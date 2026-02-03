ITEM 1: The FBI raided Fulton County (Atlanta) to get the ballots to determine the legitimacy of the county’s counting of the votes in the 2020 presidential election

On Saturday, two days after the FBI acquired the ballots via a federal warrant the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, “More rumors than details emerge about FBI seizure of troves of 2020 records.”

The story said:

Days after the FBI seized troves of Fulton County 2020 election records, there was more speculation than concrete detail about the raid that Trump administration officials say was about “election integrity.” Rumors circulated about the whereabouts of federal officials and about FBI agents interviewing current and former officials and others, but little new information materialized. Top federal officials were slated to speak, only to bow out. And the biggest mysteries about the investigation—including the evidence used to justify the seizure—remained unsolved.

Reporters say no one in journalism knows what is going on.

That did not stop the AJC from running an editorial, “Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud undermine faith in Georgia elections.”

How does the paper’s publisher know that there was no wrongdoing?

So much for the case that we must support the local newspaper because it keeps an eye on city hall and the county courthouse. AJC showed all the curiosity of a dead sloth in just accepting what officials say about the job they did in counting votes.

Multiply that by 938 newspapers and you have local governments that get away with anything.

President Trump’s wizardry may be at play here.

Democrats and their fluffers in the press worry that the jig may be up because a month ago our military helped arrest and extract Nick Maduro to face a four-count indictment on being a narco-terrorist. The nations of NATO and others countries believe Maduro rigged his re-election in 2024 and did not accept him as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

The military helped the DEA arrest Maduro and a month later, the FBI seizes 2020 ballots in Atlanta. Hmm.

The Atlantic did a pre-emptive strike against logic and common sense by dismissing the possibility that Maduro got practice in election theft by working with the deep state to steal the 2020 election.

The magazine reported, “MAGA Thinks Maduro Will Prove Trump Won in 2020.

“The capture of the Venezuelan leader has revived a debunked conspiracy theory.”

The fear is the stolen election opera ain’t over because the Fat Maduro hasn’t sung. Maybe, maybe not but why were 32 Cuban officers guarding him? There are two types of guards: bodyguards and prison guards. We do know that there were talks between Maduro and Trump. Perhaps it was the USA that offered him and his wife safe haven.

That everyone’s favorite Samoan, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, was there when the FBI raided Atlanta fuels the speculation.

ITEM 2: Trump’s persuasion wizardry may be at play in the release of the Epstein files. Recall that Elon Musk volunteered to help Trump squeeze fraud out of federal spending. His 130-day appointment ended May 30, which allowed him to go back to running Tesla, the Boring Company, Space X, Twitter and Star Link again.

A week later the media talked of a feud between the two very sane geniuses. ABC said:

A war of words between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump erupted into a full meltdown Thursday, with Musk slamming Trump for “ingratitude” over the 2024 election, agreeing with a call for his impeachment, knocking the president’s signature legislation and even claiming Trump was in the Epstein files. Trump, speaking on television from the Oval Office, had said he was “disappointed” in Musk following his criticism Tuesday of his “big, beautiful” megabill to fund his agenda, and then engaged in a mutual barrage of social media posts, at one point saying Musk had gone “CRAZY.” As the exchanges grew progressively personal, Musk posted, without providing evidence, about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex trafficking of minors in 2019, “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The Democrat Party line was Musk was angry because a federal tax break for buy Tesla and other electric vehicles. The party pushed to have the Epstein files released believing—hope against hope—that this would finally be the end of the man who survived two impeachments voted, two lawsuits pending, two assassinations attempted, 91 counts indicted, and a partridge in a pear tree.

Come on. Trump never went to Epstein Island and even helped the victims sue and collect $290 million in damages.

The false feud fueled a foolish demand that Trump release millions of documents in the file led to Congress subpoenaing the Clintons—“Clintons Capitulate on House Epstein Inquiry”—and the discovery that Mayor Zombie Mamdani’s mom visited the ill-reputed island of evil intents.

ITEM 3: Remember Biden’s transportation secretary who only got the job because he says he’s gay? What a wonderful time to be weird. Put on a dress and become Biden's assistant secretary for health, right?

Under the gay guy, the town of East Palestine, Ohio, had black fumes that polluted towns 100 miles away. He also broke the supply chain.

Well, Trump who has huffed and puffed about rare earth elements is making sure that won’t happen again. The Daily Sabah reported, “President Donald Trump is set to launch a strategic critical minerals stockpile with $12 billion in seed funding from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, according to a White House official familiar with the ‍plan on Monday.”

Somehow he got Democrats on board with ponying up $2.5 billion to stockpile lithium, nickel, rare earths and other critical ‍minerals vital for items from electric vehicles to high-tech weaponry.

Trump is obsessed with these elements and after months of trying to annex Greenland, whose hoard of untapped REEs rivals our own. After a few months of jawing, abracadabra the Danes decided to give the USA access to the minerals. The Danes also agreed to allow the USA to build up our military bases.

ITEM 4: President Trump inherited a shrinking economy that was too dependent on Red China. He used his power granted by Congress to impose tariffs on imported goods and service. Economists raised on the debunked theory that tariffs caused the Great Depression insisted Trump tariffs would bring gloom and doom for the economy.

He imposed the tariffs as the second quarter began. The nation’s GDP went from an annualize growth of negative 0.3% in the first quarter to 3.8% in the second quarter followed by 4.4%. Far from a depression, the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 2.5% in the first 9 months of 2025. The fourth quarter numbers will be posted later this month.

CNN had reported when the tariffs were imposed, “If Trump keeps in place the tariffs announced Wednesday, recession is a likely outcome for both the US and the world this year, JPMorgan said in a note Thursday.

“The tariffs will cause prices in America to surge, too, adding close to 2% to the Consumer Price Index in 2025, according to the bank.”

Inflation was 2.7% in 2025—the lowest since 2020, the last full year of Trump’s initial presidency.

This Wizard of Ours got most of the world—including Red China—to accept higher tariffs. On Monday, he announced:

It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most.

What changed Modi’s mind on buying Russian oil? Maybe it was Trump seizing Venezuela’s oil because he’s a wizard of persuasion who also happens to be the commander-in-chief of the best military in the world.

