or flying people in beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs.

“In the end, the so-called nation builders wrecked far more nations than they built and the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves.

“No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation builders, neocons, or liberal non-profits like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Baghdad, so many other cities.

“Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought by the people of the region themselves, the people that are right here, the people that have lived here all their lives, developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions and charting your own destinies in your own way.

“They told you how to do it, but they had no idea how to do it themselves. Peace, prosperity, and progress ultimately came not from a radical rejection of your heritage, but rather from embracing your national traditions and embracing that same heritage that you love so dearly.

“You achieved a modern miracle the Arabian way.”

No wonder the Saudis love him. You don’t have to be Aretha Franklin to understand the importance of Respect (just a little bit). Twitter star Brick Suit tweeted, “Saudi Arabia plays Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA for President Trump’s entrance on stage.

“I’m getting rally throwbacks!”

Tim Young tweeted, “There are more American flags at Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia than most Democrat events.”

Contrast and compare FJB going to Riyadh and calling the crown prince a murderer—and then begging for oil. He showed all the intelligence of the slow class at Water Buffalo School.

Face it, that president only visited Riyadh to look for a no-show job for his derelict son.

Trump’s business dealings with the Saudis were nothing personal.

Time reported, “The U.S. has agreed to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, the White House announced Tuesday, as President Donald Trump kicked off his Middle East trip in Riyadh.”

He’s an ABC president as in Always Be Closing.

Trump also announced, “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness.”

8 years ago, he bombed their best airport. MSC—make Syria civilized—and Europe can send their refugees home.

But I don’t care about Europe. They play soccer for crying out loud.

Nick Sortor tweeted, “President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince sign an economic agreement, which will result in over $600 BILLION in Saudi investment in the United States.”

Hey, maybe Hunter will get a job from the Saudis after all. Can he weld?

Speaking of jobs, the Saudis set up a mobile McDonald’s for Trump. He’s an active man, so he probably put in a 4-hour shift.

Neocons believe they can make money off wars. They became millionaires.

But those who believe in building things instead of destruction became billionaires.

Anyway, they love Trump in Saudi Arabia because he wants to make America great—and not make their country American.

