The British call the BBC the Beeb, which makes sense only if Beeb is the plural of boob. The broadcaster—paid in large part through a licensing fee, which is a property tax on television sets in England—doctored President Trump’s speech to a quarter million supporters on the National Mall on January 6, 2021. BBC edited his speech to make it sound like he was inciting a riot at the Capitol.

It would be like changing a more famous National Mall speech so that the speaker woud have said, “I have a dream that my four little children will [. . .] be judged by the color of their skin.”

News of the Beeb’s deception broke last week and led to an overdue apology and the resignations of the two biggest BBC bureaucrats. President Trump may fight, fight, fight.

On Monday, Politico reported:

Donald Trump threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion on Monday, deepening a crisis at Britain’s main public broadcaster over its coverage of his administration. The move comes a day after the unexpected resignation of the broadcaster’s director general and its most senior news executive. The pair had come under fire over coverage of the U.S. president’s remarks on Janiary 6, 2021—the day rioters breached the U.S. Congress. A BBC spokesperson said Monday: “We will review the letter and respond directly in due course.” Director General Tim Davie and CEO of News, Deborah Turness, both announced their exits from the corporation Sunday night, triggering an unprecedented leadership crisis at the BBC following a week of torrid headlines questioning the broadcaster’s political impartiality, and a series of direct attacks from figures on the right of British politics, as well as Trump’s own team.

Hmm, Politico has downgraded that insurrection to breaching Congress.

The slicing and dicing of Trump’s speech was not a one-off mistake by the boobs at the Beeb.

Gordon Rayner of the Daily Telegraph reported:

The Telegraph has published the internal dossier that has plunged the BBC into crisis. The document, written by former journalist Michael Prescott and sent to the BBC board, exposes a string of incidents that demonstrate serious apparent bias in the corporation’s reporting. They include evidence that BBC Panorama “doctored” a speech by Donald Trump to make it wrongly appear as though he directly called for violence on the day that his supporters stormed the US Capitol. Mr Prescott, who until June 2025 was an independent adviser to the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Board, also highlights serious problems with BBC Arabic’s reporting on Gaza, in which it apparently gives extensive space to the views of Hamas. Elsewhere, he raises concerns that a unit of rogue LGBT+ reporters is censoring coverage of the trans debate, and highlights how the BBC’s own flagship fact-checking service, Verify, produced a “thoroughly wrong” report suggesting car insurers were racist.

But wait. There’s more.

BBC sounds just like AP, NYT, WaPO and every TV network in America except Fox when it comes to these biases. In the Telegraph report, the Beeb checks all the current boxes of fanatical liberalism.

Anti-American and anti-Trump? Check.

Anti-Semitic and pro Hamas? Check.

Promoting LGBT? Check.

Fake claims of racism? Check.

Trump is not playing games. Democrats going after him with fake lawsuits and unusual indictments that defy the law taught him the value of lawfare.

Press coverage of Trump and his family became sloppy. News organizations are run by people who believe they may say what they wish without consequence. Fool around, find out.

Trump already won two $15 million settlements from ABC and CBS over their fake news. ABC’s top newsman called him a convicted rapist 10 times in an interview with Nancy Mace. CBS’s top news show took Kamala’s nonsensical answer to a simple question and edited so she sounded somewhat coherent.

Melania Trump sued the Daily Mail in London in 2017 for calling her an escort. She settled for $3 million.

Maybe President Trump should try a RICO lawsuit against the entire British government. I’m no lawyer, but I can dream of justice.

BBC’s fake coverage of Trump’s speech amounts to international election interference by the British government. PM Keir Starmer’s party sent 150 workers to North Carolina a year ago to try to help Democrats in that state’s election.

The British press is circling its wagons round the BBC. For some reason, the British press believes America is still a part of the British empire and that we must obey their rules and abide by their standards. What part of Don’t Tread On Me do these fools not understand?

The American press is being somewhat objective in reporting the Beeb’s bogus documentary, perhaps because the bias was too blatant to ignore in this case.

The LA Times headlined its version of the story, “BBC says Trump threatened to sue over how a program edited his speech.”

Bad headline, but Paragraphs 5 and 6 were devastating:

The hourlong documentary—titled “Trump: A Second Chance?”—was broadcast as part of the BBC’s Panorama series days before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. It spliced together three quotes from two sections of the 2021 speech, delivered almost an hour apart, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.” Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully. In a resignation letter to staff, [Tim Davie, drector general of the BBC] said: “There have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility.”

This was not an honest mistake. This was dishonest reporting by charlatans who wanted to meddle in an American election.

The New York Times reported:

A highly critical letter, written by a former external adviser to the BBC board, Michael Prescott, said that a documentary called “Trump: A Second Chance?,” broadcast before the presidential election last year, at one point spliced together footage from comments that Mr. Trump made about 50 minutes apart. In his speech on Jan. 6 to supporters in Washington as Congress was certifying the results that showed Joseph R. Biden Jr. had won the election, Mr. Trump said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.” But the documentary, produced as part of the BBC’s long-running Panorama series, cut that together with a previous sentence in which the president said, “I’ll be there with you,” and with a much later quote from his speech. The edited version suggested that he had said: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol … and I’ll be there with you … and we fight. We fight like hell.” The documentary is no longer available to watch on the BBC’s online player. Samir Shah, the BBC’s chairman, said in a letter Monday that complaints about the editing of the clips had been discussed by the standards committee in January and May, and that the points raised in the review had been relayed to the Panorama team. “With hindsight, it would have been better to take more formal action,” he wrote. He added: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action. The BBC would like to apologize for that error of judgment.”

Hindsight?

First sight!

You do not allow the current crew running your flagship television show to run amok like this. The reputation of the institution surely is more important than taking a cheapshot at the president of Britain’s top ally.

Or maybe this was par for the course at the BBC and its staff was simply caught this time.

* * *

In honor of Veterans Day, comments are open to all today. That’s two days in a row. Do not get used to it.

